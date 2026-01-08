APAC AI Outlook 2026 signals AI’s breakout moment as a new revenue driver
This new IBM report reveals how the region’s most advanced enterprises are shifting from experimental pilots to AI-powered business model reinvention.
Developed in collaboration with IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), the new report, “APAC AI Outlook 2026: Transferable Value across Industries,” draws on conversations with leaders across 14 top-performing organizations—banks, manufacturers, telecom operators, energy providers and public service agencies—uncovering what will define AI leadership over the coming years.
The top emerging priority is clear: AI is evolving from a tool for efficiency into a strategic engine of growth. Organizations are no longer content with incremental gains. They are deploying AI to generate new revenue streams, reshape customer engagements, build new products and unlock differentiated value across their ecosystems.
For years, APAC enterprises viewed AI as a means to improve productivity. Now, the landscape has shifted. Recent IBV studies show that 64% of organizations are now redirecting AI investments toward core business functions, where the impact on customer value and top-line growth is greatest. And by 2026, 95% of global executives expect generative AI initiatives to be at least partially self-funded, reflecting the widening revenue pool AI is creating across industries.
This mindset shift—from cost savings to value creation—is foundational to the region’s next wave of innovation. Organizations are designing AI with purpose, scalability and governance at the core, setting the stage for entirely new business architectures.
Asia-Pacific is entering a pivotal phase in its AI journey. Across the five industries examined in the report, leaders are putting AI to work in highly differentiated ways. Yet a shared theme runs through their strategies: the pursuit of new value pools.
Beyond industry-specific trends, the report highlights five foundational transformations that will shape the region’s AI maturity through 2026.
The report features insights and examples from organizations including BharatGen, C-Metric, Delta Electronics, EastWest Bank, Gyeonggido Assembly, IOH, MGEN, MBRDI, Neurogaint System, Pronto Software, PSSLAI, Stretch 365, Telkom and TruCarbon. Their experiences reveal a shared pattern: scale succeeds when AI is embedded strategically into workflows, supported by strong governance and aligned to business priorities.
One of the report’s most powerful insights is the emergence of transferable value, the idea that AI-enabled knowledge, workflows and models can move fluidly across sectors. This accelerates AI maturity because organizations can leapfrog traditional development paths instead of reinventing the wheel.
Examples include:
This cross-industry transfer is quickly becoming APAC’s competitive advantage. Enterprises are embedding AI directly into their core business models, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating innovation at scale. What’s most exciting in APAC is how AI innovation is no longer confined within industries. Breakthroughs in one sector are inspiring advancements in another. This transferable value across industries will accelerate AI maturity across the region, helping enterprises leapfrog traditional development cycles.
APAC’s AI future is not defined by technology alone, but by how organizations choose to deploy it. The next two years will reward enterprises that scale AI with discipline, design it with governance and pursue growth with intentionality.
As the APAC AI Outlook 2026 makes clear, the region is not just adopting AI—it is shaping what AI leadership looks like for the world.