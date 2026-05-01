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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Announcing watsonx Orchestrate eCommerce Pilot for AI Agents

IBM is launching a limited time eCommerce pilot that allows customers to purchase and select partner built AI agents directly from IBM.com, bundled with a watsonx Orchestrate subscription.

Published 01 May 2026

For the first time, customers can discover, procure and begin using a curated set of enterprise-ready agents through a single, unified buying experience on IBM’s public product site.

This pilot removes friction from one of the biggest challenges organizations face when adopting agentic AI: moving quickly from evaluation to production. Instead of navigating multiple vendors, contracts and onboarding paths, customers can access proven AI agents that are ready to operate within real business workflows from day one.

Building on watsonx Orchestrate’s foundation

As organizations move beyond experimentation with AI and toward real operational deployment, coordination becomes essential. AI agents deliver the most value when they work together—across systems, teams and processes—rather than operating in isolation.

Watsonx Orchestrate was built to enable this kind of coordination. It provides the orchestration layer that allows AI agents to collaborate within enterprise workflows, with built-in governance, monitoring and controls. This ensures agent-driven actions remain‑ transparent, auditable and aligned with organizational policies.

This eCommerce pilot builds on that foundation by pairing watsonx Orchestrate with a curated set of AI agents that address common enterprise needs—from research and data access to sales intelligence and customer engagement—allowing customers to put agentic AI to work faster and with greater confidence.

AI agents included in the pilot

As part of this pilot, customers can purchase watsonx Orchestrate along with up to six watsonx Orchestrate Partner built AI agents at a limited-time promotional rate.

The following agents were selected to show customers what becomes possible when intelligence is coordinated across workflows—from the moment a question is asked, through research and insight generation, to sales execution and customer engagement. Each agent delivers standalone value within its domain, but together—enabled by watsonx Orchestrate—they function as an integrated workflow that drives greater business impact.

From questions to answers, faster

Questions and requests are only the starting point. These agents accelerate the path from inquiry to credible, actionable answers by combining live web data, internal knowledge and coordinated research workflows.

  • Tavily Research Agent by Tavily conducts comprehensive web research using coordinated parallel subagents, delivering detailed, citation-backed reports on complex topics—purpose-built for retrieval-augmented generation at scale.
  • Bright Data Web Agent by Bright Data enables real-time exploration of the public web, extracting live data to support market research, competitive intelligence and dynamic data discovery
  • Sparx Agent by AI Squared brings the same intelligence to your internal documents, letting teams upload PDFs and ask questions directly, so insights surface in seconds instead of hours.

From insight to opportunity

Insight without execution is just noise. These agents bridge the gap—connecting what you know about the market to what your teams do next.

  • Draup for Sales by Draup identifies high-value prospects, uncovers buyer priorities and personalizes outreach, so sales teams spend their energy where it’s most likely to convert
  • RCS for Business Messaging Suite by nativeMsg delivers rich, interactive messaging campaigns across RCS, MMS and SMS—designed to drive engagement and response at scale.

When orchestrated together, these agents support a seamless end-to-end flow: identify the right accounts, craft the right message and reach customers through the right channel automatically.

From static content to living knowledge

Symplistic.ContentIQ by Symplistic.ai transforms websites, documents and knowledge bases into conversational agents that deliver context-aware, accurate answers through a fully automated RAG pipeline.

For organizations sitting on vast libraries of content, this agent turns what was once static into something dynamic—giving employees and customers a smarter way to find what they need, when they need it.

The bigger picture

No single agent tells the whole story, but when research agents surface insights that inform decisions, knowledge agents keep every conversation grounded in accurate information and engagement agents reach the right people at the right moment across functions, teams and workflows. That’s agentic orchestration in action.

Whether you’re in sales, operations, customer service or knowledge management, the real power isn’t in any one agent. It’s in what happens when they work together, coordinated through a single platform, toward a shared outcome.

This pilot is designed to make that possible—helping customers get started with agentic AI faster and more confidently. By bringing together intelligence, orchestration, and trust in a single experience, IBM is taking a practical step toward simplifying how organizations access, deploy and scale agentic AI across the enterprise. That’s watsonx Orchestrate.

Discover and purchase AI Agents through the eCommerce Pilot

Start a free trial to see agentic orchestration in action

Valentina Rudas Montoya

Product Marketing Manager, watsonx Orchestrate

Samina Hossain

AI Agents Product Manager, watsonx Orchestrate