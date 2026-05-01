Announcing watsonx Orchestrate eCommerce Pilot for AI Agents

As organizations move beyond experimentation with AI and toward real operational deployment, coordination becomes essential. AI agents deliver the most value when they work together—across systems, teams and processes—rather than operating in isolation.

Watsonx Orchestrate was built to enable this kind of coordination. It provides the orchestration layer that allows AI agents to collaborate within enterprise workflows, with built-in governance, monitoring and controls. This ensures agent-driven actions remain‑ transparent, auditable and aligned with organizational policies.

This eCommerce pilot builds on that foundation by pairing watsonx Orchestrate with a curated set of AI agents that address common enterprise needs—from research and data access to sales intelligence and customer engagement—allowing customers to put agentic AI to work faster and with greater confidence.