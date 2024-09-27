Announcing TRIRIGA Application Suite v11.6

I am proud to announce the availability of the newest release of the IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite (TAS), v11.6, as well as TRIRIGA Applications v11.6, Platform v5.0 and CAD Integrator v14.0.

This release marks a significant milestone for TAS, introducing substantial enhancements designed to help organizations further streamline their real estate and facility management operations. In discussions with our customers and analysts, we prioritized the areas they deemed most valuable for enhancing their business operations. This includes introducing Maximo Monitor for workplace analytics and monitoring capabilities in the Application Suite. This new AI-powered monitoring capability provides visibility into real-time occupancy, energy, environmental and facility asset data to assist teams to confidently make decisions and take actions to optimize their property portfolios.

Another major addition to the Application Suite is the introduction of TRIRIGA Location Service for Esri. Now customers can license Esri ArcGIS on Kubernetes directly from IBM enabling GIS visualization and experiences in TRIRIGA. Indoor mapping and wayfinding provide capabilities to improve occupant experience by allowing employees/visitors to search for points of interest and navigate properties. Outdoor GIS allows facility managers to display and interact with portfolio data on a map for insightful visual analysis.

Other significant enhancements in TAS include new lease accounting capabilities:

Negative Asset Value Scenarios

Net Lease Liability Roll Forward Report for Prepaid Rent Scenarios

Catch Up Journal Entries for Retrospective Modifications

Redesign of RE Invoice Creation Form for AR and AP Leases

Bulk Uploading of IBR% Changes and Lease Documents

New dynamic space planner functions provides enhancements to improve collaboration by exporting space plan scenarios to PDF to review with key stakeholders. Linking to the Stacking App allows space planners to visualize scenario changes before implementation.

User experience enhancements to the Work Task Services App for inventory tracking and the ability to see reservation owner details in the Reservation App to coordinate a room change allow users to work more productively.

Together, these new capabilities and enhancements make v11.6 a significant upgrade to the TRIRIGA Application Suite. To learn more about TRIRIGA and v11.6 please schedule a conversation with your IBM Business Partner or contact IBM directly.