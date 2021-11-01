Announcing the Release of the Complete IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty Learning Path

IBM continues to help technical professionals bring the flexibility and agility of public cloud services to their secure on-premises data centers with the latest in training and certification from the IBM Center for Cloud Training. The IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty interactive learning path is an extension to professional-level, role-based IBM Cloud learning paths and is key to preparing for the IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty exam.

The IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty helps tech professionals and their clients gain a competitive advantage when they apply their team’s knowledge and skills to extend the hybrid cloud, maintaining consistent, centralized management while still benefiting from the flexibility to access data and run applications where it makes the most sense. The updated course focuses on the business drivers, differentiators and components of IBM Cloud Satellite, customer infrastructure requirements and IBM Cloud Satellite security. Modules discuss how to configure, deploy, monitor and debug IBM Cloud Satellite solutions.

Updates to the IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty interactive curriculum go into effect as of October 29, 2021.

This program is designed to validate on-the-job skills and capabilities. Participants will perform role-related tasks and activities, validating their expertise at a specified level of competence.

The updated learning path and certification exam are available here:

Updated : IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty Learning Path

IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty Learning Path Updated: IBM Cloud Satellite Specialty Certification Exam

IBM Cloud certifications give today’s technologists the opportunity to strengthen their knowledge and skills while earning valuable industry-standard credentials.

To expand your cloud expertise, advance your career and boost your qualifications in the marketplace, visit the IBM Center for Cloud Training.