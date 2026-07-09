Announcing the IBM Bob Premium Package for Z: Accelerating enterprise mainframe application modernization

AI is changing how organizations think about IBM Z modernization, but generating or translating code is only one part of the challenge. Modernizing enterprise mainframe applications means understanding entire application landscapes, assessing dependencies, validating change and evolving mission-critical systems without compromising resilience, security or performance.
Today, IBM is announcing the general availability of IBM Bob Premium Package for Z, an evolution of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z to deliver advanced, enterprise‑scale AI for mainframe application development. Purpose‑built for IBM Z environments, the Premium Package brings new levels of efficiency, productivity and intelligence across the application development lifecycle, helping organizations modernize with speed, precision and confidence.
IBM Bob is an AI-first development partner for enterprise developers that helps plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). It brings AI together with agentic orchestration to actively drive complex development workflows directly within the IDE. Together with deep reasoning, IBM Bob actively drives development tasks directly within the IDE, moving beyond assistance to execution, delivering complex engineering work 20-40% faster and cut effort 50–80% for structured workflows with orchestrated, end-to-end workflow automation.1
Built on IBM Bob, the Premium Package for Z introduces deep IBM Z expertise directly into the IBM Bob experience. It infuses platform‑specific language, middleware awareness and advanced analytics to deliver enterprise-aware intelligence tailored to mainframe applications. The result is richer context, deeper insight and more meaningful outcomes for mainframe developers and architects.
The solution is delivered through purpose‑built mainframe modes, skills and tools that align with how enterprise teams design, evolve and modernize IBM Z applications.
Integrated directly into the IDE, Bob Premium Package for Z supports editing, linting and debugging for z/OS applications, enriched by contextual signals such as application metadata, language and middleware awareness, and platform‑specific tooling. Developers gain end‑to‑end visibility and insight without leaving their workflow.
Together, these capabilities help developers complete complex IBM Z modernization tasks faster, from understanding application landscapes to refactoring monolithic code and advancing modernization initiatives with agentic AI. By leveraging Z Understand and static analysis to create a queryable view of the mainframe application landscape, Bob Premium Package for Z helps teams assess change impact across extensive program dependencies and codebases with greater confidence than manual analysis alone.
For example, a developer tasked with enhancing an insurance COBOL application can initiate a multi‑step modernization workflow with a single prompt:
“I need to add a column to the Motor Policy Table that captures if the vehicle is electric. Can you apply my coding standards and update all impacted programs?”
With this prompt, the tool will apply deep, Z-specific mainframe expertise through a governed, end-to-end workflow. Governance, scale, execution and reasoning are unified into a single, seamless experience, delivering predictable, trusted outcomes while dramatically reducing manual effort.
IBM Bob Premium Package for Z delivers application-wide visibility, comprehensive documentation, deeper code understanding and standards-aligned assistance, all engineered for the scale, complexity and rigor of enterprise IBM Z environments.
By extending IBM Bob with IBM’s decades of IBM Z expertise through purpose-built workflows, domain intelligence and enterprise context, it helps teams accelerate application understanding, automate impact analysis and modernize with the trust, quality and control that mission-critical systems demand.
Want to give Bob a try? Explore our free trial