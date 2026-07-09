Announcing the IBM Bob Premium Package for Z: Accelerating enterprise mainframe application modernization

IBM Bob is an AI-first development partner for enterprise developers that helps plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). It brings AI together with agentic orchestration to actively drive complex development workflows directly within the IDE. Together with deep reasoning, IBM Bob actively drives development tasks directly within the IDE, moving beyond assistance to execution, delivering complex engineering work 20-40% faster and cut effort 50–80% for structured workflows with orchestrated, end-to-end workflow automation.1

Built on IBM Bob, the Premium Package for Z introduces deep IBM Z expertise directly into the IBM Bob experience. It infuses platform‑specific language, middleware awareness and advanced analytics to deliver enterprise-aware intelligence tailored to mainframe applications. The result is richer context, deeper insight and more meaningful outcomes for mainframe developers and architects.