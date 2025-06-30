Announcing the general availability of IBM Db2 Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

30 June 2025

We’re proud to announce the general availability of the Db2 Bring Your own Cloud (BYOC) on Azure. This transformative solution, built upon the existing benefits of Db2 on Cloud, is a managed service that supports the world’s mission critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring the service to Azure.

8 key capabilities of IBM Db2

Our managed service is built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies, helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 SaaS on Azure, like AWS and IBM Cloud, provides independent scaling of compute and storage, high availability with multiple nodes supporting customers’ applications and durability through automated backups and point-in-time recovery.

Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 can leverage these key features:

  1. Scaling of an instance up to 256 TiB storage and up to 128 vCPUs of compute
  2. Seamless independent scaling of compute and storage
  3. Auto-increase of storage ensures our client’s never run out of storage
  4. IOPS (Input/Output Operations per second) and throughput-based storage scaling making it easy to increase performance of existing storage volumes
  5. High availability with 2 available nodes spread across 2 availability zones
  6. Switch from a single node to high availability configuration with ease
  7. Backup/Restore with 14 day rolling snapshots and full weekly Db2 backup with the option for unlimited backups to Azure Blob (Binary Large Object) storage
  8. Azure Public/Private connectivity support within a customer VNET (Virtual Network)

We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include:

  • Cross-region disaster recovery to ensure business and operations continuity if an entire region is affected by an outage
  • Active Directory/LDAP (Lightweight directory access protocol) integration making it easy to connect to corporate directories
  • Multiple Db2 databases per instance making it easy to run Db2 in cost effective way
  • Easy migration with backup of on-premises database and restore to Db2 on Azure

6 benefits of IBM® Db2® Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

The launch of these services on Azure as a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment.

Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment:

  1. Compliance and Security: Allows customers to run the database instance inside their Azure Cloud Account or Virtual Private Cloud, thus empowers them to take advantage of their existing cloud security posture to meet their strictest requirements.
  2. Monitoring and auditing: Enables granular monitoring and auditing, including network-level controls that create unparalleled visibility and control.
  3. Data co-location: Helps our clients to collocate their data sources within their own VPCs or Azure account, ensuring seamless connectivity to resources and applications. It eliminates the need for external networking.
  4. Infrastructure efficiency: Leverage cloud provider discounts with infrastructure in the customer’s Azure account to optimize infrastructure usage and costs.
  5. Scalability and Elasticity: Provides the ability to dynamically adjust computing resources based on changing needs.
  6. Managed Services: Managed by Db2 experts so our customers can focus on what really matters for them.

Built for the world’s mission critical workloads on Azure

IBM Db2 on Azure is built to address all business-critical requirements, serving as a revolutionary solution for enterprises aiming to transition to SaaS and establish Azure as their principal cloud provider.

