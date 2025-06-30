Announcing the general availability of IBM Db2 Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

Our managed service is built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies, helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 SaaS on Azure, like AWS and IBM Cloud, provides independent scaling of compute and storage, high availability with multiple nodes supporting customers’ applications and durability through automated backups and point-in-time recovery.

Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 can leverage these key features:

Scaling of an instance up to 256 TiB storage and up to 128 vCPUs of compute Seamless independent scaling of compute and storage Auto-increase of storage ensures our client’s never run out of storage IOPS (Input/Output Operations per second) and throughput-based storage scaling making it easy to increase performance of existing storage volumes High availability with 2 available nodes spread across 2 availability zones Switch from a single node to high availability configuration with ease Backup/Restore with 14 day rolling snapshots and full weekly Db2 backup with the option for unlimited backups to Azure Blob (Binary Large Object) storage Azure Public/Private connectivity support within a customer VNET (Virtual Network)

We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include: