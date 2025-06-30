Announcing the general availability of IBM Db2 Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

30 June 2025
We’re proud to announce the general availability of the Db2 Bring Your own Cloud (BYOC) on Azure. This transformative solution, built upon the existing benefits of Db2 on Cloud, is a managed service that supports the world’s mission critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring the service to Azure.
Our managed service is built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies, helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 SaaS on Azure, like AWS and IBM Cloud, provides independent scaling of compute and storage, high availability with multiple nodes supporting customers’ applications and durability through automated backups and point-in-time recovery.
Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 can leverage these key features:
We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include:
The launch of these services on Azure as a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment.
Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment:
IBM Db2 on Azure is built to address all business-critical requirements, serving as a revolutionary solution for enterprises aiming to transition to SaaS and establish Azure as their principal cloud provider.
