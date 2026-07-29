Announcing new support tier: IBM Power Expert Care Premium Essentials for IBM Power S1112

Incident-focused Technical Account Manager and a response time of 60 minutes to help keep business-critical systems resilient.
IBM Technology Lifecycle Services is introducing IBM Power Expert Care Premium Essentials, a new support tier designed specifically for IBM Power S1112 systems. Built for clients running business-critical workloads, Premium Essentials provides a right-sized support experience for environments that need more proactive engagement, faster response, deeper operational insight and greater operational resilience than standard support provides, without the full mission-critical engagement model of IBM Power Expert Care Premium.
For clients, this means a support experience designed to help keep business-critical IBM Power S1112 workloads more resilient, visible and easier to manage while aligning services to the criticality and operational needs of their environment.
Many organizations adopting systems like IBM Power S1112 rely on them to run entire businesses or critical functions, primarily within IBM i environments. These systems can support finance, operations, inventory, customer service, and other workloads that are essential to keeping the business moving.
For these clients, operational resilience is not only a technology objective; it is a business requirement. Smaller and midsize organizations may operate with lean IT teams, but the workloads running on these systems can be highly critical to daily operations. When issues occur, clients need timely access to IBM expertise, clearer visibility into their environment and support processes that help accelerate engagement and resolution.
As these environments become more important, services and support must keep pace. Premium Essentials was developed to help IBM Power S1112 clients strengthen operational resilience with proactive guidance, priority expertise, accelerated response, AI-enabled support processes and greater operational visibility.
Across IBM Power environments, clients using IBM Expert Care Premium have experienced measurable benefits, including nearly 60% faster time to repair for Severity 1 cases, more than 5x faster response time, and average savings of USD 6.3 million per Severity 1 incident.*
Premium Essentials bridges Advanced and Premium Expert Care, helping IBM Power S1112 clients access enhanced support capabilities aligned to the criticality of their environment and the way they operate.
Premium Essentials includes:
Together, these capabilities provide a more proactive services package for business-critical IBM Power S1112 workloads. The 60-minute response for Severity 1 and 2 cases helps accelerate support engagement when critical issues arise. Incident-focused Technical Account Manager support provides access to technical guidance during critical situations. IBM Support Insights and Security Advisory notifications help improve visibility into the environment, while annual reviews and operating system stability assessments help support ongoing operational readiness. Intelligent case automation and proactive analysis help simplify support interactions and improve the overall support experience.
IBM Expert Care is designed to help clients select the level of services and support that best aligns to the criticality of their workloads, operational requirements and business needs.
Advanced Expert Care
Designed for production workloads that need responsive 24x7 support, including 2-hour response for Severity 1 and 2 cases, regular firmware updates and access to IBM Virtual Assistant, powered by IBM Watson.
Premium Essentials
Designed for business-critical workloads on IBM Power S1112 systems. It includes 1-hour response for Severity 1 and 2 cases, incident-focused Technical Account Manager support, IBM Support Insights with Security Advisory notifications, annual support engagement review, operating system stability assessment, priority support, intelligent case automation and proactive analysis.
Premium Expert Care
Designed for mission-critical environments that require deeper operational engagement and continuous availability support. It includes up to 30-minute response for Severity 1 and 2 cases, an assigned Technical Account Manager, firmware and microcode compatibility analysis, IBM Virtual Assistant powered by IBM Watson, proactive monitoring with AI-driven tools, action-focused HIPER recommendations, continuous product roadmap and lifecycle guidance, and Mission Critical Support.
Premium Essentials is designed for IBM Power S1112 clients running business-critical workloads that need more than responsive support, including:
For these environments, Premium Essentials provides the right packaging of services to help support business-critical workloads, combining proactive guidance, priority expertise, accelerated response, AI-enabled support processes and operational visibility aligned to the needs of the client environment.
With Premium Essentials, IBM is giving IBM Power S1112 clients a new way to align services and support to the criticality of their workloads. It provides a more proactive support experience than Advanced Expert Care, while maintaining a streamlined engagement model compared with Premium Expert Care.
Read the IBM Power S1112 announcement