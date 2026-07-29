Announcing new support tier: IBM Power Expert Care Premium Essentials for IBM Power S1112

Many organizations adopting systems like IBM Power S1112 rely on them to run entire businesses or critical functions, primarily within IBM i environments. These systems can support finance, operations, inventory, customer service, and other workloads that are essential to keeping the business moving.

For these clients, operational resilience is not only a technology objective; it is a business requirement. Smaller and midsize organizations may operate with lean IT teams, but the workloads running on these systems can be highly critical to daily operations. When issues occur, clients need timely access to IBM expertise, clearer visibility into their environment and support processes that help accelerate engagement and resolution.

As these environments become more important, services and support must keep pace. Premium Essentials was developed to help IBM Power S1112 clients strengthen operational resilience with proactive guidance, priority expertise, accelerated response, AI-enabled support processes and greater operational visibility.

Across IBM Power environments, clients using IBM Expert Care Premium have experienced measurable benefits, including nearly 60% faster time to repair for Severity 1 cases, more than 5x faster response time, and average savings of USD 6.3 million per Severity 1 incident.*