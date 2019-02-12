Announcing Managed Knative on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (Experimental)

The serverless paradigm has had quite an impact on the industry—mainly by making people rethink how they design their applications and what they should expect from their hosting platforms. In particular, some of the key aspects of serverless computing include the following:

Source-to-image development chain: Rather than developers crafting the details of how to build and host their code, there is a shift toward a model where they simply provide code to the platform and the platform manages all of the hosting aspects (e.g., building, hosting, scaling, etc.) for them.

Auto-scaling/scale-to-zero: As part of the platform managing the lifecycle of the application, it also scales the application based on the load it is experiencing. This includes scaling the application down to zero instances when it is not in use, meaning that the owner of the application is not charged if the application is not being used.

Short-lived functions: Following the established path of “breaking up the monolith” that the “container revolution” started, splitting up the microservices into even smaller “functions” allows for a more fine-grained hosting model, meaning better resource utilization.

Event-driven: To go along with the optimized scaling is the notion of these functions responding to events rather than simply always running and waiting for something to happen. This allows for a much more loosely-coupled architecture.

Most of these aspects of serverless computing end up with the higher-level goals of reducing the cost of managing your applications and increasing the velocity of your development teams. However, when trying to meet these goals within the Kubernetes platform, a couple of issues present themselves.

First, the existing resource model that Kubernetes exposes (while quite powerful) isn’t necessarily designed to address these specific needs. In order to achieve the above goals, a newer simplified resource model is needed. One that allows users to work at a higher level without needing to worry about all of the lower-level technical details. Basically, an more opinionated model.

Second, there has been some work in trying to develop such models and experience on top of Kubernetes, but what the industry really needed was a common/shared implementation that they could all rally around. Many independent solutions, even really good ones, do not necessarily help the community at large if there is no interoperability between them and customers feel as though they are locked into one solution.