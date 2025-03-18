Announcing Linux on Z support and key enhancements to watsonx Assistant for Z

18 March 2025
Revolutionizing how IBM Z® users engage with and manage the mainframe is the core purpose of IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z. At IBM, we continue to deliver exciting enhancements to watsonx Assistant for Z to help organizations simplify and streamline their mainframe operations, making them simpler, more efficient while reducing the learning curve.
Today, we are excited to announce the release of watsonx Assistant for Z V2.2. Among the numerous product updates and enhancements, here are 4 key highlights:
These new capabilities will be generally available to clients, starting 26 March 2025. Let’s dive into details.
Clients can now build and run watsonx Assistant for Z on Linux operating systems deployed on IBM Z (Linux® on IBM Z®), extending the choice of platforms to deploy beyond x86 hardware. This allows customers to take advantage of mainframe qualities of service in a secure way and unlock capabilities for enterprise-scale AI on the most resilient, secured and available IBM Z platform.
As part of this release, Linux on Z support will be available in a hybrid model, with LLMs running on x86 hardware to deliver optimal performance.
IBM watsonx Assistant for Z enables users to get insights into the health of IBM Z environment in seconds – all through AI conversation. Since launching in December 2024, with initial support for critical OMEGAMON performance metrics, we have significantly expanded the coverage in the current release, adding more operational skills.
This release simplifies level 1 operations, making it easier to check the status of critical applications and your system in IBM Z System Automation—as well as the health of IMS, MQ, CICS subsystems, Networks, Storage and JVMs in OMEGAMON—all by just asking the assistant without the need to switch between your tools.
For example, you can ask the assistant, “Show all my CICS regions,” and get a tabular list of CICS regions with key performance metrics, such as transaction rates and CPU utilization. Using skill flows you can drill-down into more details up to individual CICS transactions. Similarly, you can ask the assistant, “Check the status of applications?” that are managed by IBM Z System Automation and drill down to learn more.
Additionally, watsonx Assistant for Z delivers insights with improved formatting and enhanced data visualizations, making it easier for users to interpret and act on information.
IBM watsonx Assistant for Z has been upgraded to leverage latest Granite 3-8b instruct model. The new model is a specialized variant of the pre-trained IBM Granite Base, offering improved awareness and understanding due to its larger training dataset (12 trillion tokens vs. 2.5 trillion in previous version), resulting in better responses.
Expert users (builders) can also now fine-tune the AI assistant responses for specific user persona by instructing the LLM with custom prompts. For instance, if an assistant is for early tenure IBM Z users, prompts can be set for responses to be more verbose and comprehensive. Similarly, if it’s for experienced professionals, responses can be concise, direct and prescriptive. This offers better control on how the Assistant responds based on user domain, experience, persona or key use case.
We have refreshed and tuned our domain specific Retrieval-Augmented Generation (IBM Z RAG) to include the latest IBM Z documentation and have expanded coverage of Redbooks. In addition, you can personalize an Assistant to focus on specific products that are important to your enterprise needs.
With the new models, IBM Z RAG improvements and ability to add custom prompt instructions, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z delivers better quality responses with greater accuracy.
We now provide a pre-configured assistant, automating the creation of a new AI Assistant during installation. Using the pre-configured assistant, you can deploy your first AI Assistant leveraging best practices in minutes. Leverage the pre-configured assistant and modify as needed to meet your business demands.
In the near future, we plan to offer an Agentic AI framework with IBM watsonx Assistant for Z, further simplifying the customer experience with the mainframe, unlocking the next wave of productivity gains.
We are evolving from a general-purpose generative AI model to one that allows AI agents to act with more domain knowledge and automation to drive tool calling. AI Agents operate autonomously, using live system information to provide even more accurate answers and richer automation. Agentic AI brings together the flexibility of large language models (LLMs) with the accuracy of trusted business logic to manage your environment with greater efficiency.