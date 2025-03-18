Announcing Linux on Z support and key enhancements to watsonx Assistant for Z

IBM watsonx Assistant for Z enables users to get insights into the health of IBM Z environment in seconds – all through AI conversation. Since launching in December 2024, with initial support for critical OMEGAMON performance metrics, we have significantly expanded the coverage in the current release, adding more operational skills.

This release simplifies level 1 operations, making it easier to check the status of critical applications and your system in IBM Z System Automation—as well as the health of IMS, MQ, CICS subsystems, Networks, Storage and JVMs in OMEGAMON—all by just asking the assistant without the need to switch between your tools.

For example, you can ask the assistant, “Show all my CICS regions,” and get a tabular list of CICS regions with key performance metrics, such as transaction rates and CPU utilization. Using skill flows you can drill-down into more details up to individual CICS transactions. Similarly, you can ask the assistant, “Check the status of applications?” that are managed by IBM Z System Automation and drill down to learn more.

Additionally, watsonx Assistant for Z delivers insights with improved formatting and enhanced data visualizations, making it easier for users to interpret and act on information.