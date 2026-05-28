Ansible for IBM Z: Advancing enterprise automation with z/OS core collection 2.0

Enterprise automation has reached an inflection point. It is no longer defined by isolated efficiency gains, but by the ability to operate every platform—cloud, distributed and mission‑critical systems—through a single, trusted automation fabric.

With the IBM z/OS core collection 2.0 for Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, IBM Z advances further into that future. Organizations can now manage IBM Z systems using the same governed automation framework they rely on across the rest of their enterprise, bringing consistent policy, control, and operational discipline to their most critical workloads.

This represents a fundamental shift: from platform‑specific automation to enterprise‑wide orchestration, enabling leaders to scale automation with confidence.