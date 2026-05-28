Ansible for IBM Z: Advancing enterprise automation with z/OS core collection 2.0

With the release of IBM z/OS core collection 2.0, enterprise automation takes a significant step toward unifying operations across cloud, distributed and IBM Z environments.
Enterprise automation has reached an inflection point. It is no longer defined by isolated efficiency gains, but by the ability to operate every platform—cloud, distributed and mission‑critical systems—through a single, trusted automation fabric.
With the IBM z/OS core collection 2.0 for Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, IBM Z advances further into that future. Organizations can now manage IBM Z systems using the same governed automation framework they rely on across the rest of their enterprise, bringing consistent policy, control, and operational discipline to their most critical workloads.
This represents a fundamental shift: from platform‑specific automation to enterprise‑wide orchestration, enabling leaders to scale automation with confidence.
What matters to enterprises today is not more automation, but better automation that is predictable, governable and resilient at scale.
IBM z/OS core collection’s latest 2.0 release continues to advance Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z’s mission by promoting IBM Z as a governed, standardized endpoint within enterprise automation aligned to the same Ansible automation operating model as the rest of the distributed cloud, on-prem or hybrid estate.
Just as importantly, the recently released 2.0 version of the z/OS core collection positions IBM Z to participate naturally in broader automation lifecycles spanning provisioning, configuration and operations.
This is where technologies such as Terraform and Ansible come together. Terraform defines and provisions infrastructure state, while Ansible orchestrates configuration, policy enforcement and ongoing operations. Combined, they enable end‑to‑end automation across the enterprise, bringing IBM Z into the same code‑driven lifecycle as cloud and distributed systems.
With AI‑assisted automation accelerating how workflows are created, this foundation ensures execution remains deterministic, auditable and governed.
Clients are applying Ansible for IBM Z across a broad range of operational scenarios to realize the automation outcomes described above. One of the most impactful examples has been SSL certificate renewal and management, where automation helps reduce manual effort and operational risk in production environments.
Beyond certificate management, organizations are extending automation across the IBM Z operational lifecycle to align with enterprise standards and workflows:
Together, these use cases illustrate how Ansible for IBM Z and the recent IBM z/OS core collection release participate in helping organizations apply consistent governance, reduce operational risk and modernize day‑to‑day operations, using the same automation practices across IBM Z and the rest of the enterprise.
As automation converges with infrastructure‑as‑code frameworks like Terraform and AI‑assisted development, enterprises gain the ability to orchestrate both configuration and provisioning in a single, cohesive workflow. This will allow environments to be defined, deployed and governed end-to-end through code. For IBM Z, this unlocks a new level of agility, while preserving the discipline, security and reliability organizations expect.
With Ansible for IBM Z, and the recent release of IBM z/OS core collection 2.0, IBM Z is no longer simply automated. It is embedded within the enterprise automation fabric as a predictable, policy‑governed platform ready for what comes next.
This is a redefinition of how the mainframe participates in the modern enterprise.