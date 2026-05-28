Digital illustration of grey gradient background and triangular shapes stacked diagonally
Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Ansible for IBM Z: Advancing enterprise automation with z/OS core collection 2.0

With the release of IBM z/OS core collection 2.0, enterprise automation takes a significant step toward unifying operations across cloud, distributed and IBM Z environments.

Published 28 May 2026

Enterprise automation has reached an inflection point. It is no longer defined by isolated efficiency gains, but by the ability to operate every platform—cloud, distributed and mission‑critical systems—through a single, trusted automation fabric.

With the IBM z/OS core collection 2.0 for Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, IBM Z advances further into that future. Organizations can now manage IBM Z systems using the same governed automation framework they rely on across the rest of their enterprise, bringing consistent policy, control, and operational discipline to their most critical workloads.

This represents a fundamental shift: from platform‑specific automation to enterprise‑wide orchestration, enabling leaders to scale automation with confidence.

Automation outcomes that matter at the enterprise level

What matters to enterprises today is not more automation, but better automation that is predictable, governable and resilient at scale.

IBM z/OS core collection’s latest 2.0 release continues to advance Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z’s mission by promoting IBM Z as a governed, standardized endpoint within enterprise automation aligned to the same Ansible automation operating model as the rest of the distributed cloud, on-prem or hybrid estate.

  • Consistent control across platforms, including IBM Z: Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z (Ansible for IBM Z) operating in the Ansible Automation Platform allows organizations to apply uniform automation governance, auditability and change control practices. This eliminates the need for parallel or outdated automation processes specific to the mainframe.
  • Standardization of core operational workflows: By defining supported automation content for common z/OS activities, organizations move away from individually maintained scripts and institutional knowledge. This creates a consistent execution model for critical operations, reducing variability and strengthening operational discipline.
  • Alignment with enterprise automation strategy: IBM Z is no longer treated as a standalone environment with bespoke tooling. Instead, it participates directly in the Ansible Automation Platform ecosystem, allowing businesses to extend existing automation investments to IBM Z rather than duplicating them.
  • Scalable workforce model without fragmentation: With IBM Z integrated into the same automation framework as the rest of the enterprise, teams can operate using shared tooling and processes. This reduces the need for deeply siloed operational models while preserving the rigor required for mission-critical systems.
  • Incremental adoption within existing systems of record: Ansible for IBM Z enables organizations to introduce automation for established z/OS workloads without requiring disruption. This supports a controlled modernization approach, embedding standard automation practices around existing operations rather than replacing them.

Integrating IBM Z into the end-to-end automation lifecycle with Terraform

Just as importantly, the recently released 2.0 version of the z/OS core collection positions IBM Z to participate naturally in broader automation lifecycles spanning provisioning, configuration and operations.

This is where technologies such as Terraform and Ansible come together. Terraform defines and provisions infrastructure state, while Ansible orchestrates configuration, policy enforcement and ongoing operations. Combined, they enable end‑to‑end automation across the enterprise, bringing IBM Z into the same code‑driven lifecycle as cloud and distributed systems.

With AI‑assisted automation accelerating how workflows are created, this foundation ensures execution remains deterministic, auditable and governed.

Enterprise automation in practice

Clients are applying Ansible for IBM Z across a broad range of operational scenarios to realize the automation outcomes described above. One of the most impactful examples has been SSL certificate renewal and management, where automation helps reduce manual effort and operational risk in production environments.

Beyond certificate management, organizations are extending automation across the IBM Z operational lifecycle to align with enterprise standards and workflows:

  • Integrating infrastructure provisioning and IBM Z application deployment into CI/CD pipelines, enabling consistent, repeatable delivery across platforms.
  • Building, provisioning and configuring z/OS middleware subsystems, including IBM CICS and IBM IMS, using standardized automation workflows.
  • Managing z/OS network and security configuration through controlled, auditable automation.
  • Collecting audit and security configuration data, system status and health checks to support compliance and operational visibility.
  • Performing password resets and managing new user access through governed, role‑based automation.

Together, these use cases illustrate how Ansible for IBM Z and the recent IBM z/OS core collection release participate in helping organizations apply consistent governance, reduce operational risk and modernize day‑to‑day operations, using the same automation practices across IBM Z and the rest of the enterprise.

Unlock a new level of agility with IBM Z

As automation converges with infrastructure‑as‑code frameworks like Terraform and AI‑assisted development, enterprises gain the ability to orchestrate both configuration and provisioning in a single, cohesive workflow. This will allow environments to be defined, deployed and governed end-to-end through code. For IBM Z, this unlocks a new level of agility, while preserving the discipline, security and reliability organizations expect.

With Ansible for IBM Z, and the recent release of IBM z/OS core collection 2.0, IBM Z is no longer simply automated. It is embedded within the enterprise automation fabric as a predictable, policy‑governed platform ready for what comes next.

This is a redefinition of how the mainframe participates in the modern enterprise.

Read more about the release

Skyla Loomis

General Manager, IBM Z Software

Learn more Read more about the release
What's New at IBM newsletter

Get the biggest product and feature announcements from IBM.