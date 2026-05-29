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Announcing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government is now FedRAMP Authorized to provide a secure, compliant path to hybrid integration for government agencies to unlock real-time data from existing systems of record rapidly, while federated governance brings order to multi-vendor API sprawl across the enterprise.

Published 29 May 2026

Government agencies are under growing need to modernize legacy systems, improve digital service delivery, and securely share data across organizations. But for many agencies, integration remains one of the biggest barriers to progress.

Legacy applications often sit in silos. New cloud services need to work alongside existing on-premises systems. Teams must expose and govern APIs securely, manage data flows across distributed environments and maintain visibility and control, all while meeting strict security and compliance requirements.

That combination of modernization pressure and compliance complexity can slow down transformation efforts significantly. To help address this challenge, IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government​has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, providing federal agencies with secure and compliant Integration platform deployed on AWS GovCloud, a trusted federal-grade environment.

Why this matters for government agencies

For federal, state and local agencies, as well as contractors and regulated organizations, security and compliance are not optional. They are foundational requirements. Agencies need technologies that not only meet regulatory requirements, but also help them advance mission outcomes with speed and confidence.

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization provides an important level of assurance that the platform has been assessed against rigorous federal security standards. Agencies now have access to a deployment-ready integration platform that accelerates innovation while maintaining rigorous cybersecurity and compliance standards. In practical terms, that means agencies can focus more on mission outcomes and less on the operational complexity that often delays modernization efforts.

This milestone also aligns with IBM’s broader Federal mission to help agencies modernize securely, improve service delivery, and unlock more value from data. Within that strategy, integration is foundational and IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration helps provide the secure connective tissue across systems, applications and APIs.

6 common integration challenges agencies face today

Many government organizations are trying to solve a similar set of problems:

  1. Connecting legacy systems with modern cloud applications
  2. Securely sharing data across agencies and departments
  3. Supporting digital services initiatives without increasing infrastructure complexity
  4. Managing integrations and APIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments
  5. Meeting strict security and compliance requirements
  6. Reducing the risk of non-compliance and cybersecurity exposure

These challenges can create bottlenecks for modernization, limit visibility across systems and make it harder to deliver the connected digital experiences citizens and agency teams increasingly expect.

How IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government helps

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government enables US government agencies to securely connect applications, data, and APIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The capabilities include:

  • Application integration: With no-code, low-code and pro-code integration tools for seamless SaaS and enterprise connectivity. This helps accelerate modernization while supporting a wide range of technical users and deployment scenarios.
  • API management: The platform, through the API Connect capability, supports full API lifecycle—creation, security, analytics and governance. This is further strengthened by gateway technologies with proven security credentials, including IBM DataPower Gateway and webMethods Gateway, which enables agencies to expose services securely, standardize access and support digital services and inter-agency collaboration with greater control.
  • Hybrid control plane: Offers centralized management of integrations and APIs across cloud and on-premises environments from a single point of governance. This improves visibility, consistency and operational control across distributed architectures.
  • Develop anywhere, deploy anywhere architecture: Enables integration runtimes and API gateways run in any environments while remaining centrally managed and governed. This flexibility is especially important for organizations balancing modernization with existing infrastructure and operational constraints.

Enabling secure modernization with less operational burden

For agencies pursuing digital transformation, integration is not just a technical requirement; it’s a strategic enabler. The ability to connect systems, move data securely, govern APIs and maintain oversight across hybrid environments is essential to delivering modern government services.

By combining hybrid integration capabilities with a fully managed SaaS experience designed for government requirements, IBM is helping agencies move faster while maintaining the security and compliance standards they depend on.

Learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.

Access IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government on FedRAMP Marketplace,

Chris Marks

Product Manager, Security and Compliance

Learn more Learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration Access IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government on the FedRAMP Marketplace
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