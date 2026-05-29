Announcing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government

Government agencies are under growing need to modernize legacy systems, improve digital service delivery, and securely share data across organizations. But for many agencies, integration remains one of the biggest barriers to progress.

Legacy applications often sit in silos. New cloud services need to work alongside existing on-premises systems. Teams must expose and govern APIs securely, manage data flows across distributed environments and maintain visibility and control, all while meeting strict security and compliance requirements.

That combination of modernization pressure and compliance complexity can slow down transformation efforts significantly. To help address this challenge, IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government​has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, providing federal agencies with secure and compliant Integration platform deployed on AWS GovCloud, a trusted federal-grade environment.