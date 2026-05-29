Announcing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government is now FedRAMP Authorized to provide a secure, compliant path to hybrid integration for government agencies to unlock real-time data from existing systems of record rapidly, while federated governance brings order to multi-vendor API sprawl across the enterprise.
Government agencies are under growing need to modernize legacy systems, improve digital service delivery, and securely share data across organizations. But for many agencies, integration remains one of the biggest barriers to progress.
Legacy applications often sit in silos. New cloud services need to work alongside existing on-premises systems. Teams must expose and govern APIs securely, manage data flows across distributed environments and maintain visibility and control, all while meeting strict security and compliance requirements.
That combination of modernization pressure and compliance complexity can slow down transformation efforts significantly. To help address this challenge, IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Governmenthas achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, providing federal agencies with secure and compliant Integration platform deployed on AWS GovCloud, a trusted federal-grade environment.
For federal, state and local agencies, as well as contractors and regulated organizations, security and compliance are not optional. They are foundational requirements. Agencies need technologies that not only meet regulatory requirements, but also help them advance mission outcomes with speed and confidence.
FedRAMP Moderate Authorization provides an important level of assurance that the platform has been assessed against rigorous federal security standards. Agencies now have access to a deployment-ready integration platform that accelerates innovation while maintaining rigorous cybersecurity and compliance standards. In practical terms, that means agencies can focus more on mission outcomes and less on the operational complexity that often delays modernization efforts.
This milestone also aligns with IBM’s broader Federal mission to help agencies modernize securely, improve service delivery, and unlock more value from data. Within that strategy, integration is foundational and IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration helps provide the secure connective tissue across systems, applications and APIs.
Many government organizations are trying to solve a similar set of problems:
These challenges can create bottlenecks for modernization, limit visibility across systems and make it harder to deliver the connected digital experiences citizens and agency teams increasingly expect.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government enables US government agencies to securely connect applications, data, and APIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
The capabilities include:
For agencies pursuing digital transformation, integration is not just a technical requirement; it’s a strategic enabler. The ability to connect systems, move data securely, govern APIs and maintain oversight across hybrid environments is essential to delivering modern government services.
By combining hybrid integration capabilities with a fully managed SaaS experience designed for government requirements, IBM is helping agencies move faster while maintaining the security and compliance standards they depend on.
Learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration.
Access IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government on FedRAMP Marketplace,