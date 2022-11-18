Announcing IBM SevOne Network Performance Management Version 6.4

IBM SevOne Network Performance Management (NPM) version 6.4 focuses on helping users do more with their network performance data through a series of improvements to application awareness, support for next-generation, software-defined, multicloud networks, and enhanced AIOps ecosystem integration.
SevOne NPM 6.4 brings a series of enhancements to how flow data is collected, analyzed and visualized. With the goal of providing richer, application-aware context to help users monitor and troubleshoot their networks running their key business applications, SevOne NPM 6.4 delivers the following:
The application-aware features of SevOne NPM 6.4 enable users to understand from which countries application access originates across their network.
SevOne NPM 6.4 delivers continued support of next-generation networking deployments with expanded multi-vendor support and features for SD-WAN and Wi-Fi, including the following:
SevOne NPM 6.4 supports the journey to next-generation networks with a series of curated dashboards for leading SD-WAN vendors.
SevOne NPM 6.4 adds a new capability to embed in-context, drill-back URLs directly into any webhook-based SevOne NPM alert integration with the AIOps ecosystem, including IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps. Users of AIOps ecosystem tools can now navigate directly from their native UI back into the SevOne NPM UI in a context-relevant way for more details on alert conditions. This feature will help users to further troubleshoot alerts and help shorten the time to resolution.
In addition, the recently released IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps version 3.5 includes the ability to import SevOne NPM network topology data, along with daily updates. This integration will augment Watson AIOps topology with SevOne NPM-based physical and virtual network device relationship data for more intelligent correlation and probable cause analysis.
SevOne NPM 6.4 also introduces a new threshold and policy violation analysis feature that reduces the cycle time up to 66% between evaluations to help users more quickly identify and resolve issues in their network.
Also delivered in this release are visual and performance improvements to printing PDF versions of reports in Data Insight. Users will notice a better, more streamlined presentation of how report information and report widgets are rendered in a PDF exports.
Finally, SevOne NPM 6.4 will introduce a new aggregation type allowing users to aggregate their data by percentile, providing a new way to view and summarize performance data. To aid with forecasts and projection for capacity-planning use cases, users can now specify the shape (raw vs. aggregated) and time range of the historical data they want to inform the projected trend.
To learn more, visit our IBM SevOne Network Performance Management page and learn all about how you can go beyond detection and use advanced technologies to help your IT team act on what matters — assuring continuous network performance for the essential applications driving modern business.