Announcing IBM SevOne Network Performance Management Version 6.4

SevOne NPM 6.4 also introduces a new threshold and policy violation analysis feature that reduces the cycle time up to 66% between evaluations to help users more quickly identify and resolve issues in their network.

Also delivered in this release are visual and performance improvements to printing PDF versions of reports in Data Insight. Users will notice a better, more streamlined presentation of how report information and report widgets are rendered in a PDF exports.

Finally, SevOne NPM 6.4 will introduce a new aggregation type allowing users to aggregate their data by percentile, providing a new way to view and summarize performance data. To aid with forecasts and projection for capacity-planning use cases, users can now specify the shape (raw vs. aggregated) and time range of the historical data they want to inform the projected trend.