Announcing IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Services for AIX and Linux on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server

Data is the currency of the 21st century. Bringing data and processes from legacy systems to the cloud requires that data at rest, data in transit and data in use are handled consistently with prevailing data security guidelines. It’s no surprise that organizations often mention security and data protection as the most significant barriers to moving sensitive applications and data to the public cloud. The adoption of cloud-based encryption software solutions is expected to grow, considering cloud technology’s ease of data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability and streamlined data management.

Though cloud-ready architectures have several benefits in terms of simplicity and support for microservices, customers may still have concerns about data being mishandled by the cloud service provider. Organizations often want to not only encrypt their data in the cloud with their own keys, but also administer and control the encryption keys.

Organizations can use IBM Power Systems Virtual Server to expand their on-premises servers to modern-day hybrid cloud infrastructures, helping them to smoothly move and manage their workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. For cloud data encryption and multicloud key management, an organization can leverage IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Services to manage access to its data.

We are pleased to announce the availability of IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Services for AIX and Linux on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server.