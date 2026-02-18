Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Announcing 40 years of AIX: The autonomous foundation for the AI critical era

For 40 years, AIX® has supported many of the world’s most important enterprise systems.  

Published 18 February 2026
In industries such as banking, healthcare, government and transportation, AIX has consistently delivered the stability, security and operational continuity organizations expect from their mission‑critical environments.

Today, as businesses evolve toward increasingly data- and AI‑driven enterprise operations, AIX continues to advance as an intelligent, automation‑enabled foundation designed to support these emerging needs.

A foundation that shapes people and performance 

Across the AIX community, many professionals trace their early technical development back to this platform. AIX was where they learned enterprise administration fundamentals—from SMIT to logical volume management—and gained experience managing production environments. 

This long-standing familiarity continues to be part of AIX’s value, enabling organizations to benefit from mature skills and operational expertise.  

Reliability you don’t see—but expect

Behind the scenes, AIX has been used in environments that require high levels of stability and security, including:

  • Financial systems processing large volumes of daily transactions
  • Clinical systems requiring consistent availability
  • Public‑sector environments with specific security expectations
  • Airline and logistics systems coordinating complex operations

These examples reflect how organizations have relied on AIX as part of their operational infrastructure.

When transformation requires stability 

AIX has also served as a platform for major infrastructure transitions. 

When Airbus took full ownership of the A220 program, it transitioned more than 100 interconnected systems across PLM, ERP, MES, and supplier environments. Working with IBM®, Airbus completed this migration in approximately 18 months, while maintaining ongoing production. Reported outcomes included streamlined financial closing processes and increased engineering productivity

Engineered for modern enterprise realities 

As enterprises modernize, they require platforms that support consistent operations while providing a path forward. AIX offers:

  • Live Kernel Update (LKU) for applying select updates without restarting the system.
  • Tight integration with IBM Power®, helping optimize performance for demanding workloads.
  • Security capabilities suited for organizations with strict compliance needs.

These features help support operational continuity in modern environments.

From mission critical to AI critical 

As organizations adopt data‑intensive and AI‑enhanced applications, infrastructure must help support consistent performance and availability. AIX is aligned with this direction through:

  • Oracle’s public guidance indicating planned alignment of Oracle® AI Database 26ai with AIX in 2026 (subject to Oracle’s certification processes; customers should consult My Oracle Support for specifics) 
  • Continuous operations patterns on IBM Power11, designed to help maintain service availability during planned changes 

These advancements support AIX’s role in AI‑critical enterprise workloads.

The autonomous era: A foundation evolving with you 

AIX is entering a new phase, where automation and intelligence are central to the platform experience. This includes:

  • Expanded automation through Ansible® roles for patching, policy enforcement and system operations, enhanced by watsonx®‑powered Ansible Lightspeed.
  • Access to a growing ecosystem of AI‑related libraries and frameworks, optimized for IBM Power10 and Power11.
  • Broader open‑source extensibility, with more than 500 packages in the AIX Toolbox and DNF‑based package management for simplified administration.

These developments reflect the ongoing evolution of AIX as a platform designed to support more autonomous, insight‑driven operations.

Designed for what’s next 

IBM’s published AIX roadmap outlines ongoing investment in the platform and its integration with IBM Power. This includes continued focus on security, hybrid cloud readiness and support for mission‑critical workloads.

AIX continues to represent the qualities modern enterprises prioritize:

  • Dependability
  • Continuity
  • Proven performance
  • Forward‑looking design

Explore how AIX can support your organization’s modernization and AI‑readiness goals. 

Azucena Castro

Product Marketer Manager, AIX & Oracle Workloads

IBM