Announcing 40 years of AIX: The autonomous foundation for the AI critical era

In industries such as banking, healthcare, government and transportation, AIX has consistently delivered the stability, security and operational continuity organizations expect from their mission‑critical environments.
Today, as businesses evolve toward increasingly data- and AI‑driven enterprise operations, AIX continues to advance as an intelligent, automation‑enabled foundation designed to support these emerging needs.
Across the AIX community, many professionals trace their early technical development back to this platform. AIX was where they learned enterprise administration fundamentals—from SMIT to logical volume management—and gained experience managing production environments.
This long-standing familiarity continues to be part of AIX’s value, enabling organizations to benefit from mature skills and operational expertise.
Behind the scenes, AIX has been used in environments that require high levels of stability and security, including:
These examples reflect how organizations have relied on AIX as part of their operational infrastructure.
AIX has also served as a platform for major infrastructure transitions.
When Airbus took full ownership of the A220 program, it transitioned more than 100 interconnected systems across PLM, ERP, MES, and supplier environments. Working with IBM®, Airbus completed this migration in approximately 18 months, while maintaining ongoing production. Reported outcomes included streamlined financial closing processes and increased engineering productivity
As enterprises modernize, they require platforms that support consistent operations while providing a path forward. AIX offers:
These features help support operational continuity in modern environments.
As organizations adopt data‑intensive and AI‑enhanced applications, infrastructure must help support consistent performance and availability. AIX is aligned with this direction through:
These advancements support AIX’s role in AI‑critical enterprise workloads.
AIX is entering a new phase, where automation and intelligence are central to the platform experience. This includes:
These developments reflect the ongoing evolution of AIX as a platform designed to support more autonomous, insight‑driven operations.
IBM’s published AIX roadmap outlines ongoing investment in the platform and its integration with IBM Power. This includes continued focus on security, hybrid cloud readiness and support for mission‑critical workloads.
AIX continues to represent the qualities modern enterprises prioritize:
Explore how AIX can support your organization’s modernization and AI‑readiness goals.