Announcing Db2 Intelligence Center: AI-powered database management for the modern DBAs

5 May 2025
We’ve spent years talking to Db2 database administrators (DBAs), understanding their pain points, frustrations and the complexity of their workflows. The feedback we have captured is loud and clear: DBAs are tired of fragmented tools that don’t integrate with each other. They’re tired of the endless libraries of scripts where each DBA maintains his or her own variations, and they’re tired of constantly reacting to problems and manually troubleshooting, as opposed to being proactive in their database management approach. DBAs deserve better.
Today, we’re excited to announce our answer to these challenges: Db2 Intelligence Center, an AI-powered database management platform designed specifically for Db2 database administrators and IT professionals managing databases.
Db2 Intelligence Center is a unified, intelligent management console purpose-built for Db2 administrators. It combines advanced monitoring, AI-powered troubleshooting and query optimization into a single integrated solution—one that simplifies and accelerates every aspect of Db2 management.
With Db2 Intelligence Center, DBAs can move away from firefighting and back toward strategic tasks that drive real business value.
Here’s what DBAs and database teams can expect from Db2 Intelligence Center:
Generative AI is powerful—but only if applied correctly. That's why we’ve embedded deep, context-aware Db2 intelligence directly into our AI models. Our assistant leverages Db2 internals, historical usage patterns, real-time metrics, and real-world DBA workflows to provide actionable insights that scale your team's expertise, not replace it.
We built Db2 Intelligence Center to elevate DBAs from reactive operators to strategic data leaders. It provides clarity instead of confusion, actionable insights instead of alerts and automation instead of endless manual scripting.
It's not just another tool. It's your unified, intelligent operating layer for Db2—built for how DBAs actually work today.
Db2 Intelligence Center is available now—sign up today to start your trial and see firsthand how AI-powered database management can transform your team's productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness.
We’re committed to building Db2 Intelligence Center openly and collaboratively with our community. We’d love your feedback: What feature do you need most urgently? What’s your biggest database pain point today? Where should we go next?
