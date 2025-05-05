Announcing Db2 Intelligence Center: AI-powered database management for the modern DBAs

We’ve spent years talking to Db2 database administrators (DBAs), understanding their pain points, frustrations and the complexity of their workflows. The feedback we have captured is loud and clear: DBAs are tired of fragmented tools that don’t integrate with each other. They’re tired of the endless libraries of scripts where each DBA maintains his or her own variations, and they’re tired of constantly reacting to problems and manually troubleshooting, as opposed to being proactive in their database management approach. DBAs deserve better.

Today, we’re excited to announce our answer to these challenges: Db2 Intelligence Center, an AI-powered database management platform designed specifically for Db2 database administrators and IT professionals managing databases.