Announcing Control-M integration with IBM Databand for holistic data observability

IBM® Databand® is designed to support the hybrid and multicloud data landscape and work with any orchestration, data integration or workflow automation tool. In the quest to bring all your monitoring data under one roof, Databand enables tighter integration with cloud and on-prem applications. Last time, we announced the Databand integration with Azure ADF, and this time it’s the integration with BMC Control-M.

IBM Databand acts as a magnifying glass for your Control-M workflows, providing a more comprehensive understanding of their health and performance. This can lead to faster troubleshooting, improved reliability and better overall control of your automated tasks.