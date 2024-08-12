Announcing Control-M integration with IBM Databand for holistic data observability

12 August 2024

2 min read

IBM® Databand® is designed to support the hybrid and multicloud data landscape and work with any orchestration, data integration or workflow automation tool. In the quest to bring all your monitoring data under one roof, Databand enables tighter integration with cloud and on-prem applications. Last time, we announced the Databand integration with Azure ADF, and this time it’s the integration with BMC Control-M.

IBM Databand acts as a magnifying glass for your Control-M workflows, providing a more comprehensive understanding of their health and performance. This can lead to faster troubleshooting, improved reliability and better overall control of your automated tasks.

Why IBM Databand?

  • Move beyond reactive management: Data observability tools go beyond basic job status (success or failure). Databand provides real-time visibility into your workflows, which allows you to identify potential issues before they escalate into failures.
  • Ensure exceptional performance: Databand provides deep insights into performance metrics, which allows you to proactively optimize your workflows and consistently deliver exceptional results.
  • Experience faster root cause analysis: Comprehensive logs and traces help you to pinpoint the exact cause of problems quickly, which leads to swifter resolutions.
  • Enable holistic observability: Databand is designed to work with any orchestration, data integration or workflow automation tool you might be using, including Control-M. This unified approach allows users to manage all their data monitoring, alerting and quality assurance in a single platform. It also helps you to gain a deeper understanding of how your entire system operates and how your automation tools are performing.

Get started with a 14-day sandbox trial today. You can book a live demo of IBM Databand to see the solution in action.

 

Author

Eran Yehuda

Product Manager

