In an era defined by hybrid, agentic and sovereign AI, IBM and AMD together are setting the blueprint for what enterprise computing must become.
As enterprises push AI into production and governments and regulated industries place greater emphasis on digital sovereignty, technology decisions increasingly hinge on trusted, open platforms built for control, transparency and performance. That momentum continues to accelerate as AMD and IBM deepen their collaboration—aligning leadership AMD CPUs and GPUs with IBM Software, IBM Infrastructure, IBM Cloud and Red Hat’s open hybrid platforms to deliver enterprise grade AI and HPC at scale.
This collaboration reflects a clear market reality: AI and HPC now demand more than raw performance. They require integrated, sovereign ready platforms designed for hybrid deployment, regulatory alignment, and enterprise governance.
At Think 2026, IBM announced IBM Sovereign Core’s general availability—a cohesive ready-to-run sovereignty software platform—combining an AI control plane, continuous compliance evidence and governed agentic workflows designed to help enterprises, governments and service providers deploy and operate AI-ready sovereign environments with full customer control over data, operations and governance.
AMD is a launch partner for IBM Sovereign Core—bringing trusted, high-performance compute to sovereign AI deployments worldwide. IBM and AMD are collaborating to enable sovereign AI deployments through IBM Sovereign Core.
With IBM Sovereign Core, organizations can implement continuous sovereignty controls across infrastructure, data, workloads and operations—while maintaining the performance required for modern AI. AMD CPUs and GPUs form a critical foundation, enabling clients to deploy sovereign AI environments without sacrificing compute density, acceleration capabilities or efficiency.
“Today marks an expansion of our strategic partnership with IBM, bringing together our capabilities to help enterprise customers accelerate through open innovation,” said Philip Guido, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, AMD. “By combining AMD’s high-performance computing portfolio with IBM’s enterprise AI leadership and Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform, we’re delivering end-to-end AI solutions that enable customers to move faster, scale smarter, and drive real business outcomes.”
IBM Sovereign Core on AMD platforms help organizations:
AMD continues to set the pace for enterprise compute with CPU and GPU architectures optimized for AI, data intensive workloads and high-performance computing. What’s changing—and accelerating—is how deeply AMD innovation is now embedded across the IBM portfolio.
From IBM Software and Red Hat to IBM Cloud and infrastructure platforms, AMD silicon leadership is being transformed into production ready enterprise outcomes. This tighter integration enables clients leveraging AMD architectures to deploy workloads consistently across traditional data centers, hybrid environments and sovereign platforms.
IBM Software plays an increasingly strategic role in amplifying AMD value for enterprises. Across automation, application modernization, data and AI, IBM continues to optimize its software portfolio for AMD based environments—helping clients translate infrastructure performance into measurable business impact.
Combined with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat AI Enterprise, this software foundation enables organizations to:
This flexible, open, Kubernetes-native approach ensures portability while providing organizations with the operational confidence required for regulated and mission-critical AI use cases.
IBM’s long‑standing goal is to transform mission‑critical enterprise systems into intelligent, autonomous platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes. Nowhere is this strategy more tangible than in the evolution of IBM Db2, as core data platforms shift from passive systems of record to active, governed participants in agent‑driven AI operations.
Launched early this year, IBM Db2 Genius Hub redefines Db2 as an autonomous database for the agentic AI era by introducing AI‑driven, human‑in‑the‑loop operations across maintenance, healing and incident response—shifting database management from reactive troubleshooting to proactive autonomy and materially reducing manual effort, cost and time to resolution.
IBM has validated Db2 Genius Hub on AMD Instinct™ MI300X to meet pilot customer requirements, with MI355X testing underway—reinforcing AMD accelerated computing as a foundation for scalable, governed autonomous data operations.
Enterprises and public sector organizations need AI platforms they can trust at scale. IBM Cloud with AMD EPIC CPUs and Instinct GPUs provides a powerful foundation for training and inferencing AI models, while supporting deployment models aligned to regulatory, residency and data sovereignty requirements.
Paired with Red Hat AI Enterprise, clients can build open, portable AI solutions that reduce dependency on proprietary stacks while maintaining high performance and governance.
For performance sensitive workloads—such as electronic design automation (EDA), advanced simulation and scientific computing—5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors on IBM Cloud are expected to deliver the core density, memory bandwidth and efficiency required for sustained HPC performance.
IBM infrastructure and services extend AMD CPU capabilities with enterprise scheduling, reliability and lifecycle management, supporting mission critical HPC workloads across hybrid and regulated environments.
At Think, IBM and AMD highlighted how the agentic era of AI is reshaping infrastructure requirements, as AI agents, large language models, and HPC workloads scale across increasingly distributed environments. The session “Build a Compute-Anywhere AI Strategy with IBM Cloud and AMD” showed how the long-standing IBM–AMD partnership is delivering a compute anywhere foundation for Hybrid AI, combining massive performance with seamless portability across cloud and on premises environments.
The session demonstrated how AMD Instinct™ GPUs paired with Pollara 400G AI networking enable high throughput AI training and inference using industry leading HBM capacity and bandwidth, while AMD EPYC™ processors provide an efficient, secure backbone for hybrid general purpose and HPC workloads.
With IBM watsonx and Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can orchestrate a single AI lifecycle across public and private clouds—simplifying operations while maintaining performance, openness and control at scale.
Modern AI environments require a data foundation that is turnkey by design. IBM Fusion delivers a pre‑integrated, software‑defined AI data platform that is ready for production out of the box. With validated configurations, automated deployment and unified lifecycle management, IBM Fusion removes the friction of building and operating AI data environments, enabling organizations to stand up a complete data platform quickly and consistently without custom engineering.
Once deployed, IBM Fusion and IBM Storage Scale together provide a data platform designed to scale performance for the most demanding AI and HPC workloads. High‑throughput, low‑latency data services ensure AMD CPUs and GPUs stay fully utilized for training, inference and compute‑intensive simulations. To further accelerate adoption, IBM is developing a reference architecture for AMD clients that combines IBM Storage Scale with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs—providing a prescriptive, production‑ready path to scale AI performance while reducing deployment risk and time to value.
Ensuring a continuous stream of high-quality data to fuel AI and analytics, IBM Fusion delivers the enterprise data services required to run AI at scale in production environments. The platform includes built‑in data protection capabilities such as backup and restore, disaster recovery, and policy‑driven resilience across hybrid and sovereign deployments. Content‑aware storage services enable efficient data placement, lifecycle management and access control, while vector‑ready data services support emerging AI workflows that rely on embeddings and semantic search—making IBM Fusion a turnkey AI data platform built not just for scale, but for long‑term enterprise operation.
Extending their collaboration, IBM and AMD announced in mid-2025 plans to develop next-generation computing architectures based on IBM’s vision to integrate the strengths of quantum computers and high-performance computing, known as quantum-centric supercomputing.
IBM and AMD’s collaboration brings together IBM’s leadership in quantum computing with AMD’s strengths in CPUs, GPUs, accelerators, and HPC architectures to address problems that are beyond the reach of any computing paradigm working alone.
Rather than treating quantum systems as standalone platforms, IBM and AMD are focused on hybrid quantum-classical workflows, where different parts of a problem are executed on the computing paradigm best suited to solve them. In this model, quantum computers can address inherently quantum problems—such as molecular simulation or optimization—while AMD-powered classical systems handle large scale data processing, AI and numerical computation, enabling dramatically faster and more accurate results.
The expanded collaboration between AMD, Red Hat and IBM—across silicon, software, infrastructure, cloud, and now IBM Sovereign Core—delivers a powerful platform for enterprise and sovereign AI.
Together, they enable organizations to:
This marks the next phase of momentum: AMD powered innovation, delivered through IBM as open, trusted, enterprise ready platforms engineered for hybrid and sovereign AI at scale.
Read IBM’s Sovereign Core press release at Think
IBM, “Introducing IBM Sovereign Core: A new software foundation for sovereignty,” 15 January 2026.
Techaisle, “The unseen engine: IBM’s three‑way partnership strategy is its secret weapon in the enterprise AI race.”
IBM, “IBM and AMD Collaborate with Zyphra on Next‑Generation AI Infrastructure,” 1 October 2025.
AMD, “IBM and AMD Join Forces to Build the Future of Computing,” 26 August 2025.
Red Hat, “Red Hat and AMD Strengthen Strategic Collaboration, Expand Customer Choice for AI and Virtualization Across the Hybrid Cloud,” 20 May 2025.