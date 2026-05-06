At Think 2026, IBM announced IBM Sovereign Core’s general availability—a cohesive ready-to-run sovereignty software platform—combining an AI control plane, continuous compliance evidence and governed agentic workflows designed to help enterprises, governments and service providers deploy and operate AI-ready sovereign environments with full customer control over data, operations and governance.

AMD is a launch partner for IBM Sovereign Core—bringing trusted, high-performance compute to sovereign AI deployments worldwide. IBM and AMD are collaborating to enable sovereign AI deployments through IBM Sovereign Core.

With IBM Sovereign Core, organizations can implement continuous sovereignty controls across infrastructure, data, workloads and operations—while maintaining the performance required for modern AI. AMD CPUs and GPUs form a critical foundation, enabling clients to deploy sovereign AI environments without sacrificing compute density, acceleration capabilities or efficiency.

“Today marks an expansion of our strategic partnership with IBM, bringing together our capabilities to help enterprise customers accelerate through open innovation,” said Philip Guido, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, AMD. “By combining AMD’s high-performance computing portfolio with IBM’s enterprise AI leadership and Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platform, we’re delivering end-to-end AI solutions that enable customers to move faster, scale smarter, and drive real business outcomes.”