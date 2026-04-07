ALTK‑Evolve is a practical framework that turns agent experience into reusable, just‑in‑time guidance. The approach improves reliability on realistic multi‑step tasks—especially the difficult ones—without bloating context, and it integrates smoothly with popular agent stacks.

Most agents can reread yesterday’s transcripts, but they struggle to learn the underlying principles of a domain. That gap shows up as repeated mistakes, brittle behavior when inputs shift and poor transfer of lessons to new situations.

The introduction of ALTK-Evolve closes the gap by gleaning insights from experience into portable guidance that agents can apply across tasks. Instead of replaying logs, the system learns from them, promoting patterns that matter and retiring noise, so each new run starts a little smarter than the last.