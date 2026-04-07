Your agent shouldn’t wake up as an intern every morning. With ALTK‑Evolve, it learns on the job, one task at a time.
ALTK‑Evolve is a practical framework that turns agent experience into reusable, just‑in‑time guidance. The approach improves reliability on realistic multi‑step tasks—especially the difficult ones—without bloating context, and it integrates smoothly with popular agent stacks.
Most agents can reread yesterday’s transcripts, but they struggle to learn the underlying principles of a domain. That gap shows up as repeated mistakes, brittle behavior when inputs shift and poor transfer of lessons to new situations.
The introduction of ALTK-Evolve closes the gap by gleaning insights from experience into portable guidance that agents can apply across tasks. Instead of replaying logs, the system learns from them, promoting patterns that matter and retiring noise, so each new run starts a little smarter than the last.
At its core, the framework converts raw execution traces into practical know‑how. After an agent completes a task, interaction traces (thoughts, tool calls, results) are mined for generalizable rules rather than one‑off recipes. Those candidate rules are evaluated for frequency, impact and confidence; only the useful ones are kept long‑term.
When a new task begins, the runtime retrieves exactly the guidance that’s relevant to the tools and context at hand and injects it at the moment of action. The result is a lean memory that sharpens judgment without overwhelming the prompt.
The system meets teams where they are. You can start with a lightweight configuration to experience the workflow quickly, add low‑code tracing to existing ReAct‑style agents when you’re ready for more visibility, or wire it deeply into custom runtimes for full observability and control. Whichever path you choose, the emphasis remains the same: learn continuously from real work, then apply those lessons precisely when they matter.
On App World, where agents complete realistic multi‑step API tasks, adding just‑in‑time guidance from the memory system increased Scenario Goal Completion by +8.9 points overall, with the largest gains on the hardest tasks (+14.2). These improvements reflect true generalization rather than memorization: agents became more consistent across scenario variants and less “flaky” when control flow grew complex.
There are 4 key benefits to ALTK-Evolve:
Try a lightweight setup to experience the improvement loop in minutes with your existing agents such as Claude Code or IBM Bob.
Enable low‑code tracing in a ReAct‑style agent to visualize thoughts, actions and results, then sync traces to generate practical improvement guidelines.
Integrate deeply with custom runtimes when you need full observability over plans, tool calls and intermediate states.
Additional authors: Jayaram Radhakrishnan (Senior Research Scientist), Punleuk Oun (SoftwareEngineer), Gaodan Fang (Software Engineer) and Gegi Thomas (STSM)