AI on IBM Z: Pioneering the future of enterprise innovation

Today we are sharing a glimpse into the future with a new perspective of AI for IBM Z. The below roadmap offers a “full stack” view of the value we enable from the infrastructure through the operational level, to the applications and data.
Over the last few years, AI has rapidly evolved—and IBM Z has evolved with it. The platform is agentic AI-ready, from secure orchestration to purpose-built on-platform accelerators, as well as an AI-assisted developer experience.
This is innovation that can deliver value today to improve productivity, gain efficiency, and reduce risk. Clients have accelerated their digital transformation, enhanced insurance predictions, captured more fraud in real-time, energized their IT skills, and much more.
Looking ahead, we are transforming the full stack to bring a more simplified, AI-first experience, and we are expanding our AI options to unlock more value to your applications and data.
IBM Z delivers the high-throughput, low-latency infrastructure essential for mission-critical workloads. As AI has evolved into modern requirements, IBM Z is uniquely positioned to support these pipelines of data and workloads thanks to a fully integrated approach that includes hardware, operational integration, and software that empowers users to take full advantage of their data.
IBM Z features advanced hardware design and features, most notably the Telum and Telum II Processors with on-chip AI accelerators. More recently, the IBM Spyre Accelerator was introduced to augment and offer additional scalability for multi-model and AI optionality. These capabilities enable real-time inferencing and model execution directly on the platform, combining the secure, high-integrity data environment and scalability and performance clients need.
While IBM Z may be best known for transaction processing at speed and scale, AI is enabling new capabilities to interact with those same transactions in real-time like advanced fraud detection and insurance claims management with gen AI. IBM Z now leverages gen AI solutions to simplify and optimize the way developers, operators, and programmers interact and manage the platform.
The opportunities for clients to develop AI-infused programs are available today, supporting strategic initiatives, not just PoCs or projects.
Since the launch of the Telum Processor in 2022 (and machine learning capabilities available even before that), IBM has been at the forefront of enabling enterprise AI value at scale.
AI adoption is growing,and data volume is increasing at a rapid pace, but the real differentiating value is yet to come. Companies need to transform their processes and operating models to maximize value and ROI. Enterprise transformation does not happen overnight—it requires a vision, a plan, and an iterative approach, and of course, the right platform.
Understanding the future of your infrastructure, software and tools will be critical to success.
AI-infused enterprise programs are truly strategic initiatives within an organization that integrate artificial intelligence across business functions, processes, and systems to drive smarter decisions, automation and innovation. Rather than treating AI as a tool, an AI-infused program embeds AI capabilities into the core of enterprise operations.
A wide range of AI use cases exist on IBM Z today, each designed to take full advantage of the unique strength of bringing AI to the data on the platform. By choosing to innovate on IBM Z, you can maximize the value and investments in AI today and for years to come.
We’ll keep posting updates as we progress down this roadmap. As for now, explore what’s new with AI for Z.
Learn more about how the modernized mainframe is AI-ready.