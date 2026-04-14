AI is redefining the future of sports: Startups can now get in the game

Like other industries, sports leagues, teams and tournaments produce a mind-boggling amount of data, whether that be player analytics, fan viewership and more. Yet, until recently, much of that data has remained underutilized in the world of sports, compared to most other mature industries. AI is now changing that paradigm—changing the game—entirely.

Across teams, leagues, broadcasters and more, AI is becoming a major player that is reshaping decision-making. The sports industry is positioned to reap enormous benefits from a wave of newly launched startups that treat these sports entities like the full-time, year-round, big-business opportunities that they are.

The startups driving this shift are not building incremental enhancements; they are defining the foundational architecture for a sector ripe for large-scale transformation—making what was previously unmeasurable now measurable.

What does this mean, and where does the opportunity sit for sports entities?

For fans : AI delivers real-time insights during broadcasts, personalized content, immersive digital engagement and next-generation stadium experiences that deepen connection and extend engagement beyond the event itself.

: AI delivers real-time insights during broadcasts, personalized content, immersive digital engagement and next-generation stadium experiences that deepen connection and extend engagement beyond the event itself. For teams and leagues : AI ingests and analyzes performance data at unprecedented speed and scale, from player tracking and biomechanics, to understanding the nuances in sports-domain specific strategy, turning complexity into actionable intelligence. AI is also able to analyze the effectiveness of in-arena operations and determine how to scale fan engagement efforts, by entering new geographies or tapping into new audience groups, for example.

: AI ingests and analyzes performance data at unprecedented speed and scale, from player tracking and biomechanics, to understanding the nuances in sports-domain specific strategy, turning complexity into actionable intelligence. AI is also able to analyze the effectiveness of in-arena operations and determine how to scale fan engagement efforts, by entering new geographies or tapping into new audience groups, for example. For players: With the influx of wearables and new health tech, players and coaches have new data on health monitoring. AI also provides never-before-seen insights, stats and summaries that can help uncover new patterns and insights to up their game.

With so much innovation happening across the entire ecosystem of the business of sports, competitive advantage will increasingly hinge on how effectively organizations’ teams leverage AI into their strategy.