We have seen that the explosion in interest and adoption of AI has led IT leaders to revisit their capacity plans. They are seeing the need for increasing compute resources at a scale that has rarely been observed in the past.

As businesses look to adopt AI pervasively across their organization to both improve operational productivity and efficiency and to create new business value, they are having to look for new ways to meet the need for increased compute resources.

Many enterprises are realizing that to maximize the value of their AI investments, infrastructure needs to scale rapidly and efficiently to deliver AI insights where and when they need them. Also, the infrastructure must deliver the security and resiliency they need for mission-critical workloads.

In 2022, IBM introduced the groundbreaking IBM® z16™ featuring an on-chip AI inference accelerator that is focused on accelerating AI model execution to deliver real-time insights that can meet the needs of the most demanding business workloads. With IBM z16, process up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1 ms response time using a credit card fraud detection model.1

Today, we are announcing the AI Bundle for IBM Z® and LinuxONE. This builds on the success of the IBM z16 or LinuxONE 4 by providing both new dedicated capacity for AI workloads with a highly optimized software stack.