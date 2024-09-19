We have seen that the explosion in interest and adoption of AI has led IT leaders to revisit their capacity plans. They are seeing the need for increasing compute resources at a scale that has rarely been observed in the past.
As businesses look to adopt AI pervasively across their organization to both improve operational productivity and efficiency and to create new business value, they are having to look for new ways to meet the need for increased compute resources.
Many enterprises are realizing that to maximize the value of their AI investments, infrastructure needs to scale rapidly and efficiently to deliver AI insights where and when they need them. Also, the infrastructure must deliver the security and resiliency they need for mission-critical workloads.
In 2022, IBM introduced the groundbreaking IBM® z16™ featuring an on-chip AI inference accelerator that is focused on accelerating AI model execution to deliver real-time insights that can meet the needs of the most demanding business workloads. With IBM z16, process up to 3.5 million inference requests per second with 1 ms response time using a credit card fraud detection model.1
Today, we are announcing the AI Bundle for IBM Z® and LinuxONE. This builds on the success of the IBM z16 or LinuxONE 4 by providing both new dedicated capacity for AI workloads with a highly optimized software stack.
The AI Bundle for IBM Z and LinuxONE is an AI dedicated hardware infrastructure with an optimized core software stack. It allows clients to pursue their AI journey with streamlined AI deployment on IBM Z and LinuxONE. The AI Bundle for IBM Z and LinuxONE brings the advantage of dedicated hardware, providing enterprises with control over their infrastructure and data to manage processes within their organization’s data center environment and gain business insights.
With a curated suite of AI software (AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data on IBM Z and LinuxONE), clients can manage AI model lifecycles in one place allowing for a quick deployment of wide range of use cases.
Leveraging the IBM Telum® processor with the Integrated Accelerator for AI, enterprises can run inferencing for high volume workloads at scale. On digital currency transactions, run inferencing for fraud 85% faster by colocating your application with Snap ML on IBM z16 versus running inferencing remotely using Scikit-learn on a compared x86 server.2
A wide range of use cases can be implemented with the AI Bundle software components for the latest IBM hardware platforms:
The AI Bundle for IBM Z and LinuxONE will be generally available from IBM and certified Business Partners on 26 April 2024.
In addition, IBM offers a no-charge AI on IBM Z and LinuxONE Discovery Workshop. This workshop is a great starting point and can help you evaluate potential use cases and define a project plan. This workshop can help you leverage the AI Bundle for IBM Z and LinuxONE effectively. To learn more or to schedule a workshop on any of the AI use cases or products, email us at aionz@us.ibm.com.
