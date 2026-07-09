From hidden AI to governed AI: Closing the visibility gap with watsonx.governance

The new AI Asset Discovery capability in watsonx.governance enables organizations to identify unmanaged AI agents, tools, MCP servers and foundation models across their development and deployment environments, bringing shadow AI into governed workflows and helping risk teams maintain visibility as AI adoption accelerates.
IBM watsonx.governance AI Asset Discovery helps organizations identify both governed and ungoverned AI assets directly from supported agent development and orchestration platforms. It automatically discovers AI agents and captures metadata such as names, descriptions, versions, deployment environments, connected tools, MCP servers, foundation models and collaborator agents.
Rather than requiring governance teams to manually identify and document these assets, AI Asset Discovery continuously surfaces them within watsonx.governance. This creates a more accurate and comprehensive view of the organization’s AI landscape while helping governance teams identify AI systems that may not have entered governance processes.
Much like shadow IT, shadow AI—in its broadest sense—refers to the use of systems that operate outside formal governance processes, such as when employees use unauthorized AI applications. Increasingly, however, it involves internal teams building AI agents, integrating new foundation models, connecting MCP servers and deploying autonomous workflows without sufficient governance visibility.
As organizations scale generative AI and agentic AI initiatives, governance teams face a growing visibility challenge. New AI systems are being built across business units, development teams and innovation programs faster than traditional governance processes can keep pace.
“Most organizations have tried to answer that with legacy inventory catalogs, and they still end up in that 27% who don’t know where their AI is in use. Because the problem isn’t just knowing what assets you have. It’s understanding the enterprise context around them,” said Maryam Ashoori, VP of Product and Engineering and IBM Master Inventor at IBM Think 2026.
Most governance programs rely on use case submissions, inventories, questionnaires and self-attestations to understand what AI exists within the organization. While these approaches can be effective for traditional machine learning systems, they become increasingly difficult to maintain as agentic AI ecosystems grow in complexity.
Real visibility is not a legacy catalog. For AI agents, it means understanding the broader system defined around the agent: foundation models, tools and MCP servers, collaborator agents associated with it.
That broader context matters because an agent’s risk profile is shaped by more than the agent itself. It depends on the agent’s intended purpose, configured dependencies, associated models and the controls required for its approved use.
AI Asset Discovery helps organizations surface these relationships from agent platforms—the environments where teams are building or deploying agents. This gives governance teams a more complete view of the AI system, rather than a narrow view of a single agent and its purpose.
Visibility becomes valuable when it connects to the governance context that matters: use cases, risks, controls, policies and business outcomes.
Using AI-enabled semantic similarity, watsonx.governance AI Asset Discovery helps teams determine whether discovered AI assets align to existing records or should be onboarded as new. Once linked or onboarded, relevant workflows are automatically triggered to help teams manage risks, identify controls, collect evidence and assess business value.
This creates an actionable path from discovery to governance while maintaining a connected view across assets, use cases, risks and controls. Organizations can evaluate not only whether AI is governed appropriately, but whether it is aligned to desired business outcomes.
AI systems evolve quickly. Teams may update agent configurations, change foundation models, add design-time tool references, update MCP server configurations or modify collaborator-agent relationships as they iterate on functionality.
Governance that depends only on periodic, self-attested reporting can create a false sense of comfort. Without continuous discovery, organizations may not know when AI systems have changed in ways that introduce new or unmitigated risks.
AI Asset Discovery helps reduce this governance drift by continuously scanning for AI assets and automatically reflecting discovered updates in watsonx.governance. With activity logs that capture what changed and when, governance teams can maintain an auditable record while keeping the governance system of record aligned with the current AI estate.
This helps organizations identify changes earlier, reassess applicable risks and controls, and maintain a more accurate view of AI systems as they evolve.
You cannot govern, measure or improve AI you do not know exists. Effective governance also requires understanding the relationships around AI: how agents are designed, what they depend on and how they connect to use cases, risks, controls and business outcomes.
With IBM watsonx.governance AI Asset Discovery, teams can focus on identifying risks, enabling controls and evaluating business value, while organizations bring shadow AI into the light and govern AI with greater confidence, transparency and control.
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