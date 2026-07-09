From hidden AI to governed AI: Closing the visibility gap with watsonx.governance

Much like shadow IT, shadow AI—in its broadest sense—refers to the use of systems that operate outside formal governance processes, such as when employees use unauthorized AI applications. Increasingly, however, it involves internal teams building AI agents, integrating new foundation models, connecting MCP servers and deploying autonomous workflows without sufficient governance visibility.

As organizations scale generative AI and agentic AI initiatives, governance teams face a growing visibility challenge. New AI systems are being built across business units, development teams and innovation programs faster than traditional governance processes can keep pace.

“Most organizations have tried to answer that with legacy inventory catalogs, and they still end up in that 27% who don’t know where their AI is in use. Because the problem isn’t just knowing what assets you have. It’s understanding the enterprise context around them,” said Maryam Ashoori, VP of Product and Engineering and IBM Master Inventor at IBM Think 2026.