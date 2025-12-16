Agentic AI for smarter mainframe modernization with IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Since IBM Z applications often span decades of development, this leaves teams with fragmented, outdated, or missing documentation that slows onboarding, complicates cross-team collaboration, and increases reliance on scarce experts. The new documentation generation capability addresses these challenges by leveraging an agentic workflow and deep metadata from Z Understand, designed to help automatically produce high-quality, navigable application and program insights at scale, across the entire enterprise. A key feature is Business Rule Discovery, engineered for large, complex Z programs, which delivers broad rule coverage, precise explanations aligned to business intent, and code-aware segmentation that is designed to reduce common pitfalls of generic LLM chunking.
The new capabilities become significantly more powerful when enriched with client data sources, such as data dictionaries and business glossaries, as every enterprise defines its variables in uniquely meaningful ways. These sources supply the LLM with authoritative context, helping the system align outputs to the organization’s actual semantics, rather than inferring or guessing at variable or abbreviation meanings.
By embedding client-specific meaning directly into the AI workflow, the data dictionary transforms COBOL analysis into a business-aware, accurate and dependable experience.