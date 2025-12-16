Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Agentic AI for smarter mainframe modernization with IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

The 2.8 release helps enterprises unlock new levels of efficiency and intelligence in their modernization journey through an agentic experience, with the product’s familiar capabilities now converging into a unified, intuitive workflow.

Published 16 December 2025
To meet the rising demand for AI-driven efficiency, IBM is enhancing its toolset that brings modernization and automation directly to mainframe developers and architects. IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z is an end-to-end mainframe application modernization developer assistant, powered by AI and automation.

According to a recent study from IBM Institute for Business Value, AI-enabled workloads, many driven by Agentic AI, are expected to rise from just 3% in 2024 to 25% by 2026. That’s an eightfold increase, signaling a shift in how enterprises streamline workflows to help unlock new levels of agility and efficiency.

A new agentic experience

The new agentic workflow helps developers complete tasks at speed, from understanding the application landscape to reducing complexity by refactoring monolithic code. For example, to update a Db2 table, a developer could enter the prompt below to trigger a multi-step modernization task: “I need to add a column to the Motor Policy Table that captures if the vehicle is an electric car. Can you help me update all of the programs with this field?”

With this prompt, the agentic workflow is designed to automatically identify dependencies, performs impact analysis, generates code while ensuring coding rules were applied and compiles and builds for verification. This agentic approach can enhance quality, boost productivity and accelerate delivery, all while built to help developers achieve modernization goals faster with reduced risk. 

MCP-based toolset

To make this possible, IBM leverages the Model Context Protocol (MCP), engineered to allow the AI solution to seamlessly connect with tools, services, and data sources using a common interface. Watsonx Code Assistant for Z now comes with a set of mainframe specific MCP-enabled tools to support these agentic workflows, such as:

  • Z Understand Metadata Retrieval built to ensure that the full enterprise application is captured and incorporated.
  • Impact Analysis to identify application dependencies, which leverages the static analysis from the Z Understand Metadata.
  • Code Generation and Coding Standards to produce high-quality code that aligns to enterprise mainframe coding standards.

Documentation generation

Since IBM Z applications often span decades of development, this leaves teams with fragmented, outdated, or missing documentation that slows onboarding, complicates cross-team collaboration, and increases reliance on scarce experts. The new documentation generation capability addresses these challenges by leveraging an agentic workflow and deep metadata from Z Understand, designed to help automatically produce high-quality, navigable application and program insights at scale, across the entire enterprise. A key feature is Business Rule Discovery, engineered for large, complex Z programs, which delivers broad rule coverage, precise explanations aligned to business intent, and code-aware segmentation that is designed to reduce common pitfalls of generic LLM chunking. 

The new capabilities become significantly more powerful when enriched with client data sources, such as data dictionaries and business glossaries, as every enterprise defines its variables in uniquely meaningful ways. These sources supply the LLM with authoritative context, helping the system align outputs to the organization’s actual semantics, rather than inferring or guessing at variable or abbreviation meanings.

By embedding client-specific meaning directly into the AI workflow, the data dictionary transforms COBOL analysis into a business-aware, accurate and dependable experience.

