Agentic AI for smarter mainframe modernization with IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

To meet the rising demand for AI-driven efficiency, IBM is enhancing its toolset that brings modernization and automation directly to mainframe developers and architects. IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z is an end-to-end mainframe application modernization developer assistant, powered by AI and automation.

According to a recent study from IBM Institute for Business Value, AI-enabled workloads, many driven by Agentic AI, are expected to rise from just 3% in 2024 to 25% by 2026. That’s an eightfold increase, signaling a shift in how enterprises streamline workflows to help unlock new levels of agility and efficiency.

The 2.8 release helps enterprises unlock new levels of efficiency and intelligence in their modernization journey through an agentic experience, with the product’s familiar capabilities now converging into a unified, intuitive workflow.