Advancing real estate and facilities management with IBM's industry recognized technology

12 February 2025
Is your organization struggling to optimize its workplace management, resulting in high maintenance costs, inadequate space utilization, inefficient asset tracking or difficulty in measuring sustainability goals?
As enterprises across the world are dealing with hybrid work environments, new real estate regulations and seeking different ways to achieve operational efficiency, real estate and facilities management has become top of mind for many. Yet it can be challenging for companies to make informed decisions and to improve operational, financial and environmental performance given the difficulty of collecting and analyzing operational data across facilities and functional silos.
The corporate real estate sector is experiencing a shift due to increased demand for better data integration and analytics, with the aim of reducing expenses, improving occupant experiences and re-aligning portfolios. The lines between traditional technologies and IoT platforms are blurring. Mobile apps are prioritized for better employee and technician experience. AI applications are being used for more efficient decision making, and automation of repetitive tasks. The goal is a unified view of portfolio performance through consolidated tech stacks, highlighting data-driven decision-making's critical role.
For this reason, IBM offers software that adapts to customers’ unique needs and the real estate industry’s evolving conditions. Large businesses require solutions that integrate with their core systems, are easy to deploy across various locations and asset types, and keep their data secure, while deploying in a SaaS environment. Thanks to these capabilities, IBM technology has been recognized as a leader in the industry.
The independent research and advisory firm Verdantix recently evaluated several Connected Portfolio Intelligence Platforms (CPIP). These are tools that seek to combine corporate real estate, facility and asset management. By integrating IoT data with Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) workflows and data aggregation, CPIPs transcend traditional IWMS capabilities.
In their 2025 Green Quadrant: Connected Portfolio Intelligence Platforms, Verdantix recognized IBM as a market leader, highlighting that ”IBM’s configurable CPIP solution delivers robust capital project and lease functionality with rich data collection.”
IBM’s Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions are centered around the IBM Maximo Application Suite complemented by; a) IBM TRIRIGA for Real Estate and Facilities management; b) IBM Envizi that helps companies manage and report on their sustainability data; and c) IBM Environmental Intelligence for localized weather information.
The report scored vendors across three areas: 1) the technical capabilities of their solution; 2) across functional capabilities that are critical to Corporate Real Estate executives; and 3) the momentum each vendors solutions demonstrated in the marketplace. IBM’s leadership stood out in all three areas.
At IBM, we recognize the importance of technology that underpins management of real estate and facilities, that's why we consistently develop market leading technologies.
IBM TRIRIGA’s Lease Management solution—enhanced through recent releases—now incorporates customer-requested improvements in Administration, Accounting, Processing and Disclosure Reporting. These enhancements address advanced features previously requiring customer workarounds but are now standard in our offering.
New construction, renovations, sustainability programs and facility condition assessment opportunities are managed through large programs where vendor bids, activities and payments all need to be managed. Programs and individual projects are tracked to be completed on time and within budgets. For Capital Project Management, IBM TRIRIGA provides enterprise-grade functionality, ensuring accurate data and seamless access to portfolio information.
IBM TRIRIGA’s space management and workplace experience capabilities also stand out. Space Planners need strategic, administrative and oversight capabilities to manage and tune how space is to be used efficiently. They need to bring in floor plans, develop and compare space planning scenarios and monitor space for utilization.
At the same time, space users expect to access facilities and space seamlessly in order to add productivity to their day rather than impeding work tasks. Capabilities such as flexible reservations, integration to Outlook, indoor maps and the ability to reserve space several ways all make users daily lives easier.
TRIRIGA’s operations and maintenance capability enables users to initiate maintenance requests and service managers to provision them to technicians. It also excels at automating complex workflow in service processes.
Lastly, IBM TRIRIGA in concert with IBM Envizi offers enhanced GHG calculation and planning and reporting functionality to support decarbonization initiatives.
At IBM, we continuously seek to invest in tools that serve our clients' varied technology needs. For this reason, we are continuously working to strengthen the integrations of IBM TRIRIGA, like with IBM Maximo for IoT, ERP for payments, Building Management Systems (BMS) with real estate portfolios, and CAD/Building Information Modeling (BIM) data for core building information for maintenance and operations and space planning and management capabilities. We’ve reintegrated all the design, development and IP around our ALM solution into a single in-house development model with all the power of IBM behind it.
IBM's vision and strategy for consolidating its ALM solutions aligns with the growing convergence of real estate and facility operations with asset management, and IoT. This is brought to the marketplace under a simplified licensing model.
