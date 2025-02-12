Advancing real estate and facilities management with IBM's industry recognized technology

At IBM, we recognize the importance of technology that underpins management of real estate and facilities, that's why we consistently develop market leading technologies.

IBM TRIRIGA’s Lease Management solution—enhanced through recent releases—now incorporates customer-requested improvements in Administration, Accounting, Processing and Disclosure Reporting. These enhancements address advanced features previously requiring customer workarounds but are now standard in our offering.

New construction, renovations, sustainability programs and facility condition assessment opportunities are managed through large programs where vendor bids, activities and payments all need to be managed. Programs and individual projects are tracked to be completed on time and within budgets. For Capital Project Management, IBM TRIRIGA provides enterprise-grade functionality, ensuring accurate data and seamless access to portfolio information.

IBM TRIRIGA’s space management and workplace experience capabilities also stand out. Space Planners need strategic, administrative and oversight capabilities to manage and tune how space is to be used efficiently. They need to bring in floor plans, develop and compare space planning scenarios and monitor space for utilization.

At the same time, space users expect to access facilities and space seamlessly in order to add productivity to their day rather than impeding work tasks. Capabilities such as flexible reservations, integration to Outlook, indoor maps and the ability to reserve space several ways all make users daily lives easier.

TRIRIGA’s operations and maintenance capability enables users to initiate maintenance requests and service managers to provision them to technicians. It also excels at automating complex workflow in service processes.

Lastly, IBM TRIRIGA in concert with IBM Envizi offers enhanced GHG calculation and planning and reporting functionality to support decarbonization initiatives.