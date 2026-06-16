Advancing agentic AI for productivity and intelligent automation on IBM Z

IBM continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation for IBM Z with the introduction of IBM watsonx Assistant for Z v3.3.
Teams today face mounting pressure to expand their talent pools while meeting rising productivity expectations. IBM watsonx Assistant for Z is purpose-built to address these challenges by enabling users of all experience levels to engage through intelligent, conversational AI agents, making the platform more accessible, efficient and future-ready.
The latest release of IBM watsonx Assistant for Z v3.3 introduces new capabilities designed to simplify enterprise operations, improve productivity and help organizations scale AI more effectively across mission-critical environments.
This release includes enhancements focused on deployment flexibility, orchestration, AI model support, inferencing infrastructure and knowledge transformation.
New capabilities and enhancements include:
The following enhancements help organizations simplify operations, improve productivity and accelerate AI adoption across IBM Z environments.
Multi-tenancy support enables organizations to deploy dedicated service instances with strong isolation, governance and operational flexibility. This feature allows each instance to be independently configured, managed and scaled to support unique requirements, whether it’s internal departments or separate development and production environments.
For example, an enterprise like IBM can deploy multiple instances of IBM watsonx Assistant for Z, each with distinct set of users, data and configurations. These instances can be aligned to business departments, regions, business units or environments, such as development, test and production. This approach allows teams to address their specific use cases while preserving separation and governance across workloads. By providing greater deployment flexibility, multi-tenancy support helps teams innovate faster while reducing risk and simplifying administration.
A unified orchestration layer that understands user intent, gathers relevant context and dynamically routes requests to the appropriate agents or tools helps organizations simplify AI interactions, improve productivity and accelerate decision-making.
A user can now ask the Z Assistant, “Provide me with the current system status and any potential issues.” The central orchestrator can route this request to the relevant agent—for example, IBM Z OMEGAMON Insights Agent, a CICS Agent or an IMS Agent—to provide the user with the requested information.
This release introduces support for Granite 4.1 with Spyre enables faster and more efficient inferencing while maintaining the security and locality of sensitive enterprise data. Customers who run their model on x86 can continue to use Llama 3.3-70b-Instruct. Together, these enhancements provide organizations with access to advanced AI models that can help improve productivity and support more sophisticated AI-driven experiences.
This release introduces new AI inferencing servers delivered through Red Hat AI Inference Server (RHAIIS) and AI Optimizer for Z. This updated architecture combines intelligent routing and centralized control on IBM Z with high-performance model serving capabilities, creating a more flexible and scalable foundation for enterprise AI workloads. The approach is designed to improve performance and efficiency while enabling consistent governance across hybrid AI environments. By evolving the inferencing architecture, organizations can better support growing AI demands while maintaining operational oversight and control.
With enhancements to the IBM Z Workload Scheduler Insights Agent, the agent now supports IBM Z Workload Scheduler-specific knowledge questions. This improves filtering of job-related information using operational criteria and improves response times.
Queries are now supported based on filter criteria, like status value, workstation name and job name. They can show jobs in error, all jobs that start with OCON, jobs running on workstation CPU1 and jobs in job stream XYZ. Queries leveraging the ingested IBM Z Workload Scheduler Knowledge base are now able to ask things like, “What is the meaning of the job status of job XYZ? And “What is the meaning of parameter CPBPLIM?”
Furthermore, the agent supports the use of mainframe specific terminology. For example, you can ask for “applications” instead of “job streams.” These enhancements help operations teams quickly access relevant scheduling information and gain greater visibility into workload activity.
IBM Z RAG Agent has new features for smarter reasoning, deeper context and broader reach, including multi-hop reasoning, context accumulation and web search.
With multi-hop reasoning
Complex questions are automatically broken into smaller, solvable steps. The agent answers each step independently and then synthesizes a final recommendation. For example, if you ask, “How can I reduce COBOL application costs while improving agility and preparing for cloud integration?” the agent decomposes into cost drivers, modernization options and cloud integration, synthesizing it into a clear answer.
With context accumulation
The agent can make multiple searches internally using adaptive reasoning before giving its answer, accumulating information as it goes to refine queries and build a more complete understanding of the topic before giving its answer. For example, a question about what languages a product supports might involve additional searches for each language mentioned in the initial search to provide more details on the level of support.
With web search
There is an option to configure the ZRAG Agent to expand the search so that when information is unavailable in the ingested content or is time-sensitive, the agent can supplement internal IBM Z documentation with trusted external sources. For example, if you ask, “What are the latest IBM z16 announcements?” the agent can supplement internal knowledge with up-to-date external insights.
The bottom line? The agent doesn’t just retrieve information, but accumulates knowledge across searches, reasons through complex questions and expands beyond the RAG corpus, when needed, to give more complete answers.
To help organizations explore AI capabilities more quickly, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z v3.3 introduces a Lightweight Deployment Configuration for proof-of-concept environments. This deployment option enables customers to evaluate capabilities within their own controlled environment while leveraging their own enterprise knowledge and pre-built agents. Organizations can ingest proprietary information, interact with customer data and receive real-time contextual insights, helping accelerate experimentation and validation of AI use cases.
AI Agents deliver the most value when they can access high-quality, structured knowledge. However, most organizational knowledge exists in formats that RAG systems struggle to process. Presentation decks, meeting transcripts, PDFs and video recordings often contain critical insights, but their unstructured nature can limit retrieval accuracy and make it harder for AI systems to surface relevant information.
Knowledge Transformer is an AI-powered service that converts unstructured content—vtt, mp4, ppt, pdf, docx, txt, md—into taxonomied, structured markdown documents optimized for RAG systems. By increasing knowledge density and contextual precision, it enables AI Agents to deliver significantly more accurate responses. For example, a 90-minute technical session recorded as video with slides may contain key concepts, code examples and architectural decisions. Knowledge Transformer extracts those and organizes them into a structured markdown document with clear sections and searchable taxonomy.
When ingested into IBM ZRAG, the transformed content can deliver substantially better retrieval accuracy, enabling precise answers that would have been impossible to surface from the original format.
IBM Project Polaris will introduce a simplified, next-generation z/OS user experience designed around the needs of early-career mainframe professionals, featuring deep integration with watsonx Assistant for Z and delivering expert-level guidance and contextual recommendations to help users work more efficiently and confidently.:
IBM watsonx Assistant for Z v3.3 is expected to be generally available beginning 26 June 2026.
This latest release is packed with new innovations that will take your agentic AI capabilities to the next level. With new advancements in orchestration, deployment flexibility, AI model support and knowledge transformation, you’ll be able to simplify complexity, boost productivity and accelerate outcomes, all while maintaining the security, governance and reliability that you expect from IBM Z environments.
Streamline your workflows, automate tasks and gain deeper insights into your operations with IBM watsonx Assistant for Z can do for you. To learn more about IBM watsonx Assistant for Z, visit the IBM product page or contact your IBM representative.
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