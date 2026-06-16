Advancing agentic AI for productivity and intelligent automation on IBM Z

IBM Z RAG Agent has new features for smarter reasoning, deeper context and broader reach, including multi-hop reasoning, context accumulation and web search.

With multi-hop reasoning

Complex questions are automatically broken into smaller, solvable steps. The agent answers each step independently and then synthesizes a final recommendation. For example, if you ask, “How can I reduce COBOL application costs while improving agility and preparing for cloud integration?” the agent decomposes into cost drivers, modernization options and cloud integration, synthesizing it into a clear answer.

With context accumulation

The agent can make multiple searches internally using adaptive reasoning before giving its answer, accumulating information as it goes to refine queries and build a more complete understanding of the topic before giving its answer. For example, a question about what languages a product supports might involve additional searches for each language mentioned in the initial search to provide more details on the level of support.

With web search

There is an option to configure the ZRAG Agent to expand the search so that when information is unavailable in the ingested content or is time-sensitive, the agent can supplement internal IBM Z documentation with trusted external sources. For example, if you ask, “What are the latest IBM z16 announcements?” the agent can supplement internal knowledge with up-to-date external insights.

The bottom line? The agent doesn’t just retrieve information, but accumulates knowledge across searches, reasons through complex questions and expands beyond the RAG corpus, when needed, to give more complete answers.