Advance your virtualization future with IBM Cloud and Red Hat

1. Managed operations simplify day‑2 operations

One challenging aspect of virtualization platforms is day‑2 operations: patching, upgrades, remediation and compliance upkeep. IBM’s managed service model removes much of this overhead by handling:

Full lifecycle of OpenShift Virtualization operators

Control plane and worker node upgrades

Continuous security patching

Automated failure recovery

Worker node remediation

24/7 SRE monitoring and support

This gives enterprises a stable, predictable virtualization layer and reduces the operational “noise” that often consumes infrastructure teams. The IBM Cloud platform is supported by a 99.99% financially guaranteed SLA1, making it viable for sensitive, always-on workloads. Read more here.

2. A low risk VM‑to‑VM transition path

For many organizations, the greatest barrier to adopting a new platform is the fear of migration complexity. The service provides a structured VM-to‑VM workflow designed to reduce disruption and support predictable transitions. Using Red Hat migration tooling and assistance from IBM and Red Hat experts, organizations can:

Discover and assess workloads

Convert VM images from legacy platforms

Migrate VMs in stages or all at once

Validate applications before cutover

Maintain network and storage patterns

This allows teams to exit legacy hypervisors without rearchitecting workloads, restructuring teams, or rewriting operations processes. The goal is continuity and stability during transition—not forced transformation.

3. Automation and fleet-level‑ consistency

As VM estates grow, the need for centralized management and automation becomes critical. The service supports automation driven‑ scale using two key tools.

Ansible Automation Platform streamlines lifecycle management by automating tasks such as VM provisioning, policy application, configuration enforcement, and repeatable maintenance workflows. By allowing teams to reuse existing playbooks, it preserves current automation investments and accelerates operational consistency. Complementing this, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Virtualization provides fleet‑wide governance, unified visibility, policy‑based compliance, and resource optimization across multiple clusters. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to manage large‑scale VM environments with greater consistency, efficiency and control.

4. Strong security for enterprise and regulated workloads

Security and governance are built directly into the platform, starting with platform‑level hardening that includes restricted pod security standards, VMs running without root privileges, enforced separation of duties and encrypted communication across the cluster. The IBM Cloud governance ecosystem further strengthens this foundation through unified identity with IAM, secure key management with Key Protect, comprehensive logging and observability for audit trails, and VPC isolation to maintain strict network boundaries. In addition, IBM Cloud multizone regions provide high availability, fault domain separation, and redundant infrastructure layers, delivering the resilience required by industries with stringent compliance needs such as financial services, healthcare, government and telecommunications.

5. Evolving on your timeline

While the service focuses on VM workloads, it also provides a flexible path to introduce containers, DevOps practices, Kubernetes-native tooling, or AI workloads. Organizations can run VMs today and extend into Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud when ready. Teams can:

Run VMs and containers side-by-side

Adopt GitOps and CI/CD incrementally

Leverage AI-driven‑ infrastructure

Introduce cloud-native capabilities without disruption

There is no forced timing—just a clear, supported path when the business wants it.