Advance your virtualization future with IBM Cloud and Red Hat

Today, IBM announces Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service on IBM Cloud, the managed Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service available on IBM Cloud.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service on IBM Cloud is delivered on enterprise-grade IBM Cloud VPC Bare Metal servers. The service provides a secure, stable and predictable virtualization environment designed for VM first organizations that want operational consistency today, and a clear, flexible path to container, cloud‑native with AI‑aligned capabilities in the future. The service is generally available on 26 June 2026 with closed betas available on 1 June 2026.
The virtualization landscape is evolving quickly. Rising licensing costs, abrupt vendor changes and consolidation within legacy platforms have left many enterprises reassessing the foundations they use to run mission-critical virtual machines. Virtualization teams face more pressure than ever to ensure stability, compliance‑ and predictable operations—while navigating shrinking budgets and increasingly complex environments.
Across industries, technology leaders are facing similar challenges:
Virtual machines remain essential for applications like ERP, EHR, core banking, analytics and line-of-business systems that cannot be rewritten quickly. What organizations need is a stable hypervisor environment that allows them to run today’s workloads while enabling future options like cloud-native development, Kubernetes adoption, DevOps automation with AI workloads on their timeline.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service on IBM Cloud delivers exactly this: a secure, enterprise ready, managed virtualization platform with a long‑term roadmap built around open technologies and optional future‑path capabilities.
The platform is powered by Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (KubeVirt + KVM) and deployed on a dedicated VM‑only cluster profile optimized specifically for virtualization workloads. This design supports:
IBM provisions the environment as a managed service, allowing clients to deploy virtual machines immediately without additional configuration. It is a VM platform first, with optional paths for container adoption or cloud native tooling when teams choose to explore them.
This makes it an ideal choice for organizations seeking a dependable alternative to legacy hypervisors without committing to a full application redesign.
The service incorporates several technical layers that work together to provide reliability, consistency and predictable performance.
1. Dedicated Cluster Profile for Virtualization
This profile eliminates container centric overhead and tunes the environment for VM density, CPU scheduling, and network consistency. It resembles the operational behavior of traditional hypervisors while benefiting‑ from Kubernetes orchestration.
2. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (KubeVirt + KVM)
KubeVirt integrates traditional VMs into Kubernetes by treating them as custom resources. The result is a unified abstraction layer where both VMs and containers can be managed consistently through Kubernetes RBAC, OpenShift networking and standard CRDs for VM lifecycle operations. This gives VM teams greater control while maintaining compatibility with established workflows.
3. Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation (ODF)
Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation provides highly available block and file storage and handles persistent data for VMs. It supports stateful workloads, snapshots and cloning and low-impact upgrade cycles. This ensures a consistent storage experience across the entire lifecycle.
4. Native integration with IBM Cloud services
The service connects directly with IBM Cloud’s governance and security systems: IAM for identity and access, Key Protect for encryption key management, IBM Cloud Monitoring and Logs for end-to‑end visibility, and VPC network isolation for enhanced security. These integrations are managed, eliminating the need for teams to orchestrate these components themselves.
1. Managed operations simplify day‑2 operations
One challenging aspect of virtualization platforms is day‑2 operations: patching, upgrades, remediation and compliance upkeep. IBM’s managed service model removes much of this overhead by handling:
This gives enterprises a stable, predictable virtualization layer and reduces the operational “noise” that often consumes infrastructure teams. The IBM Cloud platform is supported by a 99.99% financially guaranteed SLA1, making it viable for sensitive, always-on workloads. Read more here.
2. A low risk VM‑to‑VM transition path
For many organizations, the greatest barrier to adopting a new platform is the fear of migration complexity. The service provides a structured VM-to‑VM workflow designed to reduce disruption and support predictable transitions. Using Red Hat migration tooling and assistance from IBM and Red Hat experts, organizations can:
This allows teams to exit legacy hypervisors without rearchitecting workloads, restructuring teams, or rewriting operations processes. The goal is continuity and stability during transition—not forced transformation.
3. Automation and fleet-level‑ consistency
As VM estates grow, the need for centralized management and automation becomes critical. The service supports automation driven‑ scale using two key tools.
Ansible Automation Platform streamlines lifecycle management by automating tasks such as VM provisioning, policy application, configuration enforcement, and repeatable maintenance workflows. By allowing teams to reuse existing playbooks, it preserves current automation investments and accelerates operational consistency. Complementing this, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Virtualization provides fleet‑wide governance, unified visibility, policy‑based compliance, and resource optimization across multiple clusters. Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to manage large‑scale VM environments with greater consistency, efficiency and control.
4. Strong security for enterprise and regulated workloads
Security and governance are built directly into the platform, starting with platform‑level hardening that includes restricted pod security standards, VMs running without root privileges, enforced separation of duties and encrypted communication across the cluster. The IBM Cloud governance ecosystem further strengthens this foundation through unified identity with IAM, secure key management with Key Protect, comprehensive logging and observability for audit trails, and VPC isolation to maintain strict network boundaries. In addition, IBM Cloud multizone regions provide high availability, fault domain separation, and redundant infrastructure layers, delivering the resilience required by industries with stringent compliance needs such as financial services, healthcare, government and telecommunications.
5. Evolving on your timeline
While the service focuses on VM workloads, it also provides a flexible path to introduce containers, DevOps practices, Kubernetes-native tooling, or AI workloads. Organizations can run VMs today and extend into Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud when ready. Teams can:
There is no forced timing—just a clear, supported path when the business wants it.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service on IBM Cloud gives organizations a secure, predictable and managed foundation for their virtual machine environments. It provides a practical path away from legacy virtualization platforms by enabling low risk VM‑to‑VM transitions, stabilizing costs and reducing operational burden through IBM‑managed lifecycle operations and SRE support. With enterprise-grade security, compliance controls and a 99.99% financially backed SLA, the platform is engineered to run mission‑critical workloads with confidence.
Equally important, it offers the flexibility for teams to evolve their environment over time. Whether organizations choose to introduce containers, adopt DevOps practices, or explore AI-ready capabilities, the platform provides a clear and optional path—without forcing changes before the business is ready.
For enterprises seeking long-term stability, open technology choice, and a trusted future‑ready virtualization strategy, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Service on IBM Cloud delivers a strong and resilient foundation to support today’s priorities and tomorrow’s ambitions.
Organizations can begin with a pilot, validate interoperability or work with IBM and Red Hat experts on migration planning.