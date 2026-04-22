Adobe and IBM: Delivering agentic and AI-powered customer experiences

By bringing IBM watsonx technologies into Adobe Experience Platform, IBM and Adobe’s joint customers can deliver customer experience orchestration to optimize marketing touch points while ensuring trust and transparency in the content they create. At the same time, Red Hat OpenShift makes it possible to manage and deliver Experience Platform content and assets on a client’s hybrid infrastructure of choice, supporting the agility required for highly regulated and complex enterprise environments.

At Adobe Summit, this collaboration is further underscored by industry recognition. IBM is honored to receive the 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration AI Technology Partner of the Year award for IBM watsonx. This award reflects the strength of our partnership with Adobe and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, AI-powered customer experiences at scale.

At Adobe Summit, IBM is showcasing how we’re collaborating even further with Adobe to personalize content, communications and experiences at scale to make marketing more relevant to consumers than ever—without compromising governance, transparency or control.