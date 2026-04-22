Adobe and IBM: Delivering agentic and AI-powered customer experiences

Adobe and IBM are committed to helping customers realize the full value of generative and agentic AI in marketing, content creation and brand governance.
By bringing IBM watsonx technologies into Adobe Experience Platform, IBM and Adobe’s joint customers can deliver customer experience orchestration to optimize marketing touch points while ensuring trust and transparency in the content they create. At the same time, Red Hat OpenShift makes it possible to manage and deliver Experience Platform content and assets on a client’s hybrid infrastructure of choice, supporting the agility required for highly regulated and complex enterprise environments.
At Adobe Summit, this collaboration is further underscored by industry recognition. IBM is honored to receive the 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration AI Technology Partner of the Year award for IBM watsonx. This award reflects the strength of our partnership with Adobe and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, AI-powered customer experiences at scale.
At Adobe Summit, IBM is showcasing how we’re collaborating even further with Adobe to personalize content, communications and experiences at scale to make marketing more relevant to consumers than ever—without compromising governance, transparency or control.
IBM and Adobe are partnering to bring a new level of intelligence, governance and operational efficiency to Adobe Experience Platform to unlock enterprise-grade agentic workflows built for the enterprise.
By integrating IBM watsonx into Experience Platform applications, marketers gain the ability to manage and govern both predictive machine‑learning models, LLMs and agents with enterprise‑grade transparency—ensuring that insights used to optimize journeys, understand customer intent and guide spending decisions remain trustworthy and explainable.
Delivering trust at scale is foundational to this approach. IBM watsonx.governance provides capabilities to track the entire model lifecycle, standardizing how performance, fairness, and content are evaluated. IBM and Adobe are jointly exploring LLM‑powered tools to enable enterprises to deploy Adobe and IBM solutions and orchestrate customer experiences wherever their architecture demands - enabling trusted AI experiences across hybrid environments without sacrificing governance.
AI and Agentic workflows also hold massive potential for enterprises beyond the marketing domain. IBM and Adobe have collaborated to make the power of Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator and AI Agents available for use within watsonx Orchestrate’s Agent Catalog. IBM customers can access the Adobe Marketing Agent directly from the catalog to leverage Adobe’s customer experience intelligence alongside other enterprise agents and tools of their choice. The Adobe Marketing Agent beta will be available through the Agent Catalog on 30 April 2026
IBM continues to partner with Adobe to strengthen the value of their native agentic capabilities by enhancing Adobe agents with first- and third-party data sources in a scalable, governed way using watsonx.data. Agents deliver the most value when they have the context needed to carry out their tasks. However, providing that context flexibly and efficiently is difficult without a well‑governed, indexed foundation of enterprise data. Delivering trust at scale requires not only powerful models, but high-quality, governed data.
As AI is strengthened by the data that fuels it, IBM helps businesses unlock the full value of their existing enterprise data in service of AI and agentic workflows—ensuring data is unified, accurate and used responsibly to drive better outcomes
IBM Consulting helps clients modernize their marketing operations by connecting their ecosystem of data, systems, decisions, content and workflows into a cohesive, AI‑enabled operating model. By combining Adobe’s world‑class technologies with IBM’s expertise in trusted AI for the enterprise, organizations can unlock the full value of agentic AI across marketing, content creation and brand governance.
With deep experience designing and rapidly deploying end‑to‑end AI‑orchestrated experiences, IBM Consulting focuses on building systems—not isolated touchpoints—where intelligent agents, automated workflows and cross‑functional processes operate in sync. Our approach anticipates customer needs, coordinates actions across disparate teams, and eliminates friction caused by siloed functions. Leveraging the power of Adobe platforms, IBM Consulting enables brands to deliver more adaptive, connected and context‑aware experiences that accelerate desired outcomes.
IBM applies these same capabilities internally, transforming our own global marketing organization by redesigning workflows, modernizing the content supply chain and embedding AI‑enabled processes at scale. IBM Marketing’s firsthand transformation demonstrates how Adobe and IBM help clients build AI‑native marketing operating models that deliver higher productivity, faster output, lower operational costs and more personalized customer experiences to drive business growth.