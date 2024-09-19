Address the need for Python in generative AI with IBM watsonx.ai and Anaconda

The advent of Large Language Models (LLMs) can democratize access to AI and advance enterprise adoption of AI technology. In this time of discovery and experimentation, the governed use of AI is more critical than ever. That’s why IBM® and Anaconda are collaborating to provide an enterprise-grade Generative AI solution. Natively built within IBM watsonx.ai™, Anaconda allows data scientists to use Python and open source to unleash innovation with AI.

IBM watsonx.ai users can access Anaconda’s natively built open-source Python repository. Anaconda Distribution provides users with Python open-source package management. Watsonx.ai can also integrate with Anaconda Repository on-premises for Python security vulnerability management and license management.

Python continues to be the leading language for data science and Generative AI workloads in 2024, and Anaconda is the gateway to the open-source Python community, providing curated access to the packages powering enterprise AI. Through this collaboration, watsonx.ai brings Generative AI models to clients, and Anaconda brings enterprise-grade Python to enhance enterprise AI.