One example of how IBM is applying Adobe-specific assets from IBM Consulting Advantage is at Riyadh Air, the world’s first digitally native airline that is redefining the future of travel services. By leveraging IBM’s AI-powered assets for Adobe solutions, Riyadh Air:

Launched www.riyadhair.com with Experience Manager in under two months.

Deployed Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics and Workfront in just three months through access to Adobe’s powerful integrations for more unified customer experiences and deeper personalization.

Activated digital media campaigns in just three weeks.

“Our digital product delivery is co-created by humans and AI-powered assistants, giving us the ability to innovate through rapid experimentation, while ensuring speed and consistent premium quality at scale,” said Riyadh Air’s VP of Digital and Innovation, Abe Dev. “Our hybrid workforce of human experts and digital workers helps us derive greater value from our Adobe implementation. It’s truly an extraordinary co-creation effort by our joint IBM and Riyadh Air team to have integrated intelligence and efficiency with AI solutions across our enterprise, helping us realize our ambition of bringing a never-before-seen digitally native travel experience.”