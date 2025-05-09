IBM accelerates Adobe solutions with IBM Consulting Advantage

9 May 2025

Author

Brett Wachter

EMEA Enterprise Marketing Transformation & Adobe Practice Lead

IBM is excited to expand the capabilities of IBM Consulting Advantage with the Adobe Assistant Pack—designed to help Adobe clients accelerate value realization and maximize ROI. IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI-powered delivery platform that equips IBM Consulting experts and clients with a robust suite of assistants, agents, and assets. The Adobe Assistant Pack enhances the implementation and delivery of Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, enabling rapid innovation, streamlined operations, and more efficient execution.

How IBM Consulting experts enhance Adobe Implementations with AI

IBM Consulting Advantage can help significantly reduce implementation timelines, improve efficiency, and drive measurable business outcomes across Adobe Experience Cloud.  The Adobe Assistant Pack on IBM Consulting Advantage greatly accelerates time to value for our clients’ implementation of Adobe AnalyticsAdobe Customer Journey AnalyticsAdobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Real-Time CDP, and Adobe Workfront.  With it, human talent is augmented by a host of digital workers.  Repetitive tasks are streamlined and infused with intelligence to improve digital products.  This allows your people to focus their efforts around creative and value-adding work, yielding better ROI from investments in the Adobe suite and a more dynamic workforce.

Adobe Assistant Pack on IBM Consulting Advantage:

  • A data layer testing assistant supporting Adobe Experience Platform testers by cutting test case creation time from 12 hours to six hours while maintaining high-quality outputs.
  • data layer analytics recommender that helps developers create analytics data layers in Real-Time CDP, reducing work time from six hours to three hours.
  • A schema assistant that accelerates schema design for both Experience Platform and Real-Time CDP, reducing their processes from six hours to two hours.
  • An SEO metadata recommender that streamlines SEO metadata tag design and implementation, reducing execution time by 50%.
  • A customer segmentation strategy recommender for  Experience Platform that uses AI to unlock hidden insights and personalize marketing execution through advanced segmentation strategies.
  • A schema classifier for AI-driven classification for Adobe’s Data Governance compliance in Experience Platform.
  • An “Ask Me Anything” against the Adobe corpus serving as a Q&A assistant leveraging Adobe and IBM training content.
  • An event-driven data layer generator for Adobe Analytics that assists in the creation of dynamic analytics data layers for seamless tracking.
  • A code reviewer and component creator that improves both Experience Manager development and development time with AI-powered tools.
  • A content generation assistant that can be integrated to Workfront through Workfront Fusion to infuse generative AI across workflows. 

Real-world impact: Riyadh Air’s digital acceleration

One example of how IBM is applying Adobe-specific assets from IBM Consulting Advantage is at Riyadh Air, the world’s first digitally native airline that is redefining the future of travel services. By leveraging IBM’s AI-powered assets for Adobe solutions, Riyadh Air:

  • Launched www.riyadhair.com with Experience Manager in under two months.
  • Deployed Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics  and Workfront in just three months through access to Adobe’s powerful integrations for more unified customer experiences and deeper personalization.
  • Activated digital media campaigns in just three weeks.

“Our digital product delivery is co-created by humans and AI-powered assistants, giving us the ability to innovate through rapid experimentation, while ensuring speed and consistent premium quality at scale,” said Riyadh Air’s VP of Digital and Innovation, Abe Dev.  “Our hybrid workforce of human experts and digital workers helps us derive greater value from our Adobe implementation.  It’s truly an extraordinary co-creation effort by our joint IBM and Riyadh Air team to have integrated intelligence and efficiency with AI solutions across our enterprise, helping us realize our ambition of bringing a never-before-seen digitally native travel experience.”

Looking toward the future

Looking toward the future, IBM plans to develop additional assistants in IBM Consulting Advantage that address software development lifecycle efficiency as well as effectiveness of marketing operations, all geared to increase the efficiency of implementing and operating Adobe’s suite of products and help clients realize the full potential value of their Adobe investments.

By continuously evolving and enhancing Adobe implementations with AI, IBM Consulting is setting new industry standards for digital innovation with speed and scale. Whether it’s optimizing content management, marketing automation, or data-driven personalization, these capabilities empower businesses to unlock the full potential of Adobe Experience Cloud at scale and create smart digital products and services.

Learn more about Adobe consulting services

