9 May 2025
IBM is excited to expand the capabilities of IBM Consulting Advantage with the Adobe Assistant Pack—designed to help Adobe clients accelerate value realization and maximize ROI. IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI-powered delivery platform that equips IBM Consulting experts and clients with a robust suite of assistants, agents, and assets. The Adobe Assistant Pack enhances the implementation and delivery of Adobe Experience Cloud solutions, enabling rapid innovation, streamlined operations, and more efficient execution.
IBM Consulting Advantage can help significantly reduce implementation timelines, improve efficiency, and drive measurable business outcomes across Adobe Experience Cloud. The Adobe Assistant Pack on IBM Consulting Advantage greatly accelerates time to value for our clients’ implementation of Adobe Analytics, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Real-Time CDP, and Adobe Workfront. With it, human talent is augmented by a host of digital workers. Repetitive tasks are streamlined and infused with intelligence to improve digital products. This allows your people to focus their efforts around creative and value-adding work, yielding better ROI from investments in the Adobe suite and a more dynamic workforce.
One example of how IBM is applying Adobe-specific assets from IBM Consulting Advantage is at Riyadh Air, the world’s first digitally native airline that is redefining the future of travel services. By leveraging IBM’s AI-powered assets for Adobe solutions, Riyadh Air:
“Our digital product delivery is co-created by humans and AI-powered assistants, giving us the ability to innovate through rapid experimentation, while ensuring speed and consistent premium quality at scale,” said Riyadh Air’s VP of Digital and Innovation, Abe Dev. “Our hybrid workforce of human experts and digital workers helps us derive greater value from our Adobe implementation. It’s truly an extraordinary co-creation effort by our joint IBM and Riyadh Air team to have integrated intelligence and efficiency with AI solutions across our enterprise, helping us realize our ambition of bringing a never-before-seen digitally native travel experience.”
Looking toward the future, IBM plans to develop additional assistants in IBM Consulting Advantage that address software development lifecycle efficiency as well as effectiveness of marketing operations, all geared to increase the efficiency of implementing and operating Adobe’s suite of products and help clients realize the full potential value of their Adobe investments.
By continuously evolving and enhancing Adobe implementations with AI, IBM Consulting is setting new industry standards for digital innovation with speed and scale. Whether it’s optimizing content management, marketing automation, or data-driven personalization, these capabilities empower businesses to unlock the full potential of Adobe Experience Cloud at scale and create smart digital products and services.
