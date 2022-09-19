Accelerate Your Data With GPU on IBM Cloud VPC

Tags

IT infrastructure

19 September 2022

< 1 min read

Announcing four new flavors of IBM Cloud VPC

GPUs allow you to power through your data, including mathematically intensive workloads like high-performance computing, machine learning, deep learning or 3D applications. However, GPUs were previously available for classic clusters on bare metal only. With the new release, we are pleased to announce four new flavors of IBM Cloud VPC that will include support for GPUs.

New flavors

  • gx2.8×64.v100: 1 GPU 8 cores 64 GB Memory 100GB storage 16Gbps network speed
  • gx2.16×128.v100: 1 GPU 16 cores 128 GB Memory 100GB storage 24Gbps network speed
  • gx2.16×128.2v100: 2 GPU 16 cores 128 GB Memory 100GB storage 24Gbps network speed
  • gx2.32×256.2v100: 2 GPU 32 cores 256 GB Memory 100GB storage 25Gbps network speed

Get started

If you order a machine with one of these flavors in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, the GPU drivers are automatically installed and you can get started right away. For more information, see Deploying an app on a GPU machine.

If you order a machine with one of these flavors on Red Hat OpenShift, you must install the GPU drivers through the Nvidia operator in the operator hub. For more information, see Deploying an app on a GPU machine.

Learn more about IBM Cloud VPC and try one out today.

 

Author

Jason Mcalpin

Writer

Insights you can’t miss. Subscribe to our newsletters.

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more.

 Subscribe today