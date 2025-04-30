Accelerate enterprise digital transformation with Hybrid Cloud Mesh’s new capabilities

30 April 2025

C. Bruce Dillon

Principal Product Manager, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Hybrid Cloud Mesh (HCM) now includes powerful new capabilities that streamline VM migrations, enable Z modernization, and accelerate AI projects through self-service, location-independent application networking. These capabilities empower application teams to move fast—without waiting on networking changes, specialized infrastructure teams or service downtime.

Whether you're migrating virtual machines, modernizing mainframe applications, or rolling out AI, HCM helps you connect services faster, safer and smarter.

What’s new in Hybrid Cloud Mesh?

  • VM Migration, without the headaches: Move virtual machines with zero downtime and without the need to reconfigure networking. Your existing VMs are not changed—Hybrid Cloud Mesh handles the traffic routing dynamically and securely to the new deployments.
  • Z Modernization, accelerated: Connect cloud-native services to your mainframe workloads in minutes. No complex integrations, no custom plumbing—just instant, policy-driven connectivity.
  • Federated AI, simplified: Link distributed data sources to LLMs or connect federated AI agents, enabling distributed reasoning, task delegation and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines.

“The days of waiting on specialized networking resources are over,” says Joseph Boroi, Senior Technical Leader, IBM Global Sales. “With Hybrid Cloud Mesh, Application teams gain the agility to connect, migrate and modernize without bottlenecks or delays.”

Why it matters

Legacy networking is slowing down your transformation.

In today’s business environment, agility isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s essential. But connecting modern applications across hybrid environments often requires changes to legacy perimeter networks, manual configuration, and weeks of cross-team coordination.

Hybrid Cloud Mesh eliminates that complexity. It provides a resilient, secure, zero-trust overlay for your distributed applications—so your teams can:

  • Connect new app deployments in minutes
  • Enable self-service connectivity for application teams
  • Reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) for incidents
  • Improve observability with near real-time topology views
  • Cut networking errors, outages, and downtime

Business agility used to be a security risk. Now, with IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, it’s a competitive advantage.

Hybrid Cloud Mesh in action

Hybrid Cloud Mesh is already driving transformation at leading enterprises. The IBM CIO office is using HCM in production now.

The new features for VM migrations, Z modernization and federated AI are now available in public preview. You can try Hybrid Cloud Mesh today to see how self-service, policy-driven networking can simplify your digital transformations.

Whether you're modernizing mainframe workloads, accelerating AI projects, or migrating VMs, Hybrid Cloud Mesh delivers speed, security, and agility—without the networking wait time.

