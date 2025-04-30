30 April 2025
Hybrid Cloud Mesh (HCM) now includes powerful new capabilities that streamline VM migrations, enable Z modernization, and accelerate AI projects through self-service, location-independent application networking. These capabilities empower application teams to move fast—without waiting on networking changes, specialized infrastructure teams or service downtime.
Whether you're migrating virtual machines, modernizing mainframe applications, or rolling out AI, HCM helps you connect services faster, safer and smarter.
“The days of waiting on specialized networking resources are over,” says Joseph Boroi, Senior Technical Leader, IBM Global Sales. “With Hybrid Cloud Mesh, Application teams gain the agility to connect, migrate and modernize without bottlenecks or delays.”
Legacy networking is slowing down your transformation.
In today’s business environment, agility isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s essential. But connecting modern applications across hybrid environments often requires changes to legacy perimeter networks, manual configuration, and weeks of cross-team coordination.
Hybrid Cloud Mesh eliminates that complexity. It provides a resilient, secure, zero-trust overlay for your distributed applications—so your teams can:
Business agility used to be a security risk. Now, with IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, it’s a competitive advantage.
Hybrid Cloud Mesh is already driving transformation at leading enterprises. The IBM CIO office is using HCM in production now.
The new features for VM migrations, Z modernization and federated AI are now available in public preview. You can try Hybrid Cloud Mesh today to see how self-service, policy-driven networking can simplify your digital transformations.
Whether you're modernizing mainframe workloads, accelerating AI projects, or migrating VMs, Hybrid Cloud Mesh delivers speed, security, and agility—without the networking wait time.
Connect with your IBM representative to schedule a hands-on demo and get started fast.