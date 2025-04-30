Hybrid Cloud Mesh (HCM) now includes powerful new capabilities that streamline VM migrations, enable Z modernization, and accelerate AI projects through self-service, location-independent application networking. These capabilities empower application teams to move fast—without waiting on networking changes, specialized infrastructure teams or service downtime.

Whether you're migrating virtual machines, modernizing mainframe applications, or rolling out AI, HCM helps you connect services faster, safer and smarter.