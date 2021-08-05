Accelerate AI with Industry Accelerators on IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service

Organizations are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) to make better business decisions. AI can help leaders reimagine business models, automate decisions and shape future outcomes. AI also allows people to do higher value work and solve more complex problems.

However, AI is also hard work. It requires organizations to carefully consider the tools, operating models and talent that they have in place. And one of the most difficult parts of working with AI is just getting started. Many organizations need “as-a-Service” tools that are easy to use, set up and require little-to-no maintenance.

But even with tools delivered as-a-Service, figuring out how to use AI with your own data, use case and industry can take a while. That’s why we’ve introduced new industry accelerators to help our customers quickly get started with AI that is tailored to their own business needs by using IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service.