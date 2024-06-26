A major upgrade to Db2® Warehouse on IBM Cloud®

Up to 34 times cheaper storage costs

The next generation of Db2 Warehouse introduces support for Db2 column-organized tables in Cloud Object Storage. Db2 Warehouse on IBM Cloud customers can now store massive datasets on a resilient, highly scalable storage tier, costing up to 34x less.

Up to 4 times better query performance

Our advanced caching technology, which is combined with data in Object Storage, helps customers improve performance by up to 4 times compared to the previous generation of Db2 Warehouse. These are exciting enhancements. For more details, check out the new performance blog for an outline of the various improvements that were made to the engine.

Open-table and open-data formats

Db2 Warehouse on IBM Cloud now natively supports the Iceberg open-table format that is stored on open data formats such as Parquet, AVRO and ORC. This enables Db2 Warehouse to natively ingest, query and export open-format data, facilitating seamless integration with the broader data ecosystem.

Integration with IBM watsonx.data™

Db2 Warehouse integrates seamlessly with watsonx.data, IBM’s flagship lakehouse product. This allows customers to augment existing workloads across hybrid cloud environments and run fit-for-purpose engines that best meet their workload and price-performance needs.

Better scalability, security and resiliency with IBM Cloud VPC Gen2

Db2 Warehouse on IBM Cloud is deployed on the latest IBM Cloud VPC Gen2, a highly resilient and scalable cloud platform. This deployment uses IBM’s cutting-edge hardware, delivering high network performance, ultra-fast NVMe storage, improved block storage performance and enhanced security through VPC Security Groups.

Improvements to the Db2 Engine

This release also brings significant enhancements to the Db2 engine, including improvements to the native Cloud Object Storage (NCOS) caching engine, federation, security and availability. For a comprehensive list of improvements, read here.