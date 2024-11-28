To address these challenges, ASPHI Onlus partnered with IFAB (International Foundation for Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Human Development) and IBM Client Engineering to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) could be applied to the subject. They conducted a proof of concept (POC) involving IBM® watsonx.ai™ platform, IBM watsonx Assistant™, IBM Cloud® Code Engine and IBM Cloudant® database. The POC ran for 4 weeks. It included 14 people from ASPHI Onlus, IFAB and IBM, and made use of the foundation’s data and publicly available data.

The team developed “Limpide Letture” (or “Clear Reading”) as an innovative platform that empowers readers of all abilities by making complex texts more accessible and engaging. Using watsonx’s robust analytical abilities, they developed a tool that simplifies reading and guides the user to new learning material.

Limpide Letture transforms the user experience by:

Classifying text into categories, like ‘narrative’ or ‘expository’

Generating titles, summaries, and interactive elements to deepen reader involvement

Simplifying the text in an easy-to-understand format

Providing quizzes to test the understanding of content

Personalizing suggestions regarding optimal reading methods—presented through straightforward material or detailed guidance that highlights challenging vocabulary and sentence structures

To support the platform, the team also designed “LucIA”, an AI-powered virtual assistant available to users that can answer any questions about the text. The virtual assistant is built on watsonx.ai and deploys watsonx Assistant to manage the querying of texts to be read at any time, offering real-time assistance. In addition, IBM Cloudant and IBM Cloud Code Engine provide robust and scalable storage and runtime environments for the application, which allows large volumes of documents and session data to be stored and retrieved with minimal effort and maintenance.

Thanks to the AI tools of Limpide Letture and LucIA, ASPHI Onlus ensures every learner receives customizable resources that are closely aligned with individual competencies.