Enterprises are challenged with consolidating, and providing centralized access to data across organizational silos and workflows. They require a single source of truth for multi-domain data including customer, product and location data for successful AI, machine learning and business intelligence initiatives, and to facilitate data governance and regulatory compliance.

Master data management (MDM) meets this challenge by providing the ability to intelligently connect and match associated records to create accurate entities across multi-domain sources, then efficiently determines relationships between the data records. By delivering access to accurate views of master data and their relationships, MDM solutions enables faster insights, improved data quality and compliance readiness.

With access to complete and accurate picture of data about an entity and their relationships, MDM software delivers business and IT users with the right data to derive business intelligence and reduce business process inefficiencies, improve customer experience, proactively identify and mitigate risks and ultimately improve business decision-making.