It’s not just big business—large enterprises with access to lots of data and compute—experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI). Small businesses and even entrepreneurs who haven’t yet launched are adopting AI tools and banking AI into their business models in new and exciting ways.

This year, Gusto released a New Business Formation report that found that more than 20% of new businesses are using generative AI (gen AI) technologies.1 Generative AI is helping entrepreneurs extend their reach prelaunch, a phase that’s typically resource restricted, imposing time and cost limitations on what entrepreneurs can accomplish.

Entrepreneur Sean Ammirati knows first-hand about these limitations. In addition to being a founder, he’s a professor of entrepreneurship who teaches MBA courses at Carnegie Mellon University. Each year, his classes guide students through the process of developing a startup.

This year was different. His students had new technology in their toolbelt: generative AI. While some educators have balked at the idea of students seeking assistance from these apps, Ammirati is encouraging it, recognizing that generative AI has powerful applications for entrepreneurs.

“What’s interesting is the speed at which the students were able to make progress and get a number of customers using fairly robust products during a semester-long effort, relative to what I’ve experienced across 13 years of doing these classes,” said Ammirati. “They’re also doing things with their products that you just could not have done before this moment.”

Some of these startups play in the AI space, but they’re not just AI startups, they’re "AI-native" startups that used AI to get their business off the ground.