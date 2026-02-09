IBM Base Support 공지문

기하학적인 디자인의 진한 파란색과 검은색 배경.

Base Support 완료가 예정된 소프트웨어 버전/릴리스. S&S 혜택을 사용하여 업그레이드하세요.

  •  

개요

아래 섹션을 참조하세요. 2025년 하반기와 2026년 상반기에 IBM 소프트웨어의 어떤 버전 또는 릴리스가 Extended 또는 Sustained Support로 전환되는지 확인할 수 있습니다.

소프트웨어에 대한 Extended/Sustained 전환 또는 지원 종료 날짜가 표시되면 조치를 취하세요.
  • 공지문 #를 복사하세요. 
  • IBM 공지 사항으로 이동합니다.   공지문 #을 '검색' 필드에 붙여 넣으면 공지를 확인할 수 있습니다.
  • 교체 제품 또는 마이그레이션 옵션에 대한 공지 사항을 확인하세요.
  • 가능한 경우 IBM Software Subscription and Support를 사용하여 지원되는 버전으로 업그레이드하세요. [업그레이드 방법 알아보기]

다시 말씀드리지만, 지원 종료일은 변경될 수 있습니다. IBM Software Support Lifecycle 사이트에서 확인하세요.

2025년 하반기

A - D

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Application Gateway

23.10.0

5900-B5J

2023.10.24

2025.09.30

AD24-2013

 

Business Automation Workflow

21.0.x

5737-H41

2021.06.25

2025.12.17

AD24-0768

Advanced Support

Cloud Pak for Data

4.XX

5737-H76

2021.06.23

2025.07.31

AD24-0691

 

Cloud Pak for Integration

2023.02.01

5737-I89

2023.06.16

2025.09.30

AD24-0750

 

Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management

2.xx

5737-K99

2020.08.07

2025.12.31

AD22-0922

 

Cloud Pak for Security

1.10.x

5737-L74

2022.06.21

2025.09.30

AD25-1027

 

Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps

3.xx

5737-M96

2021.04.30

2025.09.30

AD24-0729

 

Cloud Pak System Software

2.3.2

5725-Q52

2020/3/27

2025.09.30

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software

2.3.3

5725-Q52

2020.10.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software Suite

2.3.2

5737-B07

2020/3/27

2025.09.30

AD24-2021

 

Cloud Pak System Software Suite

2.3.3

5737-B07

2020.10.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2021

 

Control Desk

7.6.1

5725-E24

2018.12.04

2025.09.30

923-0634

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Db2 Base Edition

11.5.x

5737-N20

2020.06.30

2025.09.30

921-090

 

Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data

11.5.x

5900-ACD

2020.07.28

2025.09.30

921-090

 

DFSORT 버전 1

1.14.x

5740-SM1

1998.09.25

2025.10.31

AD24-0678

 

E - M

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Engineering Integration Hub

7.0.2

5725-I05

2023.03.28

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Lifecycle Management Base

7.0.2

5725-F21

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Lifecycle Management 제품군

7.0.2

5737-N84

2021.02.05

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights

7.0.2

5725-H85

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing

7.0.2

5724-X79

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next

7.0.2

5724-W87

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody

9.0.2

5724-X70

2023.03.23

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Test Management

7.0.2

5724-V10

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Engineering Workflow Management

7.0.2

5724-V04

2020.12.11

2025.09.30

AD24-0598

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Event Automation

1.0.X

5900-AXM

2023.06.29

2025.09.30

AD24-0750

 

Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments

3.2.x

5737-M74

2020.06.26

2025.09.30

AD24-0558

 

HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server

8.5.x

5725-C04

2012.06.15

2025.09.30

AD23-0720

 

InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server

11.3.3

5724-U70

2015.04.10

2025.09.30

AD24-2090

추가 지원

InfoSphere Data Replication

11.3.3

5725-E30

2015.04.10

2025.09.30

AD24-2090

추가 지원

InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases

1.2.x

5655-P03

2011.02.25

2025.09.30

223-0428

 

Integration Designer

21.0.x

5725-C97

2021.06.25

2025.12.17

AD24-0768

Advanced Support

Knowledge Accelerators

1.0.x

5737-N08

2020.08.13

2025.09.30

222-367

 

MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data

4.5.x

5900-AQ9

2022.06.29

2025.07.31

AD24-0691

 

Maximo Anywhere

7.6.4

5725-M39

2020.02.28

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo Asset Configuration Manager

7.6.7

5724-U28

2018.08.10

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo Asset Management

7.6.1.x

5724-U18

2018.07.27

2025.09.30

922-024

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo Calibration

7.6.1

5724-U33

2020.07.21

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo 토목 인프라

7.6.x

5737-M60

2020.03.13

2025.09.30

923-017

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo Enterprise Adapter

7.6.1.x

5724-T00

2018.07.24

2025.09.30

923-017

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Aviation

7.6.7-7.6.8

5725-U87

2018.08.10

2025.09.30

923-017

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Life Sciences

7.6.1.x

5724-U23

2020.07.24

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Nuclear Power

7.6.1

5724-U19

2017.11.17

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Nuclear Power

7.6.2

5724-U19

2017.11.17

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Oil and Gas

7.6.1.x

5724-U20

2016.10.18

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Oil and Gas

7.6.2.x

5724-U20

2020.11.17

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Transportation

7.6.2.x

5724-U21

2015.12.08

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo for Utilities

7.6.1.x

5724-U22

2020.07.21

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

Maximo Spatial Asset Management

7.6.1

5724-U36

2020.07.24

2025.09.30

922-024

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support

MobileFirst Platform Foundation

8.0.x

5725-I43

2016.06.17

2025.09.30

922-058

 

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM

6.0.x

5737-H42

2023.10.03

2025.07.31

AD25-0054

 

MQ

9.2.x

5724-H72

2020.07.23

2025.09.30

AD24-0475

Advanced Support/Extended Support

MQ Appliance M2002

9.3.x

5737-H47

2022/9/23

2025.09.30

AD24-0750

 

MQ Appliance M2003

9.3.x

5900-ALJ

2022.08.02

2025.09.30

AD24-0750

 

N - R

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Now Factory Sourceworks

5.7.x

5725-Q79

2016.08.23

2025.12.31

AD22-0520

 

Now Factory Sourceworks

5.8.x

5725-Q79

2016.12.16

2025.12.31

AD22-0520

 

Planning Analytics Advanced

2.0.9

5737-C24

2019.12.16

2025.10.31

AD24-0080

 

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

2.0.x

5900-AC5

2020.07.28

2025.10.31

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

4.XX

5900-AC5

2021.06.23

2025.07.31

AD24-0691

 

Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

3.5.x

5900-AC5

2020.11.20

2025.10.31

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Planning Analytics Express

2.0.9

5724-Y13

2019.12.16

2025.10.31

AD25-0080

 

Planning Analytics Local

2.0.9

5737-B03

2019.12.16

2025.10.31

AD25-0080

 

Planning Analytics Modernization

2.0.x

5900-AC6

2020.07.28

2025.10.31

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Planning Analytics Modernization

4.XX

5900-AC6

2021.06.23

2025.10.31

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

QRadar 1901 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-D35

2017.04.25

2025.12.31

 

 

QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C41

2017.01.20

2025.09.30

920-045

 

QRadar Network Insights

7.x.x

5737-B26

2016.12.09

2025.12.31

 

 

QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910

7.x.x

5737-F05

2019.03.12

2025.09.30

920-045

 

QRadar Network Packet Capture

7.x.x

5737-B28

2016.10.21

2025.12.31

 

 

QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C42

2017.10.03

2025.12.31

 

 

QRadar XX29 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-C39

2017.01.20

2025.12.31

 

 

QRadar xx48 Appliance

7.x.x

5737-B27

2016.10.21

2025.12.31

 

 

Rational DOORS

9.6.x

5724-X82

2014.06.02

2025.09.30

923-0634

Support and Subscription(S&S)

Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere

19.xx

5737-E81

2020/1/22

2025.09.30

923-024

 

S - Z

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Safer Payments

6.4.x

5725-Z82

2022.02.11

2025.09.30

AD24-2075

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Access Manager Appliance

9.0.2

5737-F02

2017.12.08

2025.09.30

922-109

 

Security Directory 제품군

8.0.x

5725-Y17

2016.01.11

2025.09.30

923-017

 

Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS

12.0.x

5737-H30

2023.09.26

2025.09.30

AD24-2199

 

Security QRadar Suite Software

1.10.x

5900-AQF

2023.10.24

2025.09.30

AD25-1026

 

Security Verify Access Appliance

10.0.x

5737-F02

2020.12.06

2025.09.30

922-109

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

11.4.3

5900-B7X

2024.03.19

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.0

5900-B7X

2024.06.25

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.1

5900-B7X

2024.07.25

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Manager

12.0.2

5900-B7X

2024.11.22

2025.11.22

AD24-2219

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.4

5900-B7W

2024.02.02

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.25

5900-B7W

2024.03.18

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.1

5900-B7W

2024.05.07

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.6.26

5900-B7W

2024.04.16

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.2

5900-B7W

2024.06.11

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.16

5900-B7W

2024.07.25

2025/11/12

AD24-2236

 

Security Verify Privilege Vault

11.7.31

5900-B7W

2024.10.22

2025/10/22

AD24-2120

 

Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS

11

5655-DGJ

2021.11.19

2025.11.30

AD24-0640

 

Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition

5.1.x

5737-F35

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition

5.1.x

5737-I39

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

5.1.x

5737-F34

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)

Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

5.1.0 - 5.1.7

5737-F34

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition

5.1.x

5737-J34

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)

Spectrum Scale Standard Edition

5.1.x

5737-F33

2020.11.06

2025.09.30

AD24-0800

Support and Subscription(S&S)

SPSS Amos

26.0.0

5725-A60

2019.04.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2099

추가 지원

SPSS Statistics

26.0.x

5725-A54

2019.04.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2099

추가 지원

SPSS Statistics Server

26.0.x

5725-A56

2019.04.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2099

추가 지원

Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows

6.2.X

5725-C99

2021/9/10

2025.12.31

AD24-2334

추가 지원

Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows

6.2.X

5725-C99

2021/9/10

2025.12.31

AD24-2334

추가 지원

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

10.1.X

5724-T79

2020.11.13

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

10.2.0

5724-T79

2021.09.24

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

10.1.X

5724-T77

2020.11.13

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

10.2.0

5724-T77

2021.11.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

10.1.X

5724-Q68

2020.11.13

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

10.2.0

5724-Q68

2021.11.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

10.1.X

5724-T78

2020.11.13

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

10.2.0

5724-T78

2021.11.09

2025.09.30

AD24-2279

Sustained Support/Extended Support

Storage Ceph Premium Edition

6.1.0

5900-AVA

2023.08.18

2025.09.30

AD24-0803

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Storage Ceph Pro Edition

6.1.0

5900-AXK

2023.08.18

2025.09.30

AD24-0803

Advanced Support/Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.1.x

5725-F26

2022.06.03

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

 

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.2.x

5725-F26

2022.08.26

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.3.X

5725-F26

2022.10.28

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Platform

4.4.X

5725-F26

2023.03.10

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.1.x

5900-AHQ

2022.06.03

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.2.X

5900-AHQ

2022.08.26

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

TRIRIGA Application Suite

11.3.X

5900-AHQ

2022.10.28

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.1.x

5725-F45

2022.06.03

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.2.x

5725-F45

2022.08.26

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.3.X

5725-F45

2022.10.28

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

13.4.X

5725-F45

2023.03.10

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.1.x

5725-F25

2022.06.03

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.2.x

5725-F25

2022.08.26

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

11.3.X

5725-F25

2022.10.28

2025.10.31

AD24-2149

Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support

UrbanCode Deploy

7.2.x

5725-M54

2021.06.25

2025.09.30

AD24-2011

추가 지원

Watson AIOps

2.1.x

5737-M96

2021.03.19

2025.09.30

AD24-0729

 

Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data

2.0.x

5737-M96

2022.09.20

2025.09.30

AD24-0729

 

WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack

8.0.x

5725-A27

2011.12.16

2025.09.30

AD23-0720

 

Workload Automation

9.5.x

5725-G80

2019.03.15

2025.09.30

AD24-2054

Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

Workload Scheduler

9.5.x

5698-WSH

2019.03.15

2025.09.30

AD24-2054

Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)

2026년 상반기

A - D

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

App Connect Professional on Cloud

SaaS

5737-B81

2016.09.30

2026.03.31

AD24-2176

 

Aspera Streaming

3.9.x

5737-F68

2019.06.28

2026.04.30

923-0611

 

Aspera Streaming for Video

3.8.x

5737-F68

2017.11.10

2026.04.30

923-0611

 

Automation Decision Services

23.0.x

5900-AUD

2023.06.23

2026.04.30

AD24-0768

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Business Automation Insights

23.0.x

5900-B75

2023.12.15

2026.04.30

AD24-0782

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Business Automation Manager Open Editions

8.x

5900-AR4

2022/7/22

2026.04.30

AD24-0312

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Business Automation Workflow

23.0.x

5737-H41

2023.06.23

2026.04.30

AD24-0768

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus

23.0.x

5737-E82

2023.06.23

2026.04.30

AD24-0768

Advanced Support/Extended Support

CICS TX Standard

11.1.0

5900-ALU

2022.02.25

2026.04.30

AD24-0467

 

Cloud Pak for Business Automation

23.0.x

5737-I23

2023.06.23

2026.04.30

AD24-0768

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Cloud Pak for Integration

2023.4.1

5737-I89

2023.12.13

2026.04.30

AD24-0750

Advanced Support

Cognos Analytics

11.2.x

5724-W12

2021.05.18

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Cognos Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

11.2.X

5900-ABL

2022.06.29

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Cognos Analytics Modernization

11.2.X

5900-ABM

2022.11.30

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Cognos Controller

11.0.X

5724-W24

2023.03.17

2026.04.30

AD25-0993

추가 지원

Cognos Integration Server

10.2.3

5725-L44

2017.10.24

2026.04.30

AD24-0539

 

Cognos PowerPlay

11.0.x

5724-W68

2017.08.29

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Cognos PowerPlay

11.2.X

5724-W68

2022.12.16

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

DFSORT/VSE 버전 3

3.4.0

5746-SM3

1998.05.29

2026.02.28

AD25-071

 

E - M

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Guardium Data Protection

11.5.x

5725-I12

2022.09.16

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Informix Advanced Developer Edition

12.10.0

5725-D14

2014.09.12

2026.04.30

AD25-1047

추가 지원

Informix Client Software Development Kit

4.10.x

5724-C23

2013/3/26

2026.04.30

AD25-1047

추가 지원

Informix Enterprise Edition

12.10.x

5725-A39

2013/3/26

2026.04.30

AD25-1047

추가 지원

Informix Express Edition

12.10.0

5724-Z04

2013/3/26

2026.04.30

AD25-1047

추가 지원

Informix Workgroup Edition

12.10.0

5725-A40

2013/3/26

2026.04.30

AD25-1047

추가 지원

Integration Designer

23.0.x

5725-C97

2023.06.23

2026.04.30

AD24-0768

Advanced Support/Extended Support

N - R

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js

20.0.x

5655-NOS

2023.11.17

2026.04.30

AD25-0071

 

Open Enterprise SDK for Python

3.12.x

5655-PYT

2023.11.17

2026.04.30

AD25-0071

 

OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data

8.3.x

5737-N71

2022.06.29

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data

8.3.x

5737-N70

2022.06.29

2026.04.30

AD25-0133

Advanced Support/Extended Support

PowerVC for Private Cloud

2.1.x

5765-VC2

2022.12.02

2026.04.30

923-0500

 

QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery

7.5.x

5737-C15

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

QRadar Log Manager High Availability

7.5.x

5737-C14

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

QRadar Network Packet Capture Software

7.5.x

5737-B29

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

S - Z

제품

VRM

PID

GA

Extended/Sustained Support로
전환 또는 종료

발표

공지문 #

적격 서비스

Safer Payments

6.5.x

5725-Z82

2023.01.27

2026.04.30

AD24-2189

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Guardium Appliances

11.5.x

5737-M13

2022.09.16

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

 

Security Guardium Appliances

11.5.x

5900-AX7

2023/6/9

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

 

Security Guardium for Files

11.5.x

5725-V56

2022.09.16

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5724-T60

2020.12.08

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5641-GKL

2020.12.08

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

4.1.x

5641-GKM

2020.12.08

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security Guardium Package SW

1.10.x

5900-AQE

2022.06.21

2026.04.30

AD24-2199

Advanced Support/Extended Support

Security QRadar Incident Forensics

7.5.0

5725-Q41

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security QRadar Incident Forensics

7.5.x

5725-Q42

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security QRadar Log Manager

7.5.x

5737-C13

2022.01.11

2026.04.30

AD24-0503

Advanced Support

Security Verify Access

10.0.x

5725-V90

2020.12.06

2026.04.30

AD25-0814

 

SevOne Network Performance Management

6.8

5900-AN1

2024.02.29

2026.02.28

AD24-0684

Advanced Support/Extended Support

SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM

8.5.x

5900-AON

2024.10.24

2026.01.08

AD24-2294

 

Sterling B2B Integrator

6.1.X

5725-D06

2020.09.18

2026.04.30

AD25-0879

추가 지원

Sterling File Gateway

6.1.X

5725-D07

2020.09.18

2026.04.30

AD25-0879

추가 지원

Sterling Transformation Extender

10.1.x

5724-Q23

2020.11.13

2026.04.30

AD25-0880

추가 지원

Tivoli Storage Management

6.1.x

5608-E08

2007.12.14

2026.04.30

AD25-0824

 

XL C/C++ for AIX

16.1.x

5765-J12

2018.12.14

2026.04.30

AD24-0719

 

XL Fortran for AIX

16.1.x

5725-C74

2018.12.14

2026.04.30

AD24-0719

 

XL Fortran for AIX

16.1.x

5765-J14

2018.12.14

2026.04.30

AD24-0719

 

Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

2023.01.01

5900-A8N

2023/4/4

2026.04.30

AD24-0496

 

Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

2023.02.01

5900-A8N

2023.06.16

2026.04.30

AD24-0496

 