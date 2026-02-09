아래 섹션을 참조하세요. 2025년 하반기와 2026년 상반기에 IBM 소프트웨어의 어떤 버전 또는 릴리스가 Extended 또는 Sustained Support로 전환되는지 확인할 수 있습니다.
다시 말씀드리지만, 지원 종료일은 변경될 수 있습니다. IBM Software Support Lifecycle 사이트에서 확인하세요.
제품
VRM
PID
GA
Extended/Sustained Support로
발표
공지문 #
적격 서비스
Application Gateway
23.10.0
5900-B5J
2023.10.24
2025.09.30
AD24-2013
Business Automation Workflow
21.0.x
5737-H41
2021.06.25
2025.12.17
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Cloud Pak for Data
4.XX
5737-H76
2021.06.23
2025.07.31
AD24-0691
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.02.01
5737-I89
2023.06.16
2025.09.30
AD24-0750
Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management
2.xx
5737-K99
2020.08.07
2025.12.31
AD22-0922
Cloud Pak for Security
1.10.x
5737-L74
2022.06.21
2025.09.30
AD25-1027
Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps
3.xx
5737-M96
2021.04.30
2025.09.30
AD24-0729
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.2
5725-Q52
2020/3/27
2025.09.30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.3
5725-Q52
2020.10.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.2
5737-B07
2020/3/27
2025.09.30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.3
5737-B07
2020.10.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2021
Control Desk
7.6.1
5725-E24
2018.12.04
2025.09.30
923-0634
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Db2 Base Edition
11.5.x
5737-N20
2020.06.30
2025.09.30
921-090
Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data
11.5.x
5900-ACD
2020.07.28
2025.09.30
921-090
DFSORT 버전 1
1.14.x
5740-SM1
1998.09.25
2025.10.31
AD24-0678
Engineering Integration Hub
7.0.2
5725-I05
2023.03.28
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Base
7.0.2
5725-F21
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Lifecycle Management 제품군
7.0.2
5737-N84
2021.02.05
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights
7.0.2
5725-H85
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing
7.0.2
5724-X79
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next
7.0.2
5724-W87
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody
9.0.2
5724-X70
2023.03.23
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Test Management
7.0.2
5724-V10
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Engineering Workflow Management
7.0.2
5724-V04
2020.12.11
2025.09.30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Event Automation
1.0.X
5900-AXM
2023.06.29
2025.09.30
AD24-0750
Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments
3.2.x
5737-M74
2020.06.26
2025.09.30
AD24-0558
HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
8.5.x
5725-C04
2012.06.15
2025.09.30
AD23-0720
InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server
11.3.3
5724-U70
2015.04.10
2025.09.30
AD24-2090
|추가 지원
InfoSphere Data Replication
11.3.3
5725-E30
2015.04.10
2025.09.30
AD24-2090
|추가 지원
InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases
1.2.x
5655-P03
2011.02.25
2025.09.30
223-0428
Integration Designer
21.0.x
5725-C97
2021.06.25
2025.12.17
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Knowledge Accelerators
1.0.x
5737-N08
2020.08.13
2025.09.30
222-367
MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data
4.5.x
5900-AQ9
2022.06.29
2025.07.31
AD24-0691
Maximo Anywhere
7.6.4
5725-M39
2020.02.28
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo Asset Configuration Manager
7.6.7
5724-U28
2018.08.10
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo Asset Management
7.6.1.x
5724-U18
2018.07.27
2025.09.30
922-024
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo Calibration
7.6.1
5724-U33
2020.07.21
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo 토목 인프라
7.6.x
5737-M60
2020.03.13
2025.09.30
923-017
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo Enterprise Adapter
7.6.1.x
5724-T00
2018.07.24
2025.09.30
923-017
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Aviation
7.6.7-7.6.8
5725-U87
2018.08.10
2025.09.30
923-017
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Life Sciences
7.6.1.x
5724-U23
2020.07.24
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.1
5724-U19
2017.11.17
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.2
5724-U19
2017.11.17
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.1.x
5724-U20
2016.10.18
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.2.x
5724-U20
2020.11.17
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Transportation
7.6.2.x
5724-U21
2015.12.08
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo for Utilities
7.6.1.x
5724-U22
2020.07.21
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
Maximo Spatial Asset Management
7.6.1
5724-U36
2020.07.24
2025.09.30
922-024
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Sustained Support/Extended Support
MobileFirst Platform Foundation
8.0.x
5725-I43
2016.06.17
2025.09.30
922-058
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM
6.0.x
5737-H42
2023.10.03
2025.07.31
AD25-0054
MQ
9.2.x
5724-H72
2020.07.23
2025.09.30
AD24-0475
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
MQ Appliance M2002
9.3.x
5737-H47
2022/9/23
2025.09.30
AD24-0750
MQ Appliance M2003
9.3.x
5900-ALJ
2022.08.02
2025.09.30
AD24-0750
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.7.x
5725-Q79
2016.08.23
2025.12.31
AD22-0520
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.8.x
5725-Q79
2016.12.16
2025.12.31
AD22-0520
Planning Analytics Advanced
2.0.9
5737-C24
2019.12.16
2025.10.31
AD24-0080
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5900-AC5
2020.07.28
2025.10.31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
4.XX
5900-AC5
2021.06.23
2025.07.31
AD24-0691
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
3.5.x
5900-AC5
2020.11.20
2025.10.31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Planning Analytics Express
2.0.9
5724-Y13
2019.12.16
2025.10.31
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Local
2.0.9
5737-B03
2019.12.16
2025.10.31
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Modernization
2.0.x
5900-AC6
2020.07.28
2025.10.31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Planning Analytics Modernization
4.XX
5900-AC6
2021.06.23
2025.10.31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
QRadar 1901 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-D35
2017.04.25
2025.12.31
QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C41
2017.01.20
2025.09.30
920-045
QRadar Network Insights
7.x.x
5737-B26
2016.12.09
2025.12.31
QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910
7.x.x
5737-F05
2019.03.12
2025.09.30
920-045
QRadar Network Packet Capture
7.x.x
5737-B28
2016.10.21
2025.12.31
QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C42
2017.10.03
2025.12.31
QRadar XX29 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C39
2017.01.20
2025.12.31
QRadar xx48 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-B27
2016.10.21
2025.12.31
Rational DOORS
9.6.x
5724-X82
2014.06.02
2025.09.30
923-0634
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere
19.xx
5737-E81
2020/1/22
2025.09.30
923-024
Safer Payments
6.4.x
5725-Z82
2022.02.11
2025.09.30
AD24-2075
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Access Manager Appliance
9.0.2
5737-F02
2017.12.08
2025.09.30
922-109
Security Directory 제품군
8.0.x
5725-Y17
2016.01.11
2025.09.30
923-017
Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS
12.0.x
5737-H30
2023.09.26
2025.09.30
AD24-2199
Security QRadar Suite Software
1.10.x
5900-AQF
2023.10.24
2025.09.30
AD25-1026
Security Verify Access Appliance
10.0.x
5737-F02
2020.12.06
2025.09.30
922-109
Security Verify Privilege Manager
11.4.3
5900-B7X
2024.03.19
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.0
5900-B7X
2024.06.25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.1
5900-B7X
2024.07.25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.2
5900-B7X
2024.11.22
2025.11.22
AD24-2219
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.4
5900-B7W
2024.02.02
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.25
5900-B7W
2024.03.18
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.1
5900-B7W
2024.05.07
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.26
5900-B7W
2024.04.16
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.2
5900-B7W
2024.06.11
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.16
5900-B7W
2024.07.25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.31
5900-B7W
2024.10.22
2025/10/22
AD24-2120
Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS
11
5655-DGJ
2021.11.19
2025.11.30
AD24-0640
Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition
5.1.x
5737-F35
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition
5.1.x
5737-I39
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.x
5737-F34
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.0 - 5.1.7
5737-F34
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition
5.1.x
5737-J34
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
Spectrum Scale Standard Edition
5.1.x
5737-F33
2020.11.06
2025.09.30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription(S&S)
SPSS Amos
26.0.0
5725-A60
2019.04.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2099
|추가 지원
SPSS Statistics
26.0.x
5725-A54
2019.04.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2099
|추가 지원
SPSS Statistics Server
26.0.x
5725-A56
2019.04.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2099
|추가 지원
Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows
6.2.X
5725-C99
2021/9/10
2025.12.31
AD24-2334
|추가 지원
Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows
6.2.X
5725-C99
2021/9/10
2025.12.31
AD24-2334
|추가 지원
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.1.X
5724-T79
2020.11.13
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.2.0
5724-T79
2021.09.24
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.1.X
5724-T77
2020.11.13
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.2.0
5724-T77
2021.11.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.1.X
5724-Q68
2020.11.13
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.2.0
5724-Q68
2021.11.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.1.X
5724-T78
2020.11.13
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.2.0
5724-T78
2021.11.09
2025.09.30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support/Extended Support
Storage Ceph Premium Edition
6.1.0
5900-AVA
2023.08.18
2025.09.30
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Storage Ceph Pro Edition
6.1.0
5900-AXK
2023.08.18
2025.09.30
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.1.x
5725-F26
2022.06.03
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.2.x
5725-F26
2022.08.26
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.3.X
5725-F26
2022.10.28
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.4.X
5725-F26
2023.03.10
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.1.x
5900-AHQ
2022.06.03
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.2.X
5900-AHQ
2022.08.26
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.3.X
5900-AHQ
2022.10.28
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.1.x
5725-F45
2022.06.03
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.2.x
5725-F45
2022.08.26
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.3.X
5725-F45
2022.10.28
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.4.X
5725-F45
2023.03.10
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.1.x
5725-F25
2022.06.03
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.2.x
5725-F25
2022.08.26
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.3.X
5725-F25
2022.10.28
2025.10.31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/Support and Subscription(S&S)/Extended Support
UrbanCode Deploy
7.2.x
5725-M54
2021.06.25
2025.09.30
AD24-2011
|추가 지원
Watson AIOps
2.1.x
5737-M96
2021.03.19
2025.09.30
AD24-0729
Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5737-M96
2022.09.20
2025.09.30
AD24-0729
WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack
8.0.x
5725-A27
2011.12.16
2025.09.30
AD23-0720
Workload Automation
9.5.x
5725-G80
2019.03.15
2025.09.30
AD24-2054
|Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
Workload Scheduler
9.5.x
5698-WSH
2019.03.15
2025.09.30
AD24-2054
|Extended Support(심각한 결함 지원 없음)
App Connect Professional on Cloud
SaaS
5737-B81
2016.09.30
2026.03.31
AD24-2176
Aspera Streaming
3.9.x
5737-F68
2019.06.28
2026.04.30
923-0611
Aspera Streaming for Video
3.8.x
5737-F68
2017.11.10
2026.04.30
923-0611
Automation Decision Services
23.0.x
5900-AUD
2023.06.23
2026.04.30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Business Automation Insights
23.0.x
5900-B75
2023.12.15
2026.04.30
AD24-0782
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Business Automation Manager Open Editions
8.x
5900-AR4
2022/7/22
2026.04.30
AD24-0312
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow
23.0.x
5737-H41
2023.06.23
2026.04.30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus
23.0.x
5737-E82
2023.06.23
2026.04.30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
CICS TX Standard
11.1.0
5900-ALU
2022.02.25
2026.04.30
AD24-0467
Cloud Pak for Business Automation
23.0.x
5737-I23
2023.06.23
2026.04.30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.4.1
5737-I89
2023.12.13
2026.04.30
AD24-0750
|Advanced Support
Cognos Analytics
11.2.x
5724-W12
2021.05.18
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Cognos Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
11.2.X
5900-ABL
2022.06.29
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Cognos Analytics Modernization
11.2.X
5900-ABM
2022.11.30
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Cognos Controller
11.0.X
5724-W24
2023.03.17
2026.04.30
AD25-0993
|추가 지원
Cognos Integration Server
10.2.3
5725-L44
2017.10.24
2026.04.30
AD24-0539
Cognos PowerPlay
11.0.x
5724-W68
2017.08.29
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Cognos PowerPlay
11.2.X
5724-W68
2022.12.16
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
DFSORT/VSE 버전 3
3.4.0
5746-SM3
1998.05.29
2026.02.28
AD25-071
Guardium Data Protection
11.5.x
5725-I12
2022.09.16
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Informix Advanced Developer Edition
12.10.0
5725-D14
2014.09.12
2026.04.30
AD25-1047
|추가 지원
Informix Client Software Development Kit
4.10.x
5724-C23
2013/3/26
2026.04.30
AD25-1047
|추가 지원
Informix Enterprise Edition
12.10.x
5725-A39
2013/3/26
2026.04.30
AD25-1047
|추가 지원
Informix Express Edition
12.10.0
5724-Z04
2013/3/26
2026.04.30
AD25-1047
|추가 지원
Informix Workgroup Edition
12.10.0
5725-A40
2013/3/26
2026.04.30
AD25-1047
|추가 지원
Integration Designer
23.0.x
5725-C97
2023.06.23
2026.04.30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js
20.0.x
5655-NOS
2023.11.17
2026.04.30
AD25-0071
Open Enterprise SDK for Python
3.12.x
5655-PYT
2023.11.17
2026.04.30
AD25-0071
OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N71
2022.06.29
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N70
2022.06.29
2026.04.30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
PowerVC for Private Cloud
2.1.x
5765-VC2
2022.12.02
2026.04.30
923-0500
QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery
7.5.x
5737-C15
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Log Manager High Availability
7.5.x
5737-C14
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Network Packet Capture Software
7.5.x
5737-B29
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Safer Payments
6.5.x
5725-Z82
2023.01.27
2026.04.30
AD24-2189
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5737-M13
2022.09.16
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5900-AX7
2023/6/9
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
Security Guardium for Files
11.5.x
5725-V56
2022.09.16
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5724-T60
2020.12.08
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKL
2020.12.08
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKM
2020.12.08
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security Guardium Package SW
1.10.x
5900-AQE
2022.06.21
2026.04.30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.0
5725-Q41
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.x
5725-Q42
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Log Manager
7.5.x
5737-C13
2022.01.11
2026.04.30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security Verify Access
10.0.x
5725-V90
2020.12.06
2026.04.30
AD25-0814
SevOne Network Performance Management
6.8
5900-AN1
2024.02.29
2026.02.28
AD24-0684
|Advanced Support/Extended Support
SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM
8.5.x
5900-AON
2024.10.24
2026.01.08
AD24-2294
Sterling B2B Integrator
6.1.X
5725-D06
2020.09.18
2026.04.30
AD25-0879
|추가 지원
Sterling File Gateway
6.1.X
5725-D07
2020.09.18
2026.04.30
AD25-0879
|추가 지원
Sterling Transformation Extender
10.1.x
5724-Q23
2020.11.13
2026.04.30
AD25-0880
|추가 지원
Tivoli Storage Management
6.1.x
5608-E08
2007.12.14
2026.04.30
AD25-0824
XL C/C++ for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J12
2018.12.14
2026.04.30
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5725-C74
2018.12.14
2026.04.30
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J14
2018.12.14
2026.04.30
AD24-0719
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.01.01
5900-A8N
2023/4/4
2026.04.30
AD24-0496
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.02.01
5900-A8N
2023.06.16
2026.04.30
AD24-0496