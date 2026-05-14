Beyond bits and bytes: Building trust in the Cloud with Intel SGX and TDX on IBM Cloud

Intel TDX introduces a new trust model by placing sensitive operations inside SEAM mode, a dedicated CPU mode that operates outside normal host and guest privilege levels to protect critical functions. This trusted environment is initialized by the SEAM Loader in firmware, which securely loads and verifies the TDX Module. Running entirely within SEAM mode, the TDX Module enforces isolation between Trust Domains (TDs) and the hypervisor, manages lifecycle operations such as creation and attestation, and ensures that any data crossing boundaries is filtered and sanitized to prevent exposure.

As shown in Figure 2 above, the key difference lies in how workloads interact with the platform. In Oval A, a traditional VM directly calls the hypervisor (VMCALL), fully trusting it. In contrast, Oval B shows the TDX module, where a Trust Domain (TD) does not trust the hypervisor and instead calls the TDX Module (TDVMCALL) for hypervisor services. The TDX module validates and filters hyper calls from TD and services them independent of the hypervisor, however some of the services like scheduling are passed over to the hypervisor through seam calls.

As shown in Figure 3 below, the attestation flow follows a similar pattern to SGX but with key differences in implementation. The process starts when a (1) challenger sends a nonce to the platform, triggering the (2) attestation agent inside the TD to request a TD report from the TDX Module using /dev/tdx-guest. The report is then (3) used to generate a quote, which is (4) signed by a Quoting Enclave running on the host, and (5) returned to the challenger. The challenger then (6) verifies the quote using Intel PCS certificates (including retrieval of PCK certificates) to confirm platform authenticity and finally (7) releases secrets to the trusted workload.