2025年下半期および2026年上半期にExtended SupportまたはSustained Supportに移行するIBMソフトウェアのバージョンまたはリリースについては、以下のセクションをご覧ください。
注意：サポート終了日は変更される場合がありますので、IBM Software Support Lifecycleのサイトでご確認ください。
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Application Gateway
23.10.0
5900-B5J
2023/10/24
2025/9/30
AD24-2013
Business Automation Workflow
21.0.x
5737-H41
20216/25
2025/12/17
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Cloud Pak for Data
4.X.X
5737-H76
2021/6/23
2025/7/31
AD24-0691
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.2.1
5737-I89
2023/6/16
2025/9/30
AD24-0750
Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management
2.x.x
5737-K99
2020/8/7
2025/12/31
AD22-0922
Cloud Pak for Security
1.10.x
5737-L74
2022/6/21
2025/9/30
AD25-1027
Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps
3.x.x
5737-M96
2021/4/30
2025/9/30
AD24-0729
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.2
5725-Q52
2020/3/27
2025/9/30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.3
5725-Q52
2020/10/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.2
5737-B07
2020/3/27
2025/9/30
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.3
5737-B07
2020/10/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2021
Control Desk
7.6.1
5725-E24
2018/12/4
2025/9/30
923-0634
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Db2 Base Edition
11.5.x
5737-N20
2020/6/30
2025/9/30
921-090
Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data
11.5.x
5900-ACD
2020/7/28
2025/9/30
921-090
DFSORTバージョン1
1.14.x
5740-SM1
1998/9/25
2025/10/31
AD24-0678
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Engineering Integration Hub
7.0.2
5725-I05
2023/3/28
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|サポートおよびサブスクリプション（S&S）/延長サポート（重要な不具合に関するサポートなし）
Engineering Lifecycle Management Base
7.0.2
5725-F21
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
7.0.2
5737-N84
2021/2/5
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
エンジニアリング・ライフサイクルの最適化 - Engineering Insights
7.0.2
5725-H85
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing
7.0.2
5724-X79
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next
7.0.2
5724-W87
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody
9.0.2
5724-X70
2023/3/23
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Test Management
7.0.2
5724-V10
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Workflow Management
7.0.2
5724-V04
2020/12/11
2025/9/30
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Event Automation
1.0.X
5900-AXM
2023/6/29
2025/9/30
AD24-0750
Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments
3.2.x
5737-M74
2020/6/26
2025/9/30
AD24-0558
HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
8.5.x
5725-C04
2012/6/15
2025/9/30
AD23-0720
InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server
11.3.3
5724-U70
2015/4/10
2025/9/30
AD24-2090
|延長サポート
InfoSphere Data Replication
11.3.3
5725-E30
2015/4/10
2025/9/30
AD24-2090
|延長サポート
InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases
1.2.x
5655-P03
2011/2/25
2025/9/30
223-0428
Integration Designer
21.0.x
5725-C97
20216/25
2025/12/17
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Knowledge Accelerators
1.0.x
5737-N08
2020/8/13
2025/9/30
222-367
MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data
4.5.x
5900-AQ9
2022/6/29
2025/7/31
AD24-0691
Maximo Anywhere
7.6.4
5725-M39
2020/2/28
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo Asset Configuration Manager
7.6.7
5724-U28
2018/8/10
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo Asset Management
7.6.1.x
5724-U18
2018/7/27
2025/9/30
922-024
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Calibration
7.6.1
5724-U33
2020/7/21
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo Civil Infrastructure
7.6.x
5737-M60
2020/3/13
2025/9/30
923-017
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo Enterprise Adapter
7.6.1.x
5724-T00
2018/7/24
2025/9/30
923-017
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Aviation
7.6.7-7.6.8
5725-U87
2018/8/10
2025/9/30
923-017
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Life Sciences
7.6.1.x
5724-U23
2020/7/24
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.1
5724-U19
2017/11/17
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.2
5724-U19
2017/11/17
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.1.x
5724-U20
2016/10/18
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.2.x
5724-U20
2020/11/17
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Transportation
7.6.2.x
5724-U21
2015/12/8
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo for Utilities
7.6.1.x
5724-U22
2020/7/21
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
Maximo Spatial Asset Management
7.6.1
5724-U36
2020/7/24
2025/9/30
922-024
|サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート
MobileFirst Platform Foundation
8.0.x
5725-I43
2016/6/17
2025/9/30
922-058
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM
6.0.x
5737-H42
2023/10/3
2025/7/31
AD25-0054
MQ
9.2.x
5724-H72
2020/7/23
2025/9/30
AD24-0475
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
MQ Appliance M2002
9.3.x
5737-H47
2022/9/23
2025/9/30
AD24-0750
MQ Appliance M2003
9.3.x
5900-ALJ
2022/8/2
2025/9/30
AD24-0750
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.7.x
5725-Q79
2016/8/23
2025/12/31
AD22-0520
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.8.x
5725-Q79
2016/12/16
2025/12/31
AD22-0520
Planning Analytics Advanced
2.0.9
5737-C24
2019/12/16
2025/10/31
AD24-0080
Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ
2.0.x
5900-AC5
2020/7/28
2025/10/31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ
4.X.X
5900-AC5
2021/6/23
2025/7/31
AD24-0691
Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ
3.5.x
5900-AC5
2020/11/20
2025/10/31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Express
2.0.9
5724-Y13
2019/12/16
2025/10/31
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Local
2.0.9
5737-B03
2019/12/16
2025/10/31
AD25-0080
Planning Analyticsのモダナイゼーション
2.0.x
5900-AC6
2020/7/28
2025/10/31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analyticsのモダナイゼーション
4.X.X
5900-AC6
2021/6/23
2025/10/31
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
QRadar 1901 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-D35
2017/4/25
2025/12/31
QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C41
2017/1/20
2025/9/30
920-045
QRadar Network Insights
7.x.x
5737-B26
2016/12/9
2025/12/31
QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910
7.x.x
5737-F05
2019/3/12
2025/9/30
920-045
QRadar Network Packet Capture
7.x.x
5737-B28
2016/10/21
2025/12/31
QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C42
2017/3/10
2025/12/31
QRadar XX29 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C39
2017/1/20
2025/12/31
QRadar xx48 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-B27
2016/10/21
2025/12/31
Rational DOORS
9.6.x
5724-X82
2014/6/2
2025/9/30
923-0634
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere
19.x.x
5737-E81
2020/1/22
2025/9/30
923-024
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Safer Payments
6.4.x
5725-Z82
2022/2/11
2025/9/30
AD24-2075
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Access Manager Appliance
9.0.2
5737-F02
2017/12/8
2025/9/30
922-109
Security Directory Suite
8.0.x
5725-Y17
2016/1/11
2025/9/30
923-017
Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS
12.0.x
5737-H30
2023/9/26
2025/9/30
AD24-2199
Security QRadar Suite Software
1.10.x
5900-AQF
2023/10/24
2025/9/30
AD25-1026
Security Verify Access Appliance
10.0.x
5737-F02
2020/6/12
2025/9/30
922-109
Security Verify Privilege Manager
11.4.3
5900-B7X
2024/3/19
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.0
5900-B7X
2024/6/25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.1
5900-B7X
2024/7/25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.2
5900-B7X
2024/11/22
2025/11/22
AD24-2219
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.4
5900-B7W
2024/2/2
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.25
5900-B7W
2024/3/18
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.1
5900-B7W
2024/5/7
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.26
5900-B7W
2024/4/16
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.2
5900-B7W
2024/6/11
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.16
5900-B7W
2024/7/25
2025/11/12
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.31
5900-B7W
2024/10/22
2025/10/22
AD24-2120
Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS
11
5655-DGJ
2021/11/19
2025/11/30
AD24-0640
Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition
5.1.x
5737-F35
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition
5.1.x
5737-I39
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.x
5737-F34
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.0〜5.1.7
5737-F34
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition
5.1.x
5737-J34
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
Spectrum Scale Standard Edition
5.1.x
5737-F33
2020/11/6
2025/9/30
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription（S&S）
SPSS Amos
26.0.0
5725-A60
2019/4/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2099
|延長サポート
SPSS Statistics
26.0.x
5725-A54
2019/4/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2099
|延長サポート
SPSS Statistics Server
26.0.x
5725-A56
2019/4/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2099
|延長サポート
Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows
6.2.X
5725-C99
2021/9/10
2025/12/31
AD24-2334
|延長サポート
Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX
6.2.X
5725-C99
2021/9/10
2025/12/31
AD24-2334
|延長サポート
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.1.X
5724-T79
2020/11/13
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.2.0
5724-T79
2021/9/24
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.1.X
5724-T77
2020/11/13
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.2.0
5724-T77
2021/11/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.1.X
5724-Q68
2020/11/13
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.2.0
5724-Q68
2021/11/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.1.X
5724-T78
2020/11/13
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.2.0
5724-T78
2021/11/9
2025/9/30
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Premium Edition
6.1.0
5900-AVA
2023/8/18
2025/9/30
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Pro Edition
6.1.0
5900-AXK
2023/8/18
2025/9/30
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.1.x
5725-F26
2022/6/3
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.2.x
5725-F26
2022/8/26
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.3.X
5725-F26
2022/10/28
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.4.X
5725-F26
2023/3/10
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.1.x
5900-AHQ
2022/6/3
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.2.X
5900-AHQ
2022/8/26
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.3.X
5900-AHQ
2022/10/28
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.1.x
5725-F45
2022/6/3
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.2.x
5725-F45
2022/8/26
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.3.X
5725-F45
2022/10/28
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.4.X
5725-F45
2023/3/10
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.1.x
5725-F25
2022/6/3
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.2.x
5725-F25
2022/8/26
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.3.X
5725-F25
2022/10/28
2025/10/31
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support
UrbanCode Deploy
7.2.x
5725-M54
20216/25
2025/9/30
AD24-2011
|延長サポート
Watson AIOps
2.1.x
5737-M96
2021/3/19
2025/9/30
AD24-0729
Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5737-M96
2020/9/20
2025/9/30
AD24-0729
WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack
8.0.x
5725-A27
2011/12/16
2025/9/30
AD23-0720
Workload Automation
9.5.x
5725-G80
2019/3/15
2025/9/30
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (Critical Defect Supportなし)
Workload Scheduler
9.5.x
5698-WSH
2019/3/15
2025/9/30
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (Critical Defect Supportなし)
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
App Connect Professional on Cloud
SAAS
5737-B81
2016/9/30
2026/3/31
AD24-2176
Aspera Streaming
3.9.x
5737-F68
2019/6/28
2026/4/30
923-0611
Aspera Streaming for Video
3.8.x
5737-F68
2017/11/10
2026/4/30
923-0611
Automation Decision Services
23.0.x
5900-AUD
2023/6/23
2026/4/30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Insights
23.0.x
5900-B75
2023/12/15
2026/4/30
AD24-0782
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Manager Open Editions
8.x
5900-AR4
2022/7/22
2026/4/30
AD24-0312
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow
23.0.x
5737-H41
2023/6/23
2026/4/30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus
23.0.x
5737-E82
2023/6/23
2026/4/30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
CICS TX Standard
11.1.0
5900-ALU
2022/2/25
2026/4/30
AD24-0467
Cloud Pak for Business Automation
23.0.x
5737-I23
2023/6/23
2026/4/30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.4.1
5737-I89
2023/12/13
2026/4/30
AD24-0750
|Advanced Support
Cognos Analytics
11.2.x
5724-W12
2021/5/18
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Data用のCognos Analyticsカートリッジ
11.2.X
5900-ABL
2022/6/29
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Analyticsのモダナイゼーション
11.2.X
5900-ABM
2022/11/30
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Controller
11.0.X
5724-W24
3/17/2023
2026/4/30
AD25-0993
|延長サポート
Cognos Integration Server
10.2.3
5725-L44
10/24/2017
2026/4/30
AD24-0539
Cognos PowerPlay
11.0.x
5724-W68
8/29/2017
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos PowerPlay
11.2.X
5724-W68
2022/12/16
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
DFSORT/VSE バージョン3
3.4.0
5746-SM3
5/29/1998
2/28/2026
AD25-071
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Guardium Data Protection
11.5.x
5725-I12
2022/9/16
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Informix Advanced Developer Edition
12.10.0
5725-D14
2014/9/12
2026/4/30
AD25-1047
|延長サポート
Informix Client Software Development Kit
4.10.x
5724-C23
2013/3/26
2026/4/30
AD25-1047
|延長サポート
Informix Enterprise Edition
12.10.x
5725-A39
2013/3/26
2026/4/30
AD25-1047
|延長サポート
Informix Express Edition
12.10.0
5724-Z04
2013/3/26
2026/4/30
AD25-1047
|延長サポート
Informix Workgroup Edition
12.10.0
5725-A40
2013/3/26
2026/4/30
AD25-1047
|延長サポート
Integration Designer
23.0.x
5725-C97
2023/6/23
2026/4/30
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js
20.0.x
5655-NOS
2023/11/17
2026/4/30
AD25-0071
Open Enterprise SDK for Python
3.12.x
5655-PYT
2023/11/17
2026/4/30
AD25-0071
Cloud Pak for Data用のOpenPages
8.3.x
5737-N71
2022/6/29
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Data向けのOpenPagesモダナイゼーション
8.3.x
5737-N70
2022/6/29
2026/4/30
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
PowerVC for Private Cloud
2.1.x
5765-VC2
2022/12/2
2026/4/30
923-0500
QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery
7.5.x
5737-C15
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Log Manager High Availability
7.5.x
5737-C14
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Network Packet Captureソフトウェア
7.5.x
5737-B29
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
製品
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）
発表
レター番号
対象となるサービス
Safer Payments
6.5.x
5725-Z82
2023/1/27
2026/4/30
AD24-2189
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5737-M13
2022/9/16
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5900-AX7
2023/6/9
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
Security Guardium for Files
11.5.x
5725-V56
2022/9/16
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5724-T60
2020/12/8
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKL
2020/12/8
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKM
2020/12/8
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Package SW
1.10.x
5900-AQE
2022/6/21
2026/4/30
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.0
5725-Q41
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.x
5725-Q42
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Log Manager
7.5.x
5737-C13
2022/1/11
2026/4/30
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security Verify Access
10.0.x
5725-V90
2020/6/12
2026/4/30
AD25-0814
SevOne Network Performance Management
6.8
5900-AN1
2024/2/29
2/28/2026
AD24-0684
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM
8.5.x
5900-AON
2024/10/24
2026/1/8
AD24-2294
Sterling B2B Integrator
6.1.X
5725-D06
2020/9/18
2026/4/30
AD25-0879
|延長サポート
Sterling File Gateway
6.1.X
5725-D07
2020/9/18
2026/4/30
AD25-0879
|延長サポート
Sterling Transformation Extender
10.1.x
5724-Q23
2020/11/13
2026/4/30
AD25-0880
|延長サポート
Tivoli Storage Management
6.1.x
5608-E08
2007/12/14
2026/4/30
AD25-0824
XL C/C++ for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J12
2018/12/14
2026/4/30
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5725-C74
2018/12/14
2026/4/30
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J14
2018/12/14
2026/4/30
AD24-0719
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.1.1
5900-A8N
2023/4/4
2026/4/30
AD24-0496
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.2.1
5900-A8N
2023/6/16
2026/4/30
AD24-0496