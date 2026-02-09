IBM Base Supportの発表レター

今後のベースサポート完了予定のソフトウェア・バージョン／リリース。 S&S特典をご利用いただくことで、アップグレードが可能です。

    概要

    2025年下半期および2026年上半期にExtended SupportまたはSustained Supportに移行するIBMソフトウェアのバージョンまたはリリースについては、以下のセクションをご覧ください。

    お使いのソフトウェアの「Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）」または「End of Support（サポート終了）」の日付が表示されている場合は、ご対応ください。
    • 発表レター番号をコピーします。
    • IBMのお知らせへ移動します。発表レター番号を「検索」フィールドに貼り付けて、発表を表示します。
    • 代替製品や移行オプションの発表をご確認ください。
    • 利用可能な場合は、IBM Software Subscription and Supportを使用して、サポートされているバージョンにアップグレードします。[アップグレード方法に関する詳細]

    注意：サポート終了日は変更される場合がありますので、IBM Software Support Lifecycleのサイトでご確認ください。

    2025年下半期

    A - D

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Application Gateway

    23.10.0

    5900-B5J

    2023/10/24

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2013

    		 

    Business Automation Workflow

    21.0.x

    5737-H41

    20216/25

    2025/12/17

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support

    Cloud Pak for Data

    4.X.X

    5737-H76

    2021/6/23

    2025/7/31

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Integration

    2023.2.1

    5737-I89

    2023/6/16

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0750

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management

    2.x.x

    5737-K99

    2020/8/7

    2025/12/31

    AD22-0922

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Security

    1.10.x

    5737-L74

    2022/6/21

    2025/9/30

    AD25-1027

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps

    3.x.x

    5737-M96

    2021/4/30

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0729

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software

    2.3.2

    5725-Q52

    2020/3/27

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software

    2.3.3

    5725-Q52

    2020/10/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software Suite

    2.3.2

    5737-B07

    2020/3/27

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software Suite

    2.3.3

    5737-B07

    2020/10/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Control Desk

    7.6.1

    5725-E24

    2018/12/4

    2025/9/30

    923-0634

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Db2 Base Edition

    11.5.x

    5737-N20

    2020/6/30

    2025/9/30

    921-090

    		 

    Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data

    11.5.x

    5900-ACD

    2020/7/28

    2025/9/30

    921-090

    		 

    DFSORTバージョン1

    1.14.x

    5740-SM1

    1998/9/25

    2025/10/31

    AD24-0678

    		 

    E - M

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Engineering Integration Hub

    7.0.2

    5725-I05

    2023/3/28

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		サポートおよびサブスクリプション（S&S）/延長サポート（重要な不具合に関するサポートなし）

    Engineering Lifecycle Management Base

    7.0.2

    5725-F21

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite

    7.0.2

    5737-N84

    2021/2/5

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    エンジニアリング・ライフサイクルの最適化 - Engineering Insights

    7.0.2

    5725-H85

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing

    7.0.2

    5724-X79

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next

    7.0.2

    5724-W87

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody

    9.0.2

    5724-X70

    2023/3/23

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Test Management

    7.0.2

    5724-V10

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Workflow Management

    7.0.2

    5724-V04

    2020/12/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Event Automation

    1.0.X

    5900-AXM

    2023/6/29

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0750

    		 

    Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments

    3.2.x

    5737-M74

    2020/6/26

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0558

    		 

    HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server

    8.5.x

    5725-C04

    2012/6/15

    2025/9/30

    AD23-0720

    		 

    InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server

    11.3.3

    5724-U70

    2015/4/10

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2090

    		延長サポート

    InfoSphere Data Replication

    11.3.3

    5725-E30

    2015/4/10

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2090

    		延長サポート

    InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases

    1.2.x

    5655-P03

    2011/2/25

    2025/9/30

    223-0428

    		 

    Integration Designer

    21.0.x

    5725-C97

    20216/25

    2025/12/17

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support

    Knowledge Accelerators

    1.0.x

    5737-N08

    2020/8/13

    2025/9/30

    222-367

    		 

    MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data

    4.5.x

    5900-AQ9

    2022/6/29

    2025/7/31

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Maximo Anywhere

    7.6.4

    5725-M39

    2020/2/28

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo Asset Configuration Manager

    7.6.7

    5724-U28

    2018/8/10

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo Asset Management

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U18

    2018/7/27

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Calibration

    7.6.1

    5724-U33

    2020/7/21

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo Civil Infrastructure

    7.6.x

    5737-M60

    2020/3/13

    2025/9/30

    923-017

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo Enterprise Adapter

    7.6.1.x

    5724-T00

    2018/7/24

    2025/9/30

    923-017

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Aviation

    7.6.7-7.6.8

    5725-U87

    2018/8/10

    2025/9/30

    923-017

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Life Sciences

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U23

    2020/7/24

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Nuclear Power

    7.6.1

    5724-U19

    2017/11/17

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Nuclear Power

    7.6.2

    5724-U19

    2017/11/17

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Oil and Gas

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U20

    2016/10/18

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Oil and Gas

    7.6.2.x

    5724-U20

    2020/11/17

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Transportation

    7.6.2.x

    5724-U21

    2015/12/8

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo for Utilities

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U22

    2020/7/21

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    Maximo Spatial Asset Management

    7.6.1

    5724-U36

    2020/7/24

    2025/9/30

    922-024

    		サポートとサブスクリプション（S&S）/ 継続サポート / 延長サポート

    MobileFirst Platform Foundation

    8.0.x

    5725-I43

    2016/6/17

    2025/9/30

    922-058

    		 

    MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM

    6.0.x

    5737-H42

    2023/10/3

    2025/7/31

    AD25-0054

    		 

    MQ

    9.2.x

    5724-H72

    2020/7/23

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0475

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    MQ Appliance M2002

    9.3.x

    5737-H47

    2022/9/23

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0750

    		 

    MQ Appliance M2003

    9.3.x

    5900-ALJ

    2022/8/2

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0750

    		 

    N - R

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Now Factory Sourceworks

    5.7.x

    5725-Q79

    2016/8/23

    2025/12/31

    AD22-0520

    		 

    Now Factory Sourceworks

    5.8.x

    5725-Q79

    2016/12/16

    2025/12/31

    AD22-0520

    		 

    Planning Analytics Advanced

    2.0.9

    5737-C24

    2019/12/16

    2025/10/31

    AD24-0080

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ

    2.0.x

    5900-AC5

    2020/7/28

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ

    4.X.X

    5900-AC5

    2021/6/23

    2025/7/31

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Data用のPlanning Analyticsカートリッジ

    3.5.x

    5900-AC5

    2020/11/20

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Planning Analytics Express

    2.0.9

    5724-Y13

    2019/12/16

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0080

    		 

    Planning Analytics Local

    2.0.9

    5737-B03

    2019/12/16

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0080

    		 

    Planning Analyticsのモダナイゼーション

    2.0.x

    5900-AC6

    2020/7/28

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Planning Analyticsのモダナイゼーション

    4.X.X

    5900-AC6

    2021/6/23

    2025/10/31

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    QRadar 1901 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-D35

    2017/4/25

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C41

    2017/1/20

    2025/9/30

    920-045

    		 

    QRadar Network Insights

    7.x.x

    5737-B26

    2016/12/9

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910

    7.x.x

    5737-F05

    2019/3/12

    2025/9/30

    920-045

    		 

    QRadar Network Packet Capture

    7.x.x

    5737-B28

    2016/10/21

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C42

    2017/3/10

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    QRadar XX29 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C39

    2017/1/20

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    QRadar xx48 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-B27

    2016/10/21

    2025/12/31

     

    		 

    Rational DOORS

    9.6.x

    5724-X82

    2014/6/2

    2025/9/30

    923-0634

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere

    19.x.x

    5737-E81

    2020/1/22

    2025/9/30

    923-024

    		 

    S - Z

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Safer Payments

    6.4.x

    5725-Z82

    2022/2/11

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2075

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Access Manager Appliance

    9.0.2

    5737-F02

    2017/12/8

    2025/9/30

    922-109

    		 

    Security Directory Suite

    8.0.x

    5725-Y17

    2016/1/11

    2025/9/30

    923-017

    		 

    Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS

    12.0.x

    5737-H30

    2023/9/26

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security QRadar Suite Software

    1.10.x

    5900-AQF

    2023/10/24

    2025/9/30

    AD25-1026

    		 

    Security Verify Access Appliance

    10.0.x

    5737-F02

    2020/6/12

    2025/9/30

    922-109

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    11.4.3

    5900-B7X

    2024/3/19

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.0

    5900-B7X

    2024/6/25

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.1

    5900-B7X

    2024/7/25

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.2

    5900-B7X

    2024/11/22

    2025/11/22

    AD24-2219

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.4

    5900-B7W

    2024/2/2

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.25

    5900-B7W

    2024/3/18

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.1

    5900-B7W

    2024/5/7

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.26

    5900-B7W

    2024/4/16

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.2

    5900-B7W

    2024/6/11

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.16

    5900-B7W

    2024/7/25

    2025/11/12

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.31

    5900-B7W

    2024/10/22

    2025/10/22

    AD24-2120

    		 

    Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS

    11

    5655-DGJ

    2021/11/19

    2025/11/30

    AD24-0640

    		 

    Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F35

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-I39

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F34

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

    5.1.0〜5.1.7

    5737-F34

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-J34

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    Spectrum Scale Standard Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F33

    2020/11/6

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription（S&S）

    SPSS Amos

    26.0.0

    5725-A60

    2019/4/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2099

    		延長サポート

    SPSS Statistics

    26.0.x

    5725-A54

    2019/4/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2099

    		延長サポート

    SPSS Statistics Server

    26.0.x

    5725-A56

    2019/4/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2099

    		延長サポート

    Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows

    6.2.X

    5725-C99

    2021/9/10

    2025/12/31

    AD24-2334

    		延長サポート

    Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX

    6.2.X

    5725-C99

    2021/9/10

    2025/12/31

    AD24-2334

    		延長サポート

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

    10.1.X

    5724-T79

    2020/11/13

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

    10.2.0

    5724-T79

    2021/9/24

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

    10.1.X

    5724-T77

    2020/11/13

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

    10.2.0

    5724-T77

    2021/11/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

    10.1.X

    5724-Q68

    2020/11/13

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

    10.2.0

    5724-Q68

    2021/11/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

    10.1.X

    5724-T78

    2020/11/13

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

    10.2.0

    5724-T78

    2021/11/9

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Storage Ceph Premium Edition

    6.1.0

    5900-AVA

    2023/8/18

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0803

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Storage Ceph Pro Edition

    6.1.0

    5900-AXK

    2023/8/18

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0803

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.1.x

    5725-F26

    2022/6/3

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		 

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.2.x

    5725-F26

    2022/8/26

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.3.X

    5725-F26

    2022/10/28

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.4.X

    5725-F26

    2023/3/10

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.1.x

    5900-AHQ

    2022/6/3

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.2.X

    5900-AHQ

    2022/8/26

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.3.X

    5900-AHQ

    2022/10/28

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.1.x

    5725-F45

    2022/6/3

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.2.x

    5725-F45

    2022/8/26

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.3.X

    5725-F45

    2022/10/28

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.4.X

    5725-F45

    2023/3/10

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.1.x

    5725-F25

    2022/6/3

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.2.x

    5725-F25

    2022/8/26

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.3.X

    5725-F25

    2022/10/28

    2025/10/31

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription（S&S）/ Extended Support

    UrbanCode Deploy

    7.2.x

    5725-M54

    20216/25

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2011

    		延長サポート

    Watson AIOps

    2.1.x

    5737-M96

    2021/3/19

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0729

    		 

    Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data

    2.0.x

    5737-M96

    2020/9/20

    2025/9/30

    AD24-0729

    		 

    WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack

    8.0.x

    5725-A27

    2011/12/16

    2025/9/30

    AD23-0720

    		 

    Workload Automation

    9.5.x

    5725-G80

    2019/3/15

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2054

    		Extended Support (Critical Defect Supportなし)

    Workload Scheduler

    9.5.x

    5698-WSH

    2019/3/15

    2025/9/30

    AD24-2054

    		Extended Support (Critical Defect Supportなし)

    2026年上半期

    A - D

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    App Connect Professional on Cloud

    SAAS

    5737-B81

    2016/9/30

    2026/3/31

    AD24-2176

    		 

    Aspera Streaming

    3.9.x

    5737-F68

    2019/6/28

    2026/4/30

    923-0611

    		 

    Aspera Streaming for Video

    3.8.x

    5737-F68

    2017/11/10

    2026/4/30

    923-0611

    		 

    Automation Decision Services

    23.0.x

    5900-AUD

    2023/6/23

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Insights

    23.0.x

    5900-B75

    2023/12/15

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0782

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Manager Open Editions

    8.x

    5900-AR4

    2022/7/22

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0312

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Workflow

    23.0.x

    5737-H41

    2023/6/23

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus

    23.0.x

    5737-E82

    2023/6/23

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    CICS TX Standard

    11.1.0

    5900-ALU

    2022/2/25

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0467

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Business Automation

    23.0.x

    5737-I23

    2023/6/23

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cloud Pak for Integration

    2023.4.1

    5737-I89

    2023/12/13

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0750

    		Advanced Support

    Cognos Analytics

    11.2.x

    5724-W12

    2021/5/18

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cloud Pak for Data用のCognos Analyticsカートリッジ

    11.2.X

    5900-ABL

    2022/6/29

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos Analyticsのモダナイゼーション

    11.2.X

    5900-ABM

    2022/11/30

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos Controller

    11.0.X

    5724-W24

    3/17/2023

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0993

    		延長サポート

    Cognos Integration Server

    10.2.3

    5725-L44

    10/24/2017

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0539

    		 

    Cognos PowerPlay

    11.0.x

    5724-W68

    8/29/2017

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos PowerPlay

    11.2.X

    5724-W68

    2022/12/16

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    DFSORT/VSE バージョン3

    3.4.0

    5746-SM3

    5/29/1998

    2/28/2026

    AD25-071

    		 

    E - M

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Guardium Data Protection

    11.5.x

    5725-I12

    2022/9/16

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Informix Advanced Developer Edition

    12.10.0

    5725-D14

    2014/9/12

    2026/4/30

    AD25-1047

    		延長サポート

    Informix Client Software Development Kit

    4.10.x

    5724-C23

    2013/3/26

    2026/4/30

    AD25-1047

    		延長サポート

    Informix Enterprise Edition

    12.10.x

    5725-A39

    2013/3/26

    2026/4/30

    AD25-1047

    		延長サポート

    Informix Express Edition

    12.10.0

    5724-Z04

    2013/3/26

    2026/4/30

    AD25-1047

    		延長サポート

    Informix Workgroup Edition

    12.10.0

    5725-A40

    2013/3/26

    2026/4/30

    AD25-1047

    		延長サポート

    Integration Designer

    23.0.x

    5725-C97

    2023/6/23

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    N - R

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js

    20.0.x

    5655-NOS

    2023/11/17

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0071

    		 

    Open Enterprise SDK for Python

    3.12.x

    5655-PYT

    2023/11/17

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0071

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Data用のOpenPages

    8.3.x

    5737-N71

    2022/6/29

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cloud Pak for Data向けのOpenPagesモダナイゼーション

    8.3.x

    5737-N70

    2022/6/29

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    PowerVC for Private Cloud

    2.1.x

    5765-VC2

    2022/12/2

    2026/4/30

    923-0500

    		 

    QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery

    7.5.x

    5737-C15

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    QRadar Log Manager High Availability

    7.5.x

    5737-C14

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    QRadar Network Packet Captureソフトウェア

    7.5.x

    5737-B29

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    S - Z

    製品

    VRM

    PID

    GA

    Transition to Extended / Sustained Support （延長/継続サポートへの移行）またはEnd of Support（サポート終了）

    発表

    レター番号

    対象となるサービス

    Safer Payments

    6.5.x

    5725-Z82

    2023/1/27

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2189

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Appliances

    11.5.x

    5737-M13

    2022/9/16

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security Guardium Appliances

    11.5.x

    5900-AX7

    2023/6/9

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security Guardium for Files

    11.5.x

    5725-V56

    2022/9/16

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5724-T60

    2020/12/8

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5641-GKL

    2020/12/8

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5641-GKM

    2020/12/8

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Package SW

    1.10.x

    5900-AQE

    2022/6/21

    2026/4/30

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security QRadar Incident Forensics

    7.5.0

    5725-Q41

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security QRadar Incident Forensics

    7.5.x

    5725-Q42

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security QRadar Log Manager

    7.5.x

    5737-C13

    2022/1/11

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security Verify Access

    10.0.x

    5725-V90

    2020/6/12

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0814

    		 

    SevOne Network Performance Management

    6.8

    5900-AN1

    2024/2/29

    2/28/2026

    AD24-0684

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM

    8.5.x

    5900-AON

    2024/10/24

    2026/1/8

    AD24-2294

    		 

    Sterling B2B Integrator

    6.1.X

    5725-D06

    2020/9/18

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0879

    		延長サポート

    Sterling File Gateway

    6.1.X

    5725-D07

    2020/9/18

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0879

    		延長サポート

    Sterling Transformation Extender

    10.1.x

    5724-Q23

    2020/11/13

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0880

    		延長サポート

    Tivoli Storage Management

    6.1.x

    5608-E08

    2007/12/14

    2026/4/30

    AD25-0824

    		 

    XL C/C++ for AIX

    16.1.x

    5765-J12

    2018/12/14

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0719

    		 

    XL Fortran for AIX

    16.1.x

    5725-C74

    2018/12/14

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0719

    		 

    XL Fortran for AIX

    16.1.x

    5765-J14

    2018/12/14

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0719

    		 

    Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

    2023.1.1

    5900-A8N

    2023/4/4

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0496

    		 

    Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

    2023.2.1

    5900-A8N

    2023/6/16

    2026/4/30

    AD24-0496

    		 