

IBM watsonx Assistant was one of products evaluated in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms (CAIP), a market defined by Gartner as "the enterprise conversational AI platform market for software platforms used to build, orchestrate, and maintain multiple use cases and modalities of conversational automation."

Among product features and customer feedback, this year IBM showcased the capabilities of our “low-code” conversational AI building capability called Actions. Actions makes it dramatically easier for technical and non-technical users to create conversational flows without having to worry about orchestration and unexpected turns in a conversation. This next generation of watsonx Assistant also offers new templates businesses can use to get up to speed quickly based on their domain. Finally, we have also included new integrations and capabilities that enable integrations to be shared across multiple actions.