IBM® Cloud Pak for Applicationsは、優れた柔軟性を備えたアプリケーション環境を実現します。サブスクリプションを利用して、IBM WebSphere、IBM WebSphere Liberty、Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform、Quarkus、Tomcat、Node.js、Spring Boot、Vert.xなど、さまざまなランタイムの導入オプションを選択できます。加えて、付属のRed Hat OpenShift®を展開してコンテナ・デプロイメントのニーズに対応し、モノリシック・アプリケーションをマイクロサービスへ効率的に転換するための、アプリケーション・モダナイゼーション・ツールを導入できます。
Cloud Pak for Applicationsは、VPCのライセンスを組み合わせて、以下の比率で機能を導入します。
CP4AppsのVPCごとにN:比率のライセンスを導入可能
N：比率
Red Hat Openshift
1
Red Hat OpenShiftとランタイム（JBoss EAP、Quarkusなど）
1
WebSphere ND／Liberty ND
1
WebSphereベース／Libertyベース
4
WebSphere Liberty（コア）
8
|
無制限
Java／IBM Semeru
Transformation Advisor（TA）
Mono2Micro（M2M）
WebSphere Migration Tools
Red Hat Migration Tools