ビジネスに合わせて変化するアプリケーション環境を提供します。
CP4Appsの詳細はこちら
IBM Cloud Pak For Applicationsのイラスト
概要

IBM® Cloud Pak for Applicationsは、優れた柔軟性を備えたアプリケーション環境を実現します。サブスクリプションを利用して、IBM WebSphere、IBM WebSphere Liberty、Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform、Quarkus、Tomcat、Node.js、Spring Boot、Vert.xなど、さまざまなランタイムの導入オプションを選択できます。加えて、付属のRed Hat OpenShift®を展開してコンテナ・デプロイメントのニーズに対応し、モノリシック・アプリケーションをマイクロサービスへ効率的に転換するための、アプリケーション・モダナイゼーション・ツールを導入できます。
料金体系
USD 9,200（年間）

数量：ライセンス取得数13/使用数50
USD 119,400

* 表示されている価格は参考値であり、国によって異なる場合があり、適用される税金や関税は含まれておらず、地域で提供される製品の在庫状況によって異なります。
特長と機能

Cloud Pak for Applicationsは、VPCのライセンスを組み合わせて、以下の比率で機能を導入します。

CP4AppsのVPCごとにN:比率のライセンスを導入可能

N：比率

Red Hat Openshift

1

Red Hat OpenShiftとランタイム（JBoss EAP、Quarkusなど）

1

WebSphere ND／Liberty ND

1

WebSphereベース／Libertyベース

4

WebSphere Liberty（コア）

8

無制限

Java／IBM Semeru

Transformation Advisor（TA）

Mono2Micro（M2M）

WebSphere Migration Tools

Red Hat Migration Tools