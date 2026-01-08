APAC AI Outlook 2026 signals AI’s breakout moment as a new revenue driver

Developed in collaboration with IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), the new report, “APAC AI Outlook 2026: Transferable Value across Industries,” draws on conversations with leaders across 14 top-performing organizations—banks, manufacturers, telecom operators, energy providers and public service agencies—uncovering what will define AI leadership over the coming years.

The top emerging priority is clear: AI is evolving from a tool for efficiency into a strategic engine of growth. Organizations are no longer content with incremental gains. They are deploying AI to generate new revenue streams, reshape customer engagements, build new products and unlock differentiated value across their ecosystems.