APAC AI Outlook 2026 signals AI’s breakout moment as a new revenue driver

This new IBM report reveals how the region’s most advanced enterprises are shifting from experimental pilots to AI-powered business model reinvention.

公開日 2026年01月8日
Developed in collaboration with IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), the new report, “APAC AI Outlook 2026: Transferable Value across Industries,” draws on conversations with leaders across 14 top-performing organizations—banks, manufacturers, telecom operators, energy providers and public service agencies—uncovering what will define AI leadership over the coming years.

The top emerging priority is clear: AI is evolving from a tool for efficiency into a strategic engine of growth. Organizations are no longer content with incremental gains. They are deploying AI to generate new revenue streams, reshape customer engagements, build new products and unlock differentiated value across their ecosystems.

A new mandate: AI for growth, not just efficiency

For years, APAC enterprises viewed AI as a means to improve productivity. Now, the landscape has shifted. Recent IBV studies show that 64% of organizations are now redirecting AI investments toward core business functions, where the impact on customer value and top-line growth is greatest. And by 2026, 95% of global executives expect generative AI initiatives to be at least partially self-funded, reflecting the widening revenue pool AI is creating across industries.

This mindset shift—from cost savings to value creation—is foundational to the region’s next wave of innovation. Organizations are designing AI with purpose, scalability and governance at the core, setting the stage for entirely new business architectures.

5 industry trends reshaping APAC’s AI landscape

Asia-Pacific is entering a pivotal phase in its AI journey. Across the five industries examined in the report, leaders are putting AI to work in highly differentiated ways. Yet a shared theme runs through their strategies: the pursuit of new value pools.

  1. Banking: AI as a growth engine for new financial models. Banks across APAC are deploying AI to reinvent financial experiences and unlock non-traditional revenue streams. Embedded finance, powered by predictive risk and compliance, is creating new service layers beyond traditional banking. Hyper-personalized conversational interfaces—delivered through AI-powered super apps—are redefining customer engagements. Meanwhile, agentic mesh architectures are helping institutions modernize legacy estates without disrupting mission-critical workflows.
  2. Manufacturing: Smarter, cleaner, more adaptive production. AI-powered digital twins are enabling real-time optimization, predictive autonomous operations and mass product personalization. Manufacturers are also building sustainable, AI-driven supply ecosystems that track emissions, optimize energy consumption and align suppliers to environmental commitments, turning sustainability into a measurable economic advantage.
  3. Telecommunications: The rise of the AI-native operator. Telcos are deploying an agentic AI operating layer that serves as the nervous system for self-managing networks. AI-driven data monetization ecosystems are emerging as new revenue engines, while AI-native 5G is unlocking value across IoT, immersive experiences, cloud gaming and autonomous systems. APAC operators are pioneering models that other sectors are beginning to adopt.
  4. Energy: AI powering the net-zero transition. Energy companies are using AI to stabilize increasingly complex grids, integrate renewable power sources, boost asset efficiency and reduce emissions across operations. Advancements in Green AI—especially around workload and hardware optimization—are reducing the sector’s energy intensity and shaping cleaner energy pathways.
  5. Public sector: Smarter, more Accessible, more trusted services. Governments across APAC are utilizing democratized AI to expand access to essential services, from education and healthcare to financial aid and agriculture. At the same time, strengthened governance frameworks are reinforcing trust through transparency, explainability and accountability.

5 foundational AI shifts defining the next 2 years

Beyond industry-specific trends, the report highlights five foundational transformations that will shape the region’s AI maturity through 2026.

  1. The internet of AI: Generative and agentic AI are becoming core infrastructure—much like cloud or the internet itself. APAC enterprises are moving from centralized data centers to distributed, privacy-first ecosystems, where models learn across smartphones, IoT, and edge devices. On-device inference, persistent memory and privacy-centric design are unlocking broader adoption and lowering barriers to scale.
  2. AI as a growth multiplier: Efficiency gains matter—but they are only the beginning. The most advanced organizations treat AI as a growth multiplier, using it to reinvent business models, create new products and unlock differentiated market positions. AI is becoming a self-sustaining investment that expands revenue pools while compounding returns.
  3. The ROI of trusted AI: Investment in ethics and governance is proving to be a direct driver of business performance. The report shows a positive correlation between AI ethics spending and AI-driven profit. Organizations that prioritize responsible AI—through transparency, fairness, and accountability—achieve higher returns and lower operational risk.
  4. Sovereign AI comes of age: APAC is witnessing a rapid rise in indigenous AI models and sovereign infrastructure. These models are tailored for local languages, cultural nuance, regulatory needs and national security requirements—expanding AI’s inclusivity and relevance across diverse populations.
  5. Quantum and AI, a new frontier of advantage: As quantum computing approaches the point of “advantage”—where it outperforms classical-only methods—it promises to accelerate AI training, optimization, and simulation. AI, in turn, is helping optimize quantum algorithms, error correction and resource allocation. Notably, quantum-ready organizations are three times more likely to participate in multi-party ecosystems, underscoring the importance of collaboration in this emerging frontier.

Best practices from APAC’s leading innovators

The report features insights and examples from organizations including BharatGen, C-Metric, Delta Electronics, EastWest Bank, Gyeonggido Assembly, IOH, MGEN, MBRDI, Neurogaint System, Pronto Software, PSSLAI, Stretch 365, Telkom and TruCarbon. Their experiences reveal a shared pattern: scale succeeds when AI is embedded strategically into workflows, supported by strong governance and aligned to business priorities.

Transferable value across industries: APAC’s AI accelerator

One of the report’s most powerful insights is the emergence of transferable value, the idea that AI-enabled knowledge, workflows and models can move fluidly across sectors. This accelerates AI maturity because organizations can leapfrog traditional development paths instead of reinventing the wheel.

Examples include:

  • Telco to Manufacturing: Predictive “as-a-service” models pioneered by telcos are helping manufacturers build recurring revenue streams around equipment maintenance.
  • Banking to Retail: Retailers are adopting banking-grade AI risk models to offer embedded financial services like Buy-Now-Pay-Later—with higher margins and customer stickiness.
  • Retail to Financial Services: Banks are borrowing from retail’s mastery of hyper-personalization to become lifestyle partners, not just financial institutions.
  • Telco to Government: Governments are using telecom-style digital twins and AI analytics to enhance urban planning, traffic management and smart city outcomes.

This cross-industry transfer is quickly becoming APAC’s competitive advantage. Enterprises are embedding AI directly into their core business models, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating innovation at scale. What’s most exciting in APAC is how AI innovation is no longer confined within industries. Breakthroughs in one sector are inspiring advancements in another. This transferable value across industries will accelerate AI maturity across the region, helping enterprises leapfrog traditional development cycles.

The road ahead

APAC’s AI future is not defined by technology alone, but by how organizations choose to deploy it. The next two years will reward enterprises that scale AI with discipline, design it with governance and pursue growth with intentionality.

As the APAC AI Outlook 2026 makes clear, the region is not just adopting AI—it is shaping what AI leadership looks like for the world.

Read full APAC AI Outlook 2026 report

Juhi McClelland

Managing Partner

IBM Consulting Asia Pacific