Statements and additional information for your registered stockholder account is available on-line through Computershare. Go to www.computershare.com/ibm (link resides outside ibm.com). Depending on your holdings please log on to either Investor Center or the Employee Plan website. Some of the other things you can accomplish on-line:

View detailed share position

Access transaction history

Update your banking details

View, print and save plan documents

Download and print forms

Get current and historical stock prices

Research cost-basis information

Reports most requested by current and potential investors in their efforts to analyze the investment potential of IBM.