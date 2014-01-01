Home Investor relations Services Investor Information Investor information

Statements and additional  information for your registered stockholder account is available on-line through Computershare. Go to  www.computershare.com/ibm (link resides outside ibm.com). Depending on your holdings please log on to either Investor Center or the Employee Plan website. Some of the other things you can accomplish on-line:

  • View detailed share position
  • Access transaction history
  • Update your banking details
  • View, print and save plan documents
  • Download and print forms
  • Get current and historical stock prices
  • Research cost-basis information

Reports most requested by current and potential investors in their efforts to analyze the investment potential of IBM. 

Current Reports

Download the Latest Proxy Statement 

2024
Proxy Statement 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2023
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2022
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2021
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2020
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2019
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2018
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2017
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2016
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2015
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2014
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K 3rd Quarter 10-Q 2nd Quarter 10-Q 1st Quarter 10-Q
2013
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K
2012
Proxy Statement Annual Report 10-K

Computershare Trust Company, N.A, IBM's stock transfer agent and registrar, provides registered stockholder access to their accounts to view balances, purchase and sell stock, request replacement checks, transfer stock, enroll in Dividend Reinvestment, obtain crucial tax information and forms, as well as view and print historical transaction information. Contact Computershare to learn more about the services available.

 Visit Computershare