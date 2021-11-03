IBM distributed to its stockholders, as a pro rata dividend, one share of Kyndryl common stock for every five shares of IBM common stock outstanding as of the record date of the distribution. Prior to the distribution, IBM delivered 80.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kyndryl common stock to the distribution agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”). Computershare was the distribution agent in connection with the distribution and is the transfer agent and registrar for both IBM and Kyndryl.

If you owned IBM common stock as of the close of business on October 25, 2021, the shares of Kyndryl common stock that you were entitled to receive in the distribution were issued as follows: