Annual meeting of stockholders Check out important information from past stockholder meetings.

Computershare investment plan Learn more about the Computershare investment plan that is available to current IBM stockholders and new investors in IBM common stock.

IRS Form 8937 & Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. distribution FAQ Explore frequently asked questions about the Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. distribution.

Forms Discover and download the most frequently requested stockholder forms.

Investor information Take a look at current investor reports and where you can go to find additional stockholder information.