Registered ownership occurs when the beneficial owner of the security is "registered" (or recorded) on the books (or records) of the corporation. The registered stockholder is considered the "stockholder of record." Registered ownership is also known as "Direct" ownership. The registered owner is known to the corporation as one of its stockholders.

Registered owners receive all corporate communications, dividends, annual reports and proxy material directly from the company and ownership comes in two forms: physical certificates or book entry shares.

When investors purchase stock through a broker, to become a registered owner, the investor must specifically direct the broker to register the shares with the corporation.

If you hold IBM stock through a bank, broker, or other intermediary, you are not a stockholder of record. Instead, you hold your stock in "street name" and the record owner of your shares is usually your bank, broker or other intermediary. If you are not a record owner, please understand that IBM does not know that you are a stockholder, or how many shares you own.

Registered IBM stockholders can view complete share balances, obtain the current market value of an account, get dividend information, print forms, issue and sell shares and order account statements by accessing their stockholder of record account at https://www.computershare.com/ibm.