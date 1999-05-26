For the 1999 stock split, stockholders at the close of business on 10 May 1999 received one (1) additional share for each share of IBM stock owned. Book entry statements for the additional shares were mailed to stockholders of record on or near 26 May 1999. (For example: if you owned 50 shares, you received a book entry statement for another 50 shares for a total of 100 shares).

How to adjust price to reflect a stock split

To determine the cost of full and fractional shares issued as a result of stock splits and stock dividends, a portion of the cost basis of the underlying shares on which the split or dividend was paid should be allocated to the new shares received using the figures on the list of stock dividends and stock splits. The cost basis of the underlying shares will then be reduced by the amount allocated to the new shares received.

For example, if the cost of one share of stock acquired prior to the effective date for the 2 for 1 stock split was USD 100, the cost of the original one share is reduced by 50% as a result of the 2 for 1 stock split and the cost assigned to the one share received from the stock split is 50% of the original cost of the one share. As a result of the stock split and the cost adjustment the stockholder now has two shares, each with a cost basis of USD 50 a share. A cost adjustment should be made each time the stock splits.