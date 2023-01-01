Home Investor relations Help General FAQs General FAQs
How can I obtain information on IBM's latest results?

You can read about IBM's latest financial results at https://www.ibm.com/investor/financials/financial-reporting

 How does someone buy IBM stock?

IBM stock can be bought or sold through a stock broker, bank, or generally through a financial institution that provides brokerage services. The IBM transfer agent, Computershare, also sponsors and administers the Computershare Investment Plan which contains a purchasing feature.  Find out more by going to www.computershare.com (link resides outside IBM)

 How many people own IBM stock?

At year-end 2023, there were 376,693 registered owners of IBM stock.  Another 2,800,000 stockholders own IBM stock through brokerage firms, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.

 On what stock exchanges is IBM listed ?

IBM common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Chicago Stock Exchange, and outside the United States.

 What is the par value of a share of IBM stock?

The par value is twenty cents per share.

 What is the stock symbol and cusip number for IBM's common stock?

The stock symbol for International Business Machines Corporation common stock is IBM and the cusip number is 459200-10-1.

 What year and where was IBM incorporated?

IBM was incorporated in the State of New York on June 16, 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. (C-T-R), a consolidation of the Computing Scale Co. of America, The Tabulating Machine Co., and The International Time Recording Co. of New York. In 1924, C-T-R adopted the name International Business Machines Corporation.

 Where should I call for answers to general non-stockholder account questions about IBM?

For answers to general questions about IBM from within the continental United States, call (800) IBM-4968.  From outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, call (914) 499-1900.

 Who is IBM's transfer agent and how does a registered stockholder contact the transfer agent for account information?

Computershare is IBM's transfer agent. Contact IBM Stockholder Services at:

By mail: Computershare, P.O. Box 505005, Louisville, Kentucky 40233-5005

By telephone:

  • Within the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico: (888) IBM-6700
  • Outside the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico: (781) 575-2727

TDD/TTY for hearing-impaired stockholders:

  • Within the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico: (800) 490-1493
  • Outside the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico: (781) 575-2694

By E-mail: ibm@computershare.com