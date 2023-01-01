You can read about IBM's latest financial results at https://www.ibm.com/investor/financials/financial-reporting
IBM stock can be bought or sold through a stock broker, bank, or generally through a financial institution that provides brokerage services. The IBM transfer agent, Computershare, also sponsors and administers the Computershare Investment Plan which contains a purchasing feature. Find out more by going to www.computershare.com (link resides outside IBM)
At year-end 2023, there were 376,693 registered owners of IBM stock. Another 2,800,000 stockholders own IBM stock through brokerage firms, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.
IBM common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Chicago Stock Exchange, and outside the United States.
The par value is twenty cents per share.
The stock symbol for International Business Machines Corporation common stock is IBM and the cusip number is 459200-10-1.
IBM was incorporated in the State of New York on June 16, 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. (C-T-R), a consolidation of the Computing Scale Co. of America, The Tabulating Machine Co., and The International Time Recording Co. of New York. In 1924, C-T-R adopted the name International Business Machines Corporation.
For answers to general questions about IBM from within the continental United States, call (800) IBM-4968. From outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, call (914) 499-1900.
Computershare is IBM's transfer agent. Contact IBM Stockholder Services at:
By mail: Computershare, P.O. Box 505005, Louisville, Kentucky 40233-5005
By telephone:
TDD/TTY for hearing-impaired stockholders:
By E-mail: ibm@computershare.com