Home Investor relations Help Contact information Contact information
Questions on IBM registered stockholder accounts and transferring stock should be directed to:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

c/o IBM

P.O. Box 43078

Providence, RI 02940-3078

(888) IBM-6700 (United States, Canada and Puerto Rico)

(781) 575-2727 (all other areas)

ibm@computershare.com

Stock transfer forms are provided by Computershare at https://www-us.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms (link resides outside IBM)

When sending IBM stock certificates to Computershare, you should send them unendorsed (with a brief letter of instruction) via registered or certified mail, with return receipt requested, or some other form of traceable mail, and properly insured.

Visit the transfer agent's Web site at www.computershare.com (link resides outside IBM).

 Other IBM investor requests should be directed to:

IBM Stockholder Relations

New Orchard Road

Armonk, NY 10504

(914) 499-7777

infoibm@us.ibm.com

Visit the IBM Investor Relations website at www.ibm.com/investor

IBM Stockholder Relations contact form: www.ibm.com/systems/campaignmail/mail/us-en/investor