Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

c/o IBM

P.O. Box 43078

Providence, RI 02940-3078

(888) IBM-6700 (United States, Canada and Puerto Rico)

(781) 575-2727 (all other areas)

ibm@computershare.com

Stock transfer forms are provided by Computershare at https://www-us.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms (link resides outside IBM)

When sending IBM stock certificates to Computershare, you should send them unendorsed (with a brief letter of instruction) via registered or certified mail, with return receipt requested, or some other form of traceable mail, and properly insured.

Visit the transfer agent's Web site at www.computershare.com (link resides outside IBM).