Trust is a cornerstone of IBM's brand and values. IBM looks to its employees, suppliers, and IBM Business Partners to be the stewards of IBM's good name and reputation, and to act decisively if they become aware of possibly unlawful or unethical conduct, or suspect there has been a violation of IBM's Business Conduct Guidelines or workplace policies.

IBM provides communications channels for employees, suppliers, IBM Business Partners, and others to report concerns or suspected violations to the company. One such channel for reaching IBM is by emailing Trust and Compliance at trustww@us.ibm.com. Some reporting channels include mechanisms for submitting anonymous reports. IBM does not tolerate threats or acts of retaliation against any employee for reporting a concern or suspected violation.

Reported concerns and suspected violations are reviewed and investigated, if appropriate. Findings of misconduct are subject to disciplinary action, which may include termination of employment or business relationship.